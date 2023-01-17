Moody's confirms Tulsa, OK's Aa1 GO and related ratings; assigns Aa1 issuer rating

New York, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the Aa1 rating on the City of Tulsa, OK's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds; the Aa2 rating on the city's Lease Payment Revenue Bonds Refunding Series 2017A and Taxable Refunding Series 2017B issued by the Tulsa Public Facilities Authority, OK; and the Aa3 rating on the city's Capital Improvements Revenue Bonds, Taxable Series 2008 issued by the Tulsa Public Facilities Authority, OK. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Aa1 issuer rating to the City of Tulsa, OK. The issuer rating reflects the city's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. This action concludes a review for possible downgrade initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city has approximately $791 million of total debt outstanding. The ratings under review outlook has been revised to stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating incorporates the city's conservative financial management which has led to strong fund balance and liquidity ratios despite a reliance on economically sensitive revenue, and a diverse economy that serves as a hub for the surrounding region. The rating also reflects below average resident income and manageable but growing leverage ratios.

The city's economic growth rate through 2020 (based on the Tulsa MSA) is below that of the nation, but this metric should improve over the near-term given various new development. Tulsa is the second largest city in Oklahoma behind Oklahoma City (Aaa stable) and its economy is anchored by manufacturing, aerospace, and logistics sectors. The city also serves as a retail, medical, and employment hub for residents of the surrounding region. Direct exposure to the energy sector is limited; however, many manufacturers within the city produce products that support drilling activity. Additionally, retail sales are impacted by negative developments in the statewide economy which is heavily dependent on oil and gas. The city reports several housing developments in the downtown area are underway or are in planning stages, and there is modest new commercial development (mainly a Costco store and distribution center and Scheel's sporting goods store). The $550 million expansion at the American Airlines, Inc. (Ba3 stable) maintenance facility is underway, as well as expansion at other industrial employers. The city's full value per capita and adjusted resident income are below the national Aa1 medians, but housing is affordable with a median home value at 62% of the nation. The city's unemployment rate is on par with the state and national rates.

Financial performance will remain a strength of the city's credit profile and management's long history of conservative budgeting and prudent expenditure management will lead to continued strong financial performance. The liquidity ratio was very robust at 146% of revenue in fiscal 2022 (June 30 year-end), which is much higher than the Aa1 national median. The available fund balance ratio (which excludes nonspendable and restricted fund balances) totaled just 25% in 2022, but a large portion of fund balance is restricted but spendable for things like debt service and future capital projects. When including those amounts, the city's fund balance ratio is closer to 115%. The fiscal 2023 budget is balanced and year to date results are mostly favorable, aided by strong sales tax receipts and rate increases in most enterprise funds, which is helping to offset rising costs of some goods and services (especially chemicals for water and wastewater treatment). The city has a high reliance on sales and use tax revenues, which is common among all Oklahoma cities, but is a negative credit factor because it can result in revenue fluctuations based on changing economic conditions. Recently though, strong sales tax receipts have contributed to the positive financial performance.

The leverage ratios are on par with the national medians, but they will grow in the near term given future debt plans. The city's total capital asset deprecation ratio is slightly weak at 67% and indicates that reinvestment in capital assets is lagging behind depreciation. The fiscal 2022 long-term liabilities ratio is a moderate 259% of revenue and the fixed-costs ratio is 12%. These leverage ratios include debt, pension and OPEB. The city plans to issue a total of $319.7 million of debt through fiscal 2027. The fiscal 2022 combined contribution to the three pension plans exceeded the Moody's determined "tread water" level. The city's adjusted OPEB liability is a minor component of its total leverage.

The Aa1 rating on the GOULT bonds is the same level as the city's issuer rating because the city has pledged its full faith and credit for the repayment of the bonds. The bonds are payable from the proceeds of a legally unlimited ad valorem tax levied on all taxable property within the city.

The Aa2 rating on the lease payment revenue bonds is notched one below the issuer rating to reflect the risk of annual non-appropriation as well as the more essential nature of the leased asset (city hall).

The Aa3 rating on the capital improvement revenue bonds is notched two below the issuer rating to reflect the risk of annual non-appropriation as well as the less essential nature of the leased asset (convention and events center).

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the city will continue to budget conservatively to maintain strong reserves, and that the diverse economy will remain stable. Further, utility rate increases will continue to be implemented to help finance future debt plans.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material, sustained improvement in economic metrics

- Material decline in leverage ratios

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakening of economic metrics

- Trend of operational imbalance and/or material declines in reserves - Material increase in long-term liabilities or associated fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOULT bonds are payable from the proceeds of a legally unlimited ad valorem tax levied on all taxable property within the city. The lease revenue bonds are payable from by lawfully available revenues, subject to annual appropriation.

PROFILE

The City of Tulsa is the second largest city in Oklahoma (Aa2 stable), with a population of about 413,000 as of 2020. The city serves as a service and employment center for northeastern Oklahoma, anchored by energy related businesses, medical facilities to serve surrounding residents, and various industrial/manufacturing entities. City services include police and fire protection, street construction, park maintenance, neighborhood revitalization and land use regulation. Component units of the city provide other services such as water and sewer treatment and distribution, solid waste removal, public transportation, and airport maintenance.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

