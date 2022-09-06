info

Rating Action:

Moody's confirms Vivo Energy's Baa3 rating; negative outlook

06 Sep 2022

Paris, September 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today confirmed Vivo Energy Limited's (Vivo Energy or the company) long term issuer rating at Baa3. Concurrently, Moody's confirmed the Baa3 instrument rating of the $350 million guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2027 issued by Vivo Energy Investments B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Vivo Energy. The outlook on all entities has been changed to negative from ratings under review.

Today's rating action follows Vivo Energy's announcement on 25 July 2022 which confirmed the scheme of arrangement for the takeover of the group by its largest shareholder Vitol Group (Vitol) had become effective. Under the agreement VIP II Blue B.V. (a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Vitol Investment Partnership II Limited) will purchase the entire issued share capital of Vivo Energy excluding the 32% stake which was already owned by the Vitol Group.

This rating action concludes the review for downgrade on Vivo Energy's ratings initiated on 10 February 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of Vivo Energy's Baa3 ratings reflect Moody's view that Vivo Energy will under its new private ownership status continue to operate under a conservative financial policy. Moody's views the acquisition as strategic for both Vitol and Vivo Energy with Vivo Energy potentially benefiting from its closer ownership affiliation with Vitol which has a strong business profile, ample liquidity, an adequate governance framework and conservative financial policies. Vivo Energy will remain a separate entity from Vitol and will have its separate management, commercial and finance departments. Vitol however will have full control of the board of directors supervising the company's governance and oversight functions.

The rating action is further supported by the expectation that the company will continue with its growth strategy in Africa while maintaining credit metrics which Moody's considers appropriate for the Baa3 rating. However, the $1.56 billion acquisition purchase price has been funded with a combination of equity and debt at VIP II level. This may result in Vivo Energy having slightly weaker financial metrics in the initial years following completion, than contemplated for the guidance we have provided for the rating category.  The negative outlook therefore reflects the expectation that Vivo Energy's financial risk profile will need to strengthen over the next few years through earnings and cash retention as well as growth in order to return to the parameters originally outlined as guidance.

Vivo Energy's Baa3 rating is further supported by the company's recent operating performance, which remained strong during the first six months of 2022 and Moody's view is that the company will continue to expand its operations through a growing portfolio of fuel stations in Africa. Vivo Energy has recovered and materially improved from pre-pandemic levels of revenue, volume, and leverage. During the first half of 2022, revenue has increased by 34% compared to the same period the year before, while fuel volumes sold increased by 9%, reaching 120% of pre-pandemic levels. In a very fragmented market with small market players, Vivo Energy benefits from its scale and financial flexibility to maintain a steady inflow of fuel both in regulated and unregulated markets and ability to increase volumes.

The Baa3 issuer rating continues to recognize Vivo Energy's robust business profile, supported by (1) its limited exposure to petroleum product price risk through arrangements with suppliers to sell products at prevailing prices set by regulators; (2) exposure to regulated markets with absolute margins granted on fuel prices, providing certainty on gross profit margins; (3) the strength of the Shell and Engen brands in Africa; and (4) the critical socioeconomic role that fuel retailers play in African countries. This is in combination with low exposure to any single country, which helps insulate the business from single market event risks.

Moody's continues to believe that the company's geographic diversification across 23 African countries is a credit strength and it significantly mitigates the financial impact that unexpected changes to regulatory frameworks or other sovereign driven actions that could be detrimental to Vivo Energy's cash flows. The distribution of petroleum products for retail and industrial use remains essential to the functioning and development of African countries. These considerations are fully reflected in the Baa3 rating despite the mostly sub-investment grade countries that Vivo Energy operates in. However, Moody's considers there are credit linkages between Vivo Energy's rating and the relevant sovereign ratings because of the company's local operations, which are subject to local laws and regulations, and to potential capital controls, amongst others. Therefore, further deterioration of sovereign credit quality, in particular Morocco, Kenya and Tunisia which represent 45% of total volumes, is likely to have an adverse impact on Vivo Energy's rating.

LIQUDITY PROFILE

Vivo Energy's liquidity is good and supported by a large cash balance of $545 million as of 30 June 2022. Moody's understands that the company aims to keep around $400 million of gross cash on its balance sheet. Vivo Energy's liquidity profile also benefits from a $270 million undrawn revolving credit facility. Additionally, Vivo Energy has $1.4 billion of undrawn, unsecured and uncommitted short-term bank facilities. These facilities are material in size, but Moody's expects them to be only partly utilized in future. As these credit lines are uncommitted, Moody's does not consider them as a robust source of liquidity.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative rating outlook reflects Vivo Energy's change in ownership and financial policy. As a result of the transaction, there is a risk that debt could be pushed down to Vivo level, resulting in higher leverage and weaker coverage metrics for a sustained period of time. The negative outlook therefore reflects the expectation that Vivo Energy's financial risk profile will need to strengthen over the next few years through earnings and cash retention as well as growth in order to return to the parameters originally outlined as guidance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Vivo Energy's ratings are currently constrained at the Baa3 level by the country risk overlay of its African operating jurisdictions and by the scale of its operating cash flow generation.

A stable outlook would be considered in the context of a general stabilization of credit metrics with debt/ EBITDA falling below 2.5x; retained cash flow to net debt above 35%; and EBIT/interest expense above 6.0x within the next 12-18 months.

Downward pressure on Vivo Energy's rating would result from (1) a deterioration of sovereign ratings especially if related to its largest markets; (2) debt/ EBITDA sustainably above 2.5x; (3) retained cash flow to net debt falling sustainably below 35%; (4) EBIT/interest expense is not maintained above 6.0x; and (5) the group failing to maintain a strong liquidity on a rolling 12-18 month basis.

At the same time, the rating could be downgraded if Vivo Energy lost its Shell or Engen licenses.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Iker Ballestero Barrutia, +971 (423) 795-21.

PROFILE

Vivo Energy is a leading retailer and distributor of Shell and Engen-branded fuel and lubricants in Africa. As of 30 June 2022, it had a network of more than 2,531 retail site stations (leading market position on Shell brands, with an average market share of 20%; Engen brands have no. 2 to no. 4 market positions) in 23 African countries for its retail customers and commercial clients in industries such as transportation, mining, aviation, marine, construction and power-generation.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Leila Ezzoubair
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris, 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

David G. Staples
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris, 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

