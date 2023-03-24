Moody's confirms Valvoline's Ba2 CFR and other debt ratings; outlook stable

New York, March 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed Valvoline Inc.'s (Valvoline) Ba2 corporate family rating ("CFR"), Ba2-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") and its Ba3 senior unsecured ratings. Additionally, Moody's assigned an SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating ("SGL") reflecting the company's good liquidity. These actions follow the completion of the divestiture of the company Global Products business to Saudi Arabian Oil Company (A1 positive) for $2.65 billion. The confirmation reflects governance considerations, particularly Valvoline's financial strategies which support the return to more moderate leverage and its decision to eliminate the dividend to support organic growth. The confirmation reflects Moody's expectation that Valvoline will repay its 2030 notes in full, within the time allowed under the credit facilities, as well as its highly profitable business model and strong growth expected over the next five years. The outlook changed to stable from rating under review. This concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on October 13, 2021.

"Valvoline is significantly increasing capital to support the rapid growth in new locations over the next 5 years with the objective of doubling its store locations to 3,500," stated John Rogers, Senior Vice President at Moody's and lead analyst on Valvoline. The analyst added, "Eliminating the dividend frees up the cash necessary to support this growth and limits the need for additional debt."

RATINGS RATIONALE

Valvoline's Ba2 rating is supported by its position as the second largest instant oil change provider in the U.S., a proven business model that generates elevated revenue growth, high margins, and good operating cash flow. The rating is also supported by the announced changes to Valvoline's financial policies to accommodate its smaller size and cash flow generation, as well as the acceleration in growth of new retail locations. Management has stopped paying dividends (savings of over $90 million per year) and plans to repay its outstanding notes due 2030 to reduce leverage and improve credit metrics. Moody's expects Valvoline's adjusted debt/EBITDA to fall to 3.3x by March 31, 2024. The rating is tempered by the company's modest size and narrow business focus, as well as the longer term threat from the shift to electric vehicles, which require less maintenance than internal combustion engines.

Valvoline instant oil change business has a demonstrated track record of increasing same store sales and volumes, as well as the average customer ticket every year over the past five years, even during the pandemic. The company is benefiting from the shift to synthetic and synthetic blends in passenger car motor oils, which are more expensive. However, the company is also increasing its non-oil change revenue and increasing the size of its fleet service business. The fleet servicing business generates higher ticket size due to the larger engines and the level of non-oil change work done on each vehicle. The company's information technology software provides an advantage relative to other chains as it enables management to monitor the productivity of all locations and focus on improving the productivity of underperforming ones.

Sales growth has also been supported by a number of bolt on acquisitions with a yearly cost of $50-$100 million. Given the number of recent acquisitions, the company's percentage of franchise locations is just below its target of 55%. The likely sale of some locations to franchisees will provide an offset to the amount spent on acquisitions over the next several years. While franchise locations provide substantially less EBITDA, they have a much higher return on capital investment. Large acquisitions are possible, but less likely due to regulatory issues. The top five competitors in the instant oil change business are also seeking to increase their store count, but not as aggressively as Valvoline.

The assignment of an SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects good liquidity supported by a very large cash balance of over $1 billion over the next four quarters as the company follows through on its $1.6 billion share repurchase, which is expected to be concluded by September 2024. Additionally, the company has the ability to delay the repayment of the $600 million 4.25% notes due 2030 for up to one year. The company should also generate over $50 million of free cash flow over the next four quarters ending March 31, 2024, due to the absence of dividends, and despite heavy capital spending. The company's secondary liquidity is provided by a $475 million secured revolving credit facility due 2028 with almost full availability. Maintenance covenants on the revolver include net leverage (maximum 4.5x) and coverage (minimum 3.0x) tests with ample cushion expected over the next 12-18 months.

The stable outlook assumes that credit metrics will improve by the end of the fiscal 2023 with adjusted leverage declining toward 3.0x (gross debt excludes the $600 million of notes that will be repaid with cash) and that a large acquisition remains an unlikely event. The stable outlook also assumes the 2030 notes will be repaid within the grace period allowed under the credit facility.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

If adjusted debt/EBITDA remains, or is expected to remain, above 3.5x and EBITA/Interest coverage falls below 3.0x for more than 18 months or the company is likely to undertake a much larger transaction, while continuing to aggressively grow its store count, Moody's would consider lowering its rating. An upgrade is unlikely over the near term due to the company's size and its aggressive growth plan. However, if the company is able to increase revenues to over $4 billion, keep adjusted debt/EBITDA below 2.5x, sustain EBITA/interest coverage above 4.0x and generate at least $250 million of free cash flow on a consistent basis, Moody's would consider an upgrade.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors are important considerations in Valvoline's credit quality. Valvoline's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3) similar to most other retail companies as governance and environmental risks are moderately negative. Social risks are highly negative (S-4) due to the move away from internal combustion engines and towards battery electric vehicles over the next two decades. Environmental risks are slightly higher than most retail companies due to the needs to recycle or dispose of used lubricants or other items containing lubricants. Valvoline has moderately negative governance risk (G-3) mainly driven by its financial policies and track record. Management's willingness to eliminate the dividend to accelerate its investment in new store openings reflects a very balanced financial policy and supports its credibility and track record.

Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, Valvoline Inc., is one of the two largest instant oil change chains in the United States and one of three largest in Canada. It operates through Valvoline Instant Oil Change and Great Canadian Oil Change retail locations. The company has almost 1,750 franchised and company-owned stores. The company has annual revenues of roughly $1.4 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

