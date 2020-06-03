Moody's confirms Volkswagen Financial Services AG's A3 issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings; outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today confirmed the A3 senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings of Volkswagen Financial Services AG (VW FS AG), including all related subsidiaries where applicable. The issuer outlook has been changed to negative from ratings under review.

The rating actions follow the confirmation -- with a negative outlook -- of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft's (Volkswagen; the parent company of VW FS AG) A3 issuer rating. For further details, please refer to the following press release "Moody's confirms VW's A3 ratings; Outlook negative" (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_425455), published on 2 June 2020.

The rating actions conclude the review on VW FS AG's long-term ratings initiated on 27 March 2020.

For a full list of all affected ratings, please refer to the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

--RATIONALE FOR THE CONFIRMATION OF THE LONG-TERM RATINGS WITH A NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The confirmation of VW FS AG's senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings reflects Moody's assessment that the very strong contractual and economic rationale for Volkswagen to support VW FS AG warrants the alignment of the company's long-term ratings with the A3 issuer rating of Volkswagen, its ultimate owner. Owing to this alignment, the outlook on VW FS AG follows the negative outlook of the long-term issuer rating of Volkswagen.

VW FS AG benefits from a direct control and profit and loss transfer agreement with Volkswagen and close strategic links with its car manufacturing parent. Moody's considers these links when assessing VW FS AG's financial strength after assumed parental support.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Owing to the intrinsic interlinkages of VW FS AG with its automotive parent, its ratings are highly dependent on the creditworthiness of Volkswagen.

Although considered unlikely, given the negative outlook, an upgrade of VW FS AG's ratings could likely be caused by an upgrade of Volkswagen's rating.

VW FS AG's ratings could be downgraded if Volkswagen's ratings were to be downgraded.

A downgrade of VW FS AG's ratings could also be triggered if Volkswagen were to loosen its ties with its financial services subsidiary. This loosening could lead to a lowering of Moody's support assumption for VW FS AG and a downgrade of VW FS AG to a level below the parent's issuer rating.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Volkswagen Financial Services AG

..Confirmations:

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, confirmed at A3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, confirmed at A3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, confirmed at (P)A3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Rating under Review

Issuer: Volkswagen Financial Services Australia Ltd

..Confirmations:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, confirmed at (P)A3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, confirmed at A3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Rating under Review

Issuer: Volkswagen Financial Services Japan Ltd.

..Confirmations:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, confirmed at (P)A3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, confirmed at A3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Rating under Review

Issuer: Volkswagen Financial Services N.V.

..Confirmations:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, confirmed at (P)A3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, confirmed at A3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Rating under Review

Issuer: Volkswagen Leasing GmbH

..Confirmations:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, confirmed at (P)A3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, confirmed at A3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Rating under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099, and Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1183459. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

