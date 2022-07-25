Moody's confirms VTR's Ba3 ratings, changes outlook to negative

New York, July 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today confirmed VTR Finance N.V. ("VTR") Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), the B1 rating of VTR's 6.375% $550 million senior unsecured notes and the Ba3 rating of VTR Comunicaciones SpA's 4.375% $410 million and 5.125% $480 million senior secured notes.

The outlook was changed to negative. This rating action concludes the review for upgrade initiated on 1 October 2021.

This rating action reflects Moody's view that, while the resulting entity will be better positioned to operate, improve profitability and post stronger credit metrics; the competitive environment in Chile, coupled with persistent high inflation expected at 9% in 2022, will challenge the reversal of the weaker than expected trend in VTR's operating metrics and market share, making it difficult to meet Moody's previous expectations, in line with the JV's net leverage target between 2.8x and 3.5x and that negatively compares to Moody's current estimates that net leverage should remain above 4.0x.

Confirmations:

..Issuer: VTR Comunicaciones SpA

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Ba3

..Issuer: VTR Finance N.V.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: VTR Comunicaciones SpA

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: VTR Finance N.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of VTR's ratings incorporates the company's adequate liquidity profile with no major maturities in the short term; further supported by the revolving credit facilities, that the new entity will retain totaling about $250 million and maturing in June 2026. Moreover, the rating action incorporates parental support. Although Liberty Latin America (LLA) has no contractual obligation to provide financial support to its subsidiaries, Moody's expects LLA to provide some support, if necessary.

The review for upgrade was initiated by the announcement on September 29 2021 that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (America Movil, Baa1 stable) and LLA reached an agreement to combine their operations in Chile, Claro Chile and VTR respectively, in a JV that will be 50/50 owned by LLA and America Movil. In the analysis of VTR's credit profile, Moody's incorporates the successful execution of the JV.

The JV is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that following the execution of the JV, VTR's operating metrics will remain under pressure and that it will take a few quarters to integrate operations, stabilize margins, subscribers trends and market share, given the Chilean challenging competitive environment.

Governance is a key consideration for this rating action. Considerations include that following the execution of the JV, VTR will maintain the same conservative approach towards liquidity, and considers the benefits from being part of a large group, LLA.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade VTR's ratings if the company is able to grow and maintain market share. Following the execution of the JV, if approved as proposed, positive pressure could also arise once execution details become available; including higher than expected synergies and details on the shareholders agreement between LLA and America Movil; namely capital structure, financial policies and liquidity management or other considerations that would improve bondholders protection.

Downward ratings pressure could occur should VTR's declining market share and subscriber trend continue. The ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's expectation's for the JV don't materialize resulting in weaker than expected financial metrics. Although not considered in our base case, the withdrawal of the proposed JV could lead to further negative pressure for VTR's standalone business profile.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pay TV published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75741. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Following the execution of the JV, the new entity will be able to offer mobile, broadband, pay TV and fixed telephony, which would allow to offer bundles and benefit from cross-selling opportunities. The parties expect to extract synergies of over $180 million, 80% of them in the first three years after closing. VTR is focused on the residential pay TV and fixed broadband markets, while Claro Chile is focused on the enterprise segment and has a 20% market share in the mobile business. The combination would allow VTR to move away from its current mobile virtual network operator that it currently offers through third-party infrastructure.

VTR provides broadband and wireless communication services in Chile. VTR's network passes 4.24 million homes and serves about 2.8 million fixed revenue generating units as of March 2022. The company also serves around 245,600 mobile subscribers as a mobile virtual network operator. VTR reported revenue of around $748 million for the 12 months that ended March 2022.

