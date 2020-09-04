Moody's confirms Wagamama's B2 ratings, outlook negative

London, 04 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today confirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Mabel Mezzco Limited (Wagamama or the company). Concurrently, the rating agency has confirmed the B2 rating of the GBP225 million backed senior secured notes issued by the company's subsidiary Wagamama Finance plc. The outlook has been changed to negative from ratings under review.

Today's rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 31 March 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects that Wagamama's revenues, and in turn profitability, can gradually return towards pre crisis levels in the months ahead after the reopening of most of its estate following the UK government's decision in early July to lift the mandatory closure of all pubs and restaurants in England imposed on 20 March as part of its efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus.

The company's position as the key growth brand of its publicly listed parent, The Restaurant Group plc (TRG), is credit positive. Since the start of the crisis TRG has taken a number of actions to ensure that its key operating subsidiaries maintained adequate liquidity, including raising fresh equity and obtaining additional flexibility in banking facilities. TRG stated early in the closure period that cash burn at the group level was limited to only around GBP3 million per four week period.

Prior to the Covid-19 crisis Wagamama had a multi-year track record of outperforming the like-for-like revenue growth of peers, and generating increased profits. The company also had a growing delivery and collections business, which Moody's expects to have performed strongly during the period that restaurants were forced to stay closed.

Moody's believes the strength of the brand pre-crisis positions Wagamama well to sustain the recovery seen across the industry since restaurants have been allowed to re-open, which was boosted in August by the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. While that support scheme has now ended, other government support measures will continue to apply for several months. These include the business rates holiday until March 2021, a lower VAT rate until January, and the staff furlough scheme which is currently due to run until October. In addition, Wagamama has taken steps to manage its cost base during these challenging times by cutting discretionary capital spending, rationalising head office expenses, and engaging with suppliers and landlords.

Notwithstanding the strength of Wagamama relative to peers the prospects for the UK restaurant industry in the months ahead remain highly uncertain because of the continuing possibility of a rise in Covid infection rates. Consumer confidence in eating out could yet take a hit in these circumstances, local lockdowns could become widespread, and ultimately the risk of a second nationwide closure of the hospitality sector cannot at this stage be ruled out.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's believes that the company's actions and access to government support schemes will have limited cash burn during its forced closure period. In addition to the actions taken by the company's parent to sustain group level liquidity the rating agency notes that Wagamama's super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) lender agreed to increase that facility to GBP35 million from GBP20 million. At the end of March, Wagamama had drawings of GBP18.6 million under the RCF and GBP24.9 million cash on its balance sheet.

Now that Wagamama has been able to open restaurants that it expects to make a positive contribution to cash flow Moody's expects the company will maintain adequate liquidity in the months ahead. However, the rating agency believes the company will ideally want to address the looming December 2021 and June 2022 maturities of the RCF and senior secured notes respectively as soon as practical during 2021.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. In terms of governance the rating agency positively recognises that TRG has a publicly communicated goal of reducing its consolidated debt and leverage levels, which were -- before the coronavirus crisis -- already modest relative to quoted peers.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects risks that profitability and credit metrics during the next six to nine months may not recover towards pre crisis levels at a pace that will facilitate a full refinancing of the company's debt within that timeframe.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure in the short to medium term is unlikely and it is Moody's belief that TRG will most likely look to refinance the senior secured notes of Wagamama Finance plc with debt that can be supported by all of its operating subsidiaries.

Conversely, downward pressure on the rating could arise if trading conditions and performance do not continue to gradually improve in the months ahead, which would have negative implications for the company's liquidity and the ability of it, or TRG, to successfully refinance its debt in a timely and cost effective manner.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Wagamama is the UK's only company of scale offering pan-Asian cuisine in the branded restaurant industry. As of March 2020, it operated 151 sites in the UK, as well as more than 50 international sites through a franchise model and six sites in the US, operated under a joint venture.

In the twelve months ended 29 March 2020 the company reported EBITDA of GBP59 million. TRG acquired Wagamama in December 2018 in a transaction valuing the business at GBP559 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

