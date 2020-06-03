Moody's confirms Volkswagen Financial Services AG's A3 issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings; outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today confirmed the A3 senior
unsecured debt and issuer ratings of Volkswagen Financial Services AG
(VW FS AG), including all related subsidiaries where applicable.
The issuer outlook has been changed to negative from ratings under review.
The rating actions follow the confirmation -- with a negative outlook
-- of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft's (Volkswagen; the parent
company of VW FS AG) A3 issuer rating. For further details,
please refer to the following press release "Moody's confirms VW's A3
ratings; Outlook negative" (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_425455),
published on 2 June 2020.
The rating actions conclude the review on VW FS AG's long-term
ratings initiated on 27 March 2020.
For a full list of all affected ratings, please refer to the end
of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
--RATIONALE FOR THE CONFIRMATION OF THE LONG-TERM
RATINGS WITH A NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The confirmation of VW FS AG's senior unsecured debt and issuer
ratings reflects Moody's assessment that the very strong contractual
and economic rationale for Volkswagen to support VW FS AG warrants the
alignment of the company's long-term ratings with the A3
issuer rating of Volkswagen, its ultimate owner. Owing to
this alignment, the outlook on VW FS AG follows the negative outlook
of the long-term issuer rating of Volkswagen.
VW FS AG benefits from a direct control and profit and loss transfer agreement
with Volkswagen and close strategic links with its car manufacturing parent.
Moody's considers these links when assessing VW FS AG's financial strength
after assumed parental support.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Owing to the intrinsic interlinkages of VW FS AG with its automotive parent,
its ratings are highly dependent on the creditworthiness of Volkswagen.
Although considered unlikely, given the negative outlook,
an upgrade of VW FS AG's ratings could likely be caused by an upgrade
of Volkswagen's rating.
VW FS AG's ratings could be downgraded if Volkswagen's ratings
were to be downgraded.
A downgrade of VW FS AG's ratings could also be triggered if Volkswagen
were to loosen its ties with its financial services subsidiary.
This loosening could lead to a lowering of Moody's support assumption
for VW FS AG and a downgrade of VW FS AG to a level below the parent's
issuer rating.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Volkswagen Financial Services AG
..Confirmations:
....Long-term Issuer Ratings,
confirmed at A3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
confirmed at A3
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, confirmed at (P)A3
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Negative from Rating
under Review
Issuer: Volkswagen Financial Services Australia Ltd
..Confirmations:
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, confirmed at (P)A3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
confirmed at A3
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Negative from Rating
under Review
Issuer: Volkswagen Financial Services Japan Ltd.
..Confirmations:
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, confirmed at (P)A3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
confirmed at A3
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Negative from Rating
under Review
Issuer: Volkswagen Financial Services N.V.
..Confirmations:
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, confirmed at (P)A3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
confirmed at A3
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Negative from Rating
under Review
Issuer: Volkswagen Leasing GmbH
..Confirmations:
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, confirmed at (P)A3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
confirmed at A3
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Negative from Rating
under Review
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES
The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099,
and Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations published
in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1183459.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Michael Rohr
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Alexander Hendricks, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
