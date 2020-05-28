Moody's confirms Volvo Car's Ba1 ratings; Outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today confirmed Volvo Car AB's (Volvo Car) Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR), its Ba1-PD Probability of default rating and its Ba1 instrument ratings. The outlook changed to negative from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes a review for possible downgrade that began on March 25, 2020.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Volvo Car's Ba1 rating reflects Moody's view that the company's strong liquidity position affords it the capacity to fund sizable cash requirements that might arise under a potentially extended downturn in the global automotive market as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. As of year end 2019, Volvo Car reported SEK55.5 billion of cash and cash equivalents and has access to a EUR1.3 billion (approximately SEK13.5 billion) revolving credit facility maturing in June 2022. The company had substantial headroom under its financial covenant as of 31 December 2019. Additionally, on May 22nd, the company signed a new 2 year SEK10.7 billion revolving credit facility with a 1year extension option with a group of Nordic banks, partly guaranteed by the Swedish Export Credit Agency (EKN).

The automotive downturn brought on by the coronavirus will cause a pronounced weakening in Volvo Car's credit metrics. We expect that during 2020 Volvo Car's Moody's adjusted EBITA margin could fall below 1%, compared with 4.4% in 2019. However, Volvo Car should be able to restore its metrics to levels appropriate for its Ba1 rating by 2022 has established a strong competitive position as a premium car manufacturer, in particular with its successful SUV model range (XC60, XC40 and XC90) which we believe will outperform the wider market. We also note the group's material exposure to China, which over the past weeks has strongly recovered following the lockdowns in January and February and will in our view be a key driver of the group's recovery.

The negative outlook reflects the severe impact that the coronavirus will have on Volvo Car's operating performance and credit metrics into 2021.

Moody's forecasts for the global automotive sector a 20% decline in unit shipments during 2020, with a steep year-over year contraction in the second and third quarters followed a modest rebound in the fourth quarter. We expect 2021 industry unit sales to rebound and grow by approximately 11%. However, future demand for vehicles could be weaker than our current estimates, the already competitive environment in the auto sector could intensify further, and Volvo Car could encounter greater than expected headwinds including weak consumer feedback with regards to its upcoming key new model launches.

ESG RISK

The widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The global automotive industry is one of the sectors that will be most severely impacted by the outbreak. The vulnerability of Volvo Car's products to a potentially steep downturn in demand heightens the importance a healthy liquidity profile. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Volvo Car's rating could be downgraded during the next eighteen months if the company is unable to establish a clear trajectory for achieving the following metrics: (1) Moody's adjusted EBITA margin approximating 5%; (2) return to a solidly positive free cash flow generation following the anticipated sizable cash consumption in the current year of approximately SEK8 billion; (3) reduce the temporarily elevated Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA anticipated for the current year again to well below 3.0x.

Additionally, a material shift in the company's conservative financial policy e.g. high dividend payouts, sizable acquisitions could also lead to a downgrade.

There is little possibility of an upgrade of the ratings in the short term.

Qualitatively, upward pressure on Volvo Car's rating could develop if the company is able to demonstrate its ability to expand its product breadth and enhances its geographic diversity to a level comparable with that of its global peers.

More specifically, we could consider upgrading Volvo Car's ratings to Baa3 in case of (1) evidence that the recent new model introductions (XC90, S90, V90, XC60, XC40) remain a sustained success and positively contribute to Volvo Car's diversification of profit and cash flow generation; (2) visibility that Volvo Car's profitability based on an adjusted EBITA margin can exceed and sustainably remain above 7.0%; (3) a continued Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 2.0x and (4) positive free cash flow generation despite the high investment spending as anticipated for the coming years.

Moreover, the maintenance of a prudent financial policy that includes low debt leverage and a solid liquidity profile on a sustained basis against the backdrop of its parent company's corporate activities would be key in any consideration of an upgrade towards investment grade territory.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Volvo Car AB

Confirmations, previously placed on review for downgrade:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at Ba1-PD

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)Ba1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Ba1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automobile Manufacturer Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062773. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Falk Frey

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

