Moody's confirms Viking Cruise's B2 CFR and assigns B1 to new secured notes, outlook negative

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed
the ratings of Viking Cruises Ltd (together with Viking Ocean Cruises
Ltd., "Viking") including its Corporate Family Rating of
B2, Probability of Default Rating of B2-PD and senior unsecured
rating of Caa1. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded its
senior secured rating to B1 from Ba3 and assigned a B1 to Viking's
proposed senior secured note issuance. The ratings outlook is negative.
This concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on March 31,
2020.
"The confirmation reflects Moody's view that Viking's liquidity
is sufficient to get through this period of unprecedented earnings decline
-- Moody's expects the company's operations will be suspended
through most of the third quarter of 2020 -- as a result of the spread
of the coronavirus (COVID-19)," stated Pete Trombetta,
Moody's lodging and cruise analyst. "While earnings will
improve over the next two years, we anticipate that bookings will
still be weak relative to 2019, which will result in Viking's debt/EBITDA
approximating 6.0x as of year-end 2022," added Trombetta.
The negative outlook reflects Viking's very high leverage and the
significant uncertainty around demand levels. Moody's believes
Viking's 2021 demand could be slower to recover as a significant number
of its passengers are North American residents that rely on air travel
to Europe to cruise.
The downgrade of the senior secured notes rating reflects the higher level
of secured debt in the capital structure relative to unsecured debt following
the proposed secured notes issuance. This shift in capital structure
mix has likely reduced the level of recovery in a default scenario of
the existing secured notes.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Viking Ocean Cruises Ltd.
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)
Assignments:
..Issuer: Viking Cruises Ltd
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B1 (LGD3)
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Viking Cruises Ltd
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Confirmed at B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed
at B2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at Caa1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Viking Cruises Ltd
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Viking Ocean Cruises Ltd.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
No Outlook
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a severe
and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets.
The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.
The cruise sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected
by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, Viking's credit profile, which includes
its exposure to increased travel restrictions for US citizens which represents
a majority of the company's revenue and earnings have left it vulnerable
to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions
and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Viking's credit profile is supported by its well-recognized brand
name in both the premium segment of the river cruising and ocean cruising
markets. Viking has approximately a 50% market share of
the North American sourced river cruise passengers for Europe, Russian
and China. Since entering the ocean cruising market with its first
ship in 2015, Viking has grown that segment such that it accounts
for about 40% of Viking's revenue. Under normal conditions,
Viking's credit profile is also enhanced by its good forward booking visibility
and short lead time to build new river vessels which allows Viking to
adjust river cruise capacity to demand trends. Viking's historical
willingness to bring in new equity partners provides credit support.
In 2016 when Viking needed to boost liquidity, TPG Capital and Canada
Pension Plan Investment Board (each with one board member) contributed
capital. On a combined basis, they own a 23% stake
in the company. In the short run, Viking's credit profile
will be dominated by the length of time that cruise operations continue
to be highly disrupted and the resulting impacts on the company's cash
consumption and its liquidity profile. The normal ongoing credit
risks include Viking's high leverage which Moody's forecasts could approximate
6.0x at the end of 2022 assuming negative EBITDA in 2020 and some
recovery in 2021 and 2022. The company's credit profile is also
constrained by its limited diversification both in terms of geography
and customer base and the cyclicality, seasonality and capital intensity
inherent in the cruise industry. Governance risks, particularly
financial strategy, specifically related to dividends, the
absence of target leverage levels, and the lack of a committed revolver
are also constraints.
The B1 rating on the company's planned secured note issuance -- one
notch above the Corporate Family Rating -- reflects its unsecured
upstream guarantees from all subsidiaries of Viking Cruises Ltd that currently
provide unsecured upstream guarantees to the existing unsecured notes
as well as the first priority lien on 20 unencumbered Swiss river vessels
and intellectual property. While the addition of the unsecured
guarantee package results in a moderate level of credit enhancement of
the proposed secured notes relative to the existing secured notes,
it was deemed insufficient to provide any additional rating lift as the
secured debt represents the largest class of debt in the capital structure
(67% of total obligations). The Caa1 rating on the unsecured
notes (about 33% of the capital structure) -- two notches
below the Corporate Family Rating -- reflects the material amount
of secured debt ahead of it in the debt structure and that this instrument
is in a first loss position.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include updated expectations for
a weaker recovery in 2021, resulting in debt/EBITDA remaining above
6.0x on a sustained basis. Factors that could lead to the
outlook being revised to stable include signs of good demand trends for
2021, leading to an expectation that the company's finances will
stabilize in the near term and that debt/EBITDA will approach 5.5x
over the medium term. Ratings could be upgraded should operating
performance recover to levels that would support debt/EBITDA sustained
at or below 5.0x while maintaining good liquidity.
Viking operates a fleet of 72 river cruise vessels and six ocean cruiseships
as of December 31, 2019. Its river cruises operate in over
30 countries largely in Continental Europe. About 86% of
its total river and ocean customers are sourced from North America.
TPG Capital and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board own a minority interest
(about 23% on a combined basis) in Viking Holdings Ltd, parent
company of Viking Cruises. The remaining ownership is indirectly
held under a trust in which Torstein Hagen has a life interest.
Net cruise revenues were about $2.1 billion for the fiscal
year 2019.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Peter Trombetta
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653