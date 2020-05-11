Moody's confirms Viking Cruise's B2 CFR and assigns B1 to new secured notes, outlook negative

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed the ratings of Viking Cruises Ltd (together with Viking Ocean Cruises Ltd., "Viking") including its Corporate Family Rating of B2, Probability of Default Rating of B2-PD and senior unsecured rating of Caa1. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded its senior secured rating to B1 from Ba3 and assigned a B1 to Viking's proposed senior secured note issuance. The ratings outlook is negative. This concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on March 31, 2020.

"The confirmation reflects Moody's view that Viking's liquidity is sufficient to get through this period of unprecedented earnings decline -- Moody's expects the company's operations will be suspended through most of the third quarter of 2020 -- as a result of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)," stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's lodging and cruise analyst. "While earnings will improve over the next two years, we anticipate that bookings will still be weak relative to 2019, which will result in Viking's debt/EBITDA approximating 6.0x as of year-end 2022," added Trombetta. The negative outlook reflects Viking's very high leverage and the significant uncertainty around demand levels. Moody's believes Viking's 2021 demand could be slower to recover as a significant number of its passengers are North American residents that rely on air travel to Europe to cruise.

The downgrade of the senior secured notes rating reflects the higher level of secured debt in the capital structure relative to unsecured debt following the proposed secured notes issuance. This shift in capital structure mix has likely reduced the level of recovery in a default scenario of the existing secured notes.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Viking Ocean Cruises Ltd.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Viking Cruises Ltd

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Viking Cruises Ltd

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at B2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at B2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Viking Cruises Ltd

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Viking Ocean Cruises Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From No Outlook

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The cruise sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, Viking's credit profile, which includes its exposure to increased travel restrictions for US citizens which represents a majority of the company's revenue and earnings have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Viking's credit profile is supported by its well-recognized brand name in both the premium segment of the river cruising and ocean cruising markets. Viking has approximately a 50% market share of the North American sourced river cruise passengers for Europe, Russian and China. Since entering the ocean cruising market with its first ship in 2015, Viking has grown that segment such that it accounts for about 40% of Viking's revenue. Under normal conditions, Viking's credit profile is also enhanced by its good forward booking visibility and short lead time to build new river vessels which allows Viking to adjust river cruise capacity to demand trends. Viking's historical willingness to bring in new equity partners provides credit support. In 2016 when Viking needed to boost liquidity, TPG Capital and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (each with one board member) contributed capital. On a combined basis, they own a 23% stake in the company. In the short run, Viking's credit profile will be dominated by the length of time that cruise operations continue to be highly disrupted and the resulting impacts on the company's cash consumption and its liquidity profile. The normal ongoing credit risks include Viking's high leverage which Moody's forecasts could approximate 6.0x at the end of 2022 assuming negative EBITDA in 2020 and some recovery in 2021 and 2022. The company's credit profile is also constrained by its limited diversification both in terms of geography and customer base and the cyclicality, seasonality and capital intensity inherent in the cruise industry. Governance risks, particularly financial strategy, specifically related to dividends, the absence of target leverage levels, and the lack of a committed revolver are also constraints.

The B1 rating on the company's planned secured note issuance -- one notch above the Corporate Family Rating -- reflects its unsecured upstream guarantees from all subsidiaries of Viking Cruises Ltd that currently provide unsecured upstream guarantees to the existing unsecured notes as well as the first priority lien on 20 unencumbered Swiss river vessels and intellectual property. While the addition of the unsecured guarantee package results in a moderate level of credit enhancement of the proposed secured notes relative to the existing secured notes, it was deemed insufficient to provide any additional rating lift as the secured debt represents the largest class of debt in the capital structure (67% of total obligations). The Caa1 rating on the unsecured notes (about 33% of the capital structure) -- two notches below the Corporate Family Rating -- reflects the material amount of secured debt ahead of it in the debt structure and that this instrument is in a first loss position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include updated expectations for a weaker recovery in 2021, resulting in debt/EBITDA remaining above 6.0x on a sustained basis. Factors that could lead to the outlook being revised to stable include signs of good demand trends for 2021, leading to an expectation that the company's finances will stabilize in the near term and that debt/EBITDA will approach 5.5x over the medium term. Ratings could be upgraded should operating performance recover to levels that would support debt/EBITDA sustained at or below 5.0x while maintaining good liquidity.

Viking operates a fleet of 72 river cruise vessels and six ocean cruiseships as of December 31, 2019. Its river cruises operate in over 30 countries largely in Continental Europe. About 86% of its total river and ocean customers are sourced from North America. TPG Capital and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board own a minority interest (about 23% on a combined basis) in Viking Holdings Ltd, parent company of Viking Cruises. The remaining ownership is indirectly held under a trust in which Torstein Hagen has a life interest. Net cruise revenues were about $2.1 billion for the fiscal year 2019.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

