Moody's confirms Watco's ratings, CFR at B2 and senior unsecured at Caa1; outlook stable

New York, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed the ratings of transportation and logistics provider Watco Companies, L.L.C. ("Watco"), including the corporate family rating at B2, the probability of default rating at B2-PD, and the rating of the $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2023 at Caa1. The ratings outlook is stable.

This completes the review for downgrade that was initiated on March 27, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings of Watco consider the company's diversified revenue base comprising rail transportation services, port and terminal operations, railcar maintenance and repair services and a growing logistics business. Watco is the second largest short line railroad operator in North America, with 41 railroads in the US and Australia that represent about 50% of Watco's total revenues. Together with the port and terminal operations, the rail transportation services account for the vast majority of Watco's earnings.

Despite attractive profits from its rail and terminal operations, consolidated operating margins remain thin. Watco's operating margin weakened to less than 7% in 2019, from around 9% in prior years. Still, management's heightened focus on operational improvements of Watco's existing businesses, including through providing a safer work environment, helps to mitigate the earnings pressure ensuing from a contraction in economic activity in 2020 and to improve operating margins in 2021.

Watco's investments in expansion projects can result in significant funding needs, in excess of $100 million per annum historically, even excluding any acquisitions that Watco pursues. Although this caused financial leverage to be elevated at times, Watco demonstrated a willingness and ability to issue issued preferred shares to help fund its investments. Debt/EBITDA was 4.6 times as of December 31, 2019 or 4.2 times if calculated excluding the non-recourse debt that resides at Watco Greensport, L.L.C., a subsidiary of Watco's parent company.

Liquidity is adequate. Free cash flows are typically negative although Moody's expects that discretionary capital expenditures will be curtailed in 2020 such that free cash flow could approach breakeven. Net cash flows excluding discretionary capital expenditures are typically positive, however. The availability under Watco's $830 million revolving credit facility is more than $400 million and the headroom under applicable financial covenants will likely remain sufficient.

Although Moody's considers the environmental risks of the surface transportation sector to be 'emerging', Watco is somewhat less exposed to environmental risks because revenues from coal shipments and the handling of coal at terminals are fairly moderate.

The $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2023 are rated Caa1, two notches below the B2 corporate family rating. This reflects the higher ranking in Moody's Loss Given Default analysis of the $830 million revolving credit facility that is secured by substantially all of the company's assets.

The stable ratings outlook is predicated on Moody's expectation that Watco's initiatives to improve the performance of its existing operations will ease the pressure on operating margins in 2020 and will help to increase operating margins over time. In addition, the outlook considers that Watco will continue to pursue a balanced approach to fund its sizeable discretionary investments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects operating margins to be sustained above 8%, Funds from operations/debt to be comfortably above 12.5%, while debt/EBITDA is maintained below 5 times.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects that elevated capital expenditures or a weakening of business conditions cause debt/EBITDA to exceed 6 times, operating margins to be less than 5% or Funds from operations/debt to be less than 10%. The ratings could also be downgraded if availability under the revolving credit facility becomes constrained, including if less than $100 million is available at a time when free cash flow remains negative or if covenant headroom diminishes.

The following rating actions were taken:

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Watco Companies, L.L.C.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at B2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Watco Companies, L.L.C.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Watco Companies, L.L.C. is the second largest short line railroad operator in the U.S. In addition to rail transportation services, the company provides terminal and port services, supply chain services, as well as rail car maintenance and repair services. Revenues in 2019 were nearly $1.2 billion. Watco Companies, L.L.C. is a privately held company.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rene Lipsch

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Robert Jankowitz

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

