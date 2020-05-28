Moody's confirms Volvo Car's Ba1 ratings; Outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today confirmed Volvo Car AB's (Volvo Car) Ba1 corporate family
rating (CFR), its Ba1-PD Probability of default rating and
its Ba1 instrument ratings. The outlook changed to negative from
ratings under review.
This rating action concludes a review for possible downgrade that began
on March 25, 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Volvo Car's Ba1 rating reflects Moody's view that the company's
strong liquidity position affords it the capacity to fund sizable cash
requirements that might arise under a potentially extended downturn in
the global automotive market as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
As of year end 2019, Volvo Car reported SEK55.5 billion of
cash and cash equivalents and has access to a EUR1.3 billion (approximately
SEK13.5 billion) revolving credit facility maturing in June 2022.
The company had substantial headroom under its financial covenant as of
31 December 2019. Additionally, on May 22nd, the company
signed a new 2 year SEK10.7 billion revolving credit facility with
a 1year extension option with a group of Nordic banks, partly guaranteed
by the Swedish Export Credit Agency (EKN).
The automotive downturn brought on by the coronavirus will cause a pronounced
weakening in Volvo Car's credit metrics. We expect that during
2020 Volvo Car's Moody's adjusted EBITA margin could fall
below 1%, compared with 4.4% in 2019.
However, Volvo Car should be able to restore its metrics to levels
appropriate for its Ba1 rating by 2022 has established a strong competitive
position as a premium car manufacturer, in particular with its successful
SUV model range (XC60, XC40 and XC90) which we believe will outperform
the wider market. We also note the group's material exposure
to China, which over the past weeks has strongly recovered following
the lockdowns in January and February and will in our view be a key driver
of the group's recovery.
The negative outlook reflects the severe impact that the coronavirus will
have on Volvo Car's operating performance and credit metrics into
2021.
Moody's forecasts for the global automotive sector a 20%
decline in unit shipments during 2020, with a steep year-over
year contraction in the second and third quarters followed a modest rebound
in the fourth quarter. We expect 2021 industry unit sales to rebound
and grow by approximately 11%. However, future demand
for vehicles could be weaker than our current estimates, the already
competitive environment in the auto sector could intensify further,
and Volvo Car could encounter greater than expected headwinds including
weak consumer feedback with regards to its upcoming key new model launches.
ESG RISK
The widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The global automotive industry is one of the
sectors that will be most severely impacted by the outbreak. The
vulnerability of Volvo Car's products to a potentially steep downturn
in demand heightens the importance a healthy liquidity profile.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Volvo Car's rating could be downgraded during the next eighteen
months if the company is unable to establish a clear trajectory for achieving
the following metrics: (1) Moody's adjusted EBITA margin approximating
5%; (2) return to a solidly positive free cash flow generation
following the anticipated sizable cash consumption in the current year
of approximately SEK8 billion; (3) reduce the temporarily elevated
Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA anticipated for the current
year again to well below 3.0x.
Additionally, a material shift in the company's conservative
financial policy e.g. high dividend payouts, sizable
acquisitions could also lead to a downgrade.
There is little possibility of an upgrade of the ratings in the short
term.
Qualitatively, upward pressure on Volvo Car's rating could develop
if the company is able to demonstrate its ability to expand its product
breadth and enhances its geographic diversity to a level comparable with
that of its global peers.
More specifically, we could consider upgrading Volvo Car's
ratings to Baa3 in case of (1) evidence that the recent new model introductions
(XC90, S90, V90, XC60, XC40) remain a sustained
success and positively contribute to Volvo Car's diversification
of profit and cash flow generation; (2) visibility that Volvo Car's
profitability based on an adjusted EBITA margin can exceed and sustainably
remain above 7.0%; (3) a continued Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA below 2.0x and (4) positive free cash flow generation
despite the high investment spending as anticipated for the coming years.
Moreover, the maintenance of a prudent financial policy that includes
low debt leverage and a solid liquidity profile on a sustained basis against
the backdrop of its parent company's corporate activities would be key
in any consideration of an upgrade towards investment grade territory.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: Volvo Car AB
Confirmations, previously placed on review for downgrade:
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed
at Ba1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Confirmed at Ba1-PD
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Confirmed at (P)Ba1
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at Ba1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automobile Manufacturer
Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062773.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Falk Frey
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
