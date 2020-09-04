Moody's confirms UPP Bond 1 Issuer PLC's Baa1 rating; changes outlook to stable

London, 04 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today confirmed the Senior Secured Baa1 rating on GBP531.8 million of debt issued by UPP Bond 1 Issuer PLC (UPP or the Issuer). The outlook has been changed to stable from ratings under review.

The Issuer is a 100% subsidiary of UPP Bond 1 Limited (ParentCo) and is part of UPP REIT Holdings Limited (UPP Holdings), a provider of on-campus student accommodation to universities in the UK. ParentCo holds, through the ownership of seven asset companies (each an AssetCo), university accommodation concessions at the University of Kent, the University of Nottingham, Nottingham Trent University, Oxford Brookes University, Plymouth University, the University of York and the University of Exeter (collectively the Universities). In March 2013, the Issuer raised GBP307.1 million 4.9023% fixed rate notes and GBP75 million 2.729% index-linked notes to finance the acquisition of the first six AssetCos. In December 2014, the Issuer raised GBP149.7 million 1.037% index-linked to finance the acquisition of the seventh AssetCo, UPP Exeter, a subsidiary of ParentCo established to hold the long-term lease granted by the University of Exeter.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating actions reflects two positive developments since May 2020. Firstly, UPP received all contractually required rental payments due from the Universities, even though some Universities waived 2019/2020 third term student rent payments following the coronavirus outbreak.

Secondly, despite the uncertainty around campus restrictions in 2020/21, UPP has (to date) secured student rental agreements (SRAs) for approximately 94% of the company's rooms. If these students subsequently withdraw from the SRA during the academic year due to restrictions making it less attractive to live on campus, then the Universities are still contractually required to make rental payments. The Universities' payment obligations would not hold if the government ordered the closure of sites.

Moody's base case room occupancy is 98%. If 2020/21 room occupancy remains at 94% we estimate that the 2021/21 debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) would be approximately 1.2x.

The Baa1 rating reflects as positives: (1) the long-term concessions held by the AssetCos to provide student accommodation and facilities management at the Universities; (2) historic occupancy close to 100% since UPP's involvement; (3) the diversity of the portfolio, which mitigates asset-specific risks; (4) contractual credit or void protections that provide some mitigation against students withdrawing from rental agreements due to coronavirus-related restrictions on campuses; (5) robust demand for rooms despite uncertainty around the campus experience due to the coronavirus outbreak; and (6) the strong track record of the project sponsor, UPP Group, in the UK student accommodation higher education sector.

The rating is, however, constrained by: (1) the Issuer's exposure to demand risk and to associated potential volatility in rental rates, although several contractual provisions mitigate these risks; (2) the long tenor of the bonds in the context of some uncertainty in medium and long-term student demand trends; (3) the Issuer's financial structure includes a super-senior inflation-linked swap and (4) the ability to raise additional indebtedness to fund new AssetCos, which could be of a weaker quality than the existing portfolio, although this is somewhat mitigated by certain conditions which need to be met.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects that the Issuer's current level of 2020/21 SRA's is sufficient to meet 2021 debt service obligations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating if (1) occupancy and rent increases consistently outperform the base case projections outlined in the 2013 pre-sale report; and (2) greater certainty develops around longer term demand dynamics.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if: (1) Universities do not make any contractually required rental payments due to financial stress; (2) the Universities' 2020 student enrolment reduces by significantly more than in the sector overall; (3) campus restrictions do not ease over the next 12 months such that occupancy within 2021/2022 does not return to levels closer to those that were achieved prior to the coronavirus outbreak; or (4) operating costs incurred by UPP are consistently higher than forecast.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Housing Projects published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077122. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

