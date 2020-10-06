Moody's confirms Tunisia's B2 rating, changes outlook to negative

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's confirms Tunisia's B2 rating, changes outlook to negative

06 Oct 2020

New York, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today confirmed the B2 issuer rating of the Government of Tunisia and changed the outlook to negative. Moody's has also confirmed the Central Bank of Tunisia's B2 senior unsecured rating, (P)B2 senior unsecured shelf rating and changed the outlook to negative. The Central Bank of Tunisia is legally responsible for the payments on all of the government's bonds. These debt instruments are issued on behalf of the government. This concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 17 April 2020.

The confirmation of the B2 ratings reflects the resilience of the foreign exchange reserve buffer observed since the opening of the review, as a backstop for maturing external liabilities over the next year. The installment of a new technocratic government in September supports Moody's assessment that Tunisia's institutions and governance will contribute to policy continuity, likely to be reflected in medium-term fiscal and economic reform implementation under a new IMF program. In turn, indications that monetary and fiscal policy will continue to be aimed at containing Tunisia's external and fiscal imbalances will support access to official and market financing.

The negative outlook reflects the economic, financial, social and political challenges the government faces in implementing fiscal consolidation and structural reforms required to secure official support and maintain confidence-sensitive funding options as refinancing risks prevail ahead of upcoming eurobond maturities. While Tunisia's institutions have built a track record of maintaining policy direction and some progress in implementing reforms, governance weaknesses and social challenges have also contributed to slow progress.

Tunisia's local currency and foreign currency long-term bond and deposit ceilings remain unchanged: the long-term local currency bond and bank deposit ceilings at Ba2, long-term foreign currency bank deposit ceiling at B3, and the foreign currency bond ceiling at Ba3. The short-term foreign currency bond and bank deposit ceilings remain unchanged at Not Prime.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE CONFIRMATION OF THE B2 RATING

CONTINUED ACCUMULATION OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES PROVIDES BACKSTOP FOR SIGNIFICANT EXTERNAL MATURITIES FROM NEXT YEAR

Over the first eight months of this year Tunisia's external accounts have adjusted in a more balanced way to the pandemic than envisaged when the review for downgrade was initiated and financial market turmoil at the time implied. Foreign exchange reserves have continued to increase, reaching 4.7 months of imports.

While current account receipts have declined sharply over the first eight months of this year in light of pandemic-related lockdown measures, imports and other current account payments have declined by more, leading to a narrowing current account deficit to a cumulative 5.0% of full-year GDP over the first eight months of this year compared to 5.9% of GDP over the same period last year, alleviating pressure on the balance of payments.

Net foreign assets have increased to $7.7 billion (141 days or 4.7 months of import cover) in September 2020 from $6.9 billion in December 2020 (109 days or 3.6 months of import cover). These recent developments support the view that the shift in monetary policy towards more effective support of macroeconomic stability, observed over the past two years is maintained. The commissioning of the Nawara gas field and pipeline in February 2020 will also support a permanent narrowing of the current account deficit by substituting for gas imports of about $500 million (1.3% of GDP).

A resultant higher FX reserve buffer serves as backstop for the significant external debt service payments due from next year, with 2021 maturities including two USAID-guaranteed eurobonds of $500 million each and a Qatari loan installment at $250 million.

Moreover, because of the high foreign currency share of total government debt at almost 75%, Tunisia's debt trajectory is highly sensitive to adverse currency movements. As a result, preserving external stability has significant implications for Tunisia's debt sustainability.

INSTALLMENT OF TECHNOCRATIC GOVERNMENT IMPROVES PROSPECTS FOR POLICY CONTINUITY AND MEDIUM-TERM REFORMS UNDER AN IMF PROGRAMME

The installment of a technocratic government led by Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi on 2 September supports Moody's expectations of policy continuity and paves the way for medium-term reforms under the umbrella of a new IMF program over the remainder of this year, supporting continued access to official external funding sources and supporting the restoration of international capital market access at affordable terms.

Tunisia's institutions have demonstrated a track record of successful democratic transition with the support of civil society organizations that continue to participate in the political and policy discourse. While fiscal and economic reform progress has been slow, pluralist participation in policymaking supports continued progress towards reform implementation, sufficient to catalyze official funding and secure market financing.

Beside stated intentions to enter a new IMF programme, the government's priorities include the consolidation of public finances and the expansion of the sovereign's funding sources; the implementation of public sector reform including efficiency enhancements at state-owned enterprises; the preservation of households' purchasing power and the maintenance of social stability, including via targeted income support for qualifying households.

As explained below, this programme will be challenging for the government to deliver on. Nonetheless, Moody's assesses that it provides continuity in directing policy towards mitigating Tunisia's fiscal and external imbalances.

CREDIT PROFILE CONSTRAINED BY A HIGH AND RISING DEBT STOCK

The B2 rating captures risks associated with Tunisia's elevated debt burden, structural policy constraints, and slowing trend growth.

Taking into account weaker revenues as a result of the pandemic shock, Moody's expects the fiscal deficit to widen to 7% of GDP in 2020, followed by 4.5% in 2021 from 3.6% in 2019. Moody's expects Tunisia debt burden to increase to over 80% of GDP in 2020 and stabilize within the 80-85% range around 2024.

Reliance on concessional financing helps mitigate the impact of a higher debt burden on debt affordability. While debt affordability will deteriorate because of lower revenue and an increasing interest bill, it will be in line with peers as indicated by an interest payments/revenue ratio of 14% in 2024.

However, a number of structural weaknesses weigh on public finances including a large public-sector wage bill amounting to over 15% of GDP, which remains to be addressed over the long term; energy subsidies that are being phased out (with a 2022 target), and government guaranteed debts of SOEs amounting to about 16% of GDP (mostly in foreign currency) representing sizable contingent liabilities. Moody's expects pending SOE reforms will form part of any new IMF programme.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the economic, financial, social and political challenges the government faces in implementing reforms required to secure official support and maintain confidence-sensitive funding options as refinancing risks emerge ahead of upcoming eurobond maturities starting 2021.

With gross borrowing requirements of 14% of GDP, Tunisia remains reliant on both continuing official sector support but also confidence-sensitive capital market funding. The newly-instituted government's policy effectiveness has yet to be proven. Achieving fiscal consolidation amid subdued growth will be difficult.

Over the longer term, the inability to boost trend growth entails the risk of increased social instability, which would further dent prospects for fiscal consolidation. Moody's expects the economy to contract by 6.5% this year as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, followed by 4% growth in 2021 and a return to the 2-3% range thereafter. The pandemic exacerbates a decline in trend growth over the past decade. The government's high debt ratio constrains scope for a rapid increase in public investment as a means to boost growth potential. In turn, GDP growth remains insufficient to significantly expand employment, particularly for young graduates, increasing the risk of social discontent.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations are material for Tunisia's credit profile because the effects of climate change can significantly impair economic growth and development. Coastal regions account for 80% of total output and most are exposed to rising sea levels. Climate variability, erratic precipitation patterns and severe droughts pose significant threats to Tunisia's Agricultural sector, which accounts for more than 15% of total employment.

Social considerations are material for Tunisia's credit profile. In recent years, social tensions have increased in response to fiscal adjustments under the prior programme with the IMF and in response to persistently slow growth and employment trends. The threat of social unrest can affect the government's capacity to implement reforms. Moody's views the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. For Tunisia, the shock materializes primarily through a sharp tightening in financing conditions and a drop in tourism revenue and growth.

Governance considerations are material for Tunisia's credit profile and relate to the administration's track record of functioning even during times of social unrest and major societal and political change. The country's consensus-building governance orientation has been instrumental in securing the successful democratic transition with all stakeholders involved, but can slow the policy decision-making process. Tunisia's governance is impeded by relatively weak policy effectiveness. In particular, fiscal policy while maintaining a prudent direction in recent years has been slow at addressing the government's high and rising debt burden.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 12,661 (2019 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 1% (2019 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 5.9% (2019 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -3.5% (2019 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -8.5% (2019 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 94.8% (2019 Estimate)

Economic resiliency: ba2

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 01 October 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Government of Tunisia. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's governance and/or management, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The systemic risk in which the issuer operates has not materially changed. The issuer has become increasingly susceptible to event risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook a rating upgrade is unlikely in the foreseeable future. The outlook would likely be changed to stable if Moody's concluded with sufficient confidence that, over the medium term, the coronavirus shock will not materially alter Tunisia's external position and ability to access official and capital market funding to meet its upcoming debt service payments at affordable costs.

Conversely, a downgrade would be likely if delays in the availability of or marked increases in the cost of external funding became increasingly likely, potentially related to a more significant deterioration in Tunisia's fiscal and external accounts than Moody's currently assumes. This scenario could also unfold if delays in the negotiation of a new IMF program and/or insufficient progress on agreed reform implementation were to occur. A renewed outbreak of social unrest that undermines the government's capacity to stabilize Tunisia's fiscal accounts and debt dynamics would also put negative pressure on the rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Elisa Parisi-Capone
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Marie Diron
MD - Sovereign Risk
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.
© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

​​​​​​​​
Moodys.com