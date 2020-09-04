Moody's confirms UPP Bond 1 Issuer PLC's Baa1 rating; changes outlook to stable

London, 04 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
confirmed the Senior Secured Baa1 rating on GBP531.8 million of
debt issued by UPP Bond 1 Issuer PLC (UPP or the Issuer). The outlook
has been changed to stable from ratings under review.
The Issuer is a 100% subsidiary of UPP Bond 1 Limited (ParentCo)
and is part of UPP REIT Holdings Limited (UPP Holdings), a provider
of on-campus student accommodation to universities in the UK.
ParentCo holds, through the ownership of seven asset companies (each
an AssetCo), university accommodation concessions at the University
of Kent, the University of Nottingham, Nottingham Trent University,
Oxford Brookes University, Plymouth University, the University
of York and the University of Exeter (collectively the Universities).
In March 2013, the Issuer raised GBP307.1 million 4.9023%
fixed rate notes and GBP75 million 2.729% index-linked
notes to finance the acquisition of the first six AssetCos. In
December 2014, the Issuer raised GBP149.7 million 1.037%
index-linked to finance the acquisition of the seventh AssetCo,
UPP Exeter, a subsidiary of ParentCo established to hold the long-term
lease granted by the University of Exeter.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating actions reflects two positive developments since
May 2020. Firstly, UPP received all contractually required
rental payments due from the Universities, even though some Universities
waived 2019/2020 third term student rent payments following the coronavirus
outbreak.
Secondly, despite the uncertainty around campus restrictions in
2020/21, UPP has (to date) secured student rental agreements (SRAs)
for approximately 94% of the company's rooms. If these
students subsequently withdraw from the SRA during the academic year due
to restrictions making it less attractive to live on campus, then
the Universities are still contractually required to make rental payments.
The Universities' payment obligations would not hold if the government
ordered the closure of sites.
Moody's base case room occupancy is 98%. If 2020/21
room occupancy remains at 94% we estimate that the 2021/21 debt
service coverage ratio (DSCR) would be approximately 1.2x.
The Baa1 rating reflects as positives: (1) the long-term
concessions held by the AssetCos to provide student accommodation and
facilities management at the Universities; (2) historic occupancy
close to 100% since UPP's involvement; (3) the diversity of
the portfolio, which mitigates asset-specific risks;
(4) contractual credit or void protections that provide some mitigation
against students withdrawing from rental agreements due to coronavirus-related
restrictions on campuses; (5) robust demand for rooms despite uncertainty
around the campus experience due to the coronavirus outbreak; and
(6) the strong track record of the project sponsor, UPP Group,
in the UK student accommodation higher education sector.
The rating is, however, constrained by: (1) the Issuer's
exposure to demand risk and to associated potential volatility in rental
rates, although several contractual provisions mitigate these risks;
(2) the long tenor of the bonds in the context of some uncertainty in
medium and long-term student demand trends; (3) the Issuer's
financial structure includes a super-senior inflation-linked
swap and (4) the ability to raise additional indebtedness to fund new
AssetCos, which could be of a weaker quality than the existing portfolio,
although this is somewhat mitigated by certain conditions which need to
be met.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects that the Issuer's current level of 2020/21
SRA's is sufficient to meet 2021 debt service obligations.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the rating if (1) occupancy and rent increases
consistently outperform the base case projections outlined in the 2013
pre-sale report; and (2) greater certainty develops around
longer term demand dynamics.
Moody's could downgrade the rating if: (1) Universities do
not make any contractually required rental payments due to financial stress;
(2) the Universities' 2020 student enrolment reduces by significantly
more than in the sector overall; (3) campus restrictions do not ease
over the next 12 months such that occupancy within 2021/2022 does not
return to levels closer to those that were achieved prior to the coronavirus
outbreak; or (4) operating costs incurred by UPP are consistently
higher than forecast.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Housing Projects
published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077122.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
