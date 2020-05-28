Moody's confirms United Airlines Holdings' Ba2 corporate family rating and Ba3 senior unsecured, downgrades senior secured to Ba1; outlook negative

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed the Ba2 corporate family, Ba2-PD probability of default and Ba3 senior unsecured ratings assigned to United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ("United"), and downgraded subsidiary United Airlines, Inc.'s senior secured rating to Ba1 from Baa3. Moody's also confirmed all of its ratings on the company's Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates. The outlook is negative. Today's rating actions conclude the review for downgrade of all ratings initiated on March 17, 2020. Please see the end of this press release for the detailed list of rating actions taken today.

The downgrade of the senior secured rating reflects the increasing proportion of senior secured obligations in the company's capital structure, which leads to a modeled higher loss rate for this class of claims when applying Moody's Loss Given Default rating methodology.

The spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the weakened global economic outlook, low oil prices and asset price declines are sustaining a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline industry is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's confirmation of the Ba2 corporate family rating balances United's good liquidity against the breadth and severity of the coronavirus' shock and the uncertain trend in passenger demand in upcoming years. United is also likely to experience the slowest recovery in aggregate demand compared to US peers, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines because, at about 40% of passenger revenue, its international network is the largest of the three, including a trans-Pacific operation that is almost three times as large as those of the other two companies. Trans-Pacific flying accounts for about 15% of United's total traffic.

Today's rating actions reflect Moody's expectation that the coronavirus pandemic will continue to significantly curtail US domestic and global demand for air travel for an extended period. Moody's assumed that United's Q4 2020 capacity would be down about 50% versus Q4 2019 in its faster recovery model and about 70% in its slower recovery model. These scenarios also assume that passenger demand substantially increases towards 2019 levels in 2023 and that refined cost management and efficiencies learned while managing the operations through the pandemic will support a meaningful recovery in profit margins by 2023. In all scenarios, the reduction in passenger demand is greater than the reduction in capacity, leading to meaningfully lower load factors. The risk of more challenging downside scenarios remains high and the severity and duration of the pandemic and travel restrictions also remain highly uncertain, particularly given the threat of an increase in the number of infections as social distancing practices across the US and other countries become less stringent in upcoming weeks.

The negative outlook reflects the potential for greater than already anticipated impacts of the coronavirus, which would consume more of the company's liquidity and delay the pace and scope of the recovery in demand, the retirement of debt and the strengthening of credit metrics versus Moody's current expectations. Nonetheless, good liquidity currently mitigates downwards pressure on United's corporate family rating.

LIQUIDITY

Cash and short-term investments totaled $9 billion on May 15th. In March and April, United raised about $1.1 billion of new equity and raised about $3 billion of secured debt including $2.75 billion of 364-day facilities that will expire in March or April 2021. The $2 billion revolving credit facility due in April 2022 remains undrawn. United will receive $5 billion under the Payroll Support Program of the US Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Of this amount, $1.53 billion will be in the form of a 10-year, unsecured loan. A CARES Act secured loan of $4.5 billion will also be available to United through September 30, 2020, should it decide to utilize this part of the program. Unsecured assets with estimated value of about $10 billion -- excluding the MileagePlus loyalty program -- remain available for additional financing, as does a likely forward sale of miles, if needed.

A commitment to return on capital and profit maximization rather than market share strategies, declines in unemployment rates, passenger demand and oil price levels will be key determinants of United's future cash generation that will inform the potential pace of deleveraging the capital structure. United spent $8.9 billion on fuel and invested $5 billion on capital expenditures and returned $1.6 billion to shareholders in 2019. With the CARES Act prohibition on returns to shareholders for one year after the repayment of loans, expected significant reductions in capital expenditures and likely materially lower fuel prices, there is the potential for United to sequentially and cumulatively retire a significant amount of the incremental coronavirus-related debt incurred in 2020, as demand recovers through 2023.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba2 corporate family rating reflects United's favorable business profile as the third largest US and global airline based on revenue, and the benefits to earnings of the improvements in service delivery and operational reliability of the past 24 months. Credit metrics, including debt-to-EBITDA of 2.7x and free cash flow to debt of 9.7%, heading into 2020 well supported the Ba2 corporate family rating. Holding the Ba2 corporate family rating at this time considers Moody's belief that United will prioritize debt reduction in the post-coronavirus years to restore its credit metrics to pre-coronavirus levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The corporate family rating could be downgraded if Moody's believes the coronavirus will constrain passenger demand for an extended period well into 2021 and or credit metrics. Aggregate of cash and available revolver falling below $5 billion could pressure the ratings as could clear expectations that United will not be able to timely restore its financial profile once the virus recedes (for example, if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 4x or funds from operations plus interest-to-interest is sustained below 4.5x). There will be no upwards pressure on ratings until after passenger demand returns to pre-coronavirus levels and United maintains liquidity above $6 billion, and key credit metrics improve, as indicated by EBITDA margins above 18%, debt-to-EBITDA below 3x and funds from operations plus interest-to-interest of about 6x.

Ratings on corporate (non-EETC) debt instruments could change with no change in the corporate family rating because of changes in the relative contribution of senior secured and senior unsecured obligations in the company's capital structure. For example, the $1.5 billion loan portion of the CARES Act Payroll Support Payments is an unsecured obligation; the $4.5 billion CARES Act loan, if drawn, will be secured. The previously arranged $2.75 billion of 364-day facilities also increased secured claims in the LGD waterfall, which will be sustained if termed out by the maturity date in March 2021. Adding either materially larger amounts of secured debt than unsecured debt or material amounts of one but not the other can lower the ratings of each class.

Changes in the EETC ratings can result from any combination of changes in the underlying credit quality or ratings of the company, Moody's opinion of the importance of the aircraft collateral to the operations, and/or its estimates of current and projected aircraft market values, which will affect estimates of loan-to-value and potentially, increase the probability of a rejection of a transaction in a bankruptcy scenario.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Enhanced Equipment Trust and Equipment Trust Certificates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125852, and Passenger Airline Industry published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

The following rating actions were taken:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: United Airlines, Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ba1 (LGD2) from Baa3 (LGD2)

Confirmations:

....Issuer: United Airlines Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at Ba2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Confirmed at (P)Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Ba3 (LGD5)

..Issuer: United Air Lines, Inc.

....Senior Secured Pass-Through, Confirmed at Ba1

..Issuer: United Airlines, Inc.

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Confirmed at A1

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Confirmed at Ba1

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Confirmed at Baa1

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Confirmed at Baa2

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Confirmed at Baa3

....Senior Secured Equipment Trust, Confirmed at Ba1

Issuer: CLEVELAND (CITY OF) OH

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Confirmed at Ba3 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Denver (City & County of) CO

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Confirmed at Ba3 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Hawaii Department of Transportation

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Confirmed at Ba3 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Houston (City of) TX

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Confirmed at Ba3 (LGD5)

..Issuer: NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Confirmed at Ba3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: United Airlines Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: United Airlines, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for United Airlines, Inc. United Airlines and United Express operated an average of 4,900 flights daily to 362 airports across six continents before the coronavirus. In 2019, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 162 million customers. The company reported $43.3 billion of revenue in 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

