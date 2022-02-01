Moody's confirms Webster's ratings (long-term issuer Baa1) following completion of acquisition of Sterling Bancorp, concluding review; outlook negative

New York, February 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has confirmed the ratings and assessments of Webster Financial Corporation and Webster Bank N.A, including the bank's a3 standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). The bank's Prime-1 short-term deposit rating and the Prime-2 short-term counterparty risk rating were affirmed.

This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 20 April 2021, following Webster's announcement that it agreed to acquire New York-based Sterling Bancorp ("Sterling") in an all-stock transaction, and was prompted by today's announcement of the close of the transaction. Following the ratings confirmation, the outlook on Webster is negative to reflect Moody's assessment that integration risks associated with merging two banks of similar size continue to weigh on the standalone credit profile and ratings of the combined bank.

Confirmations:

.. Issuer: Webster Bank N.A.

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Confirmed at a3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Confirmed at a3

.... Long term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Confirmed at A2(cr)

.... Short term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Confirmed at P-1(cr)

.... Long term Counterparty Risk Rating, Confirmed at A3

.... Long term Deposit Rating, Confirmed at A1, Outlook changed to Negative from Rating Under Review

.... Issuer Rating, Confirmed at Baa1, Outlook changed to Negative from Rating Under Review

.. Issuer: Webster Financial Corporation

.... Issuer Rating, Confirmed at Baa1, Outlook changed to Negative from Rating Under Review

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Baa1, Outlook changed to Negative from Rating Under Review

.... Senior Unsecured Shelf, Confirmed at (P)Baa1

.... Subordinate Shelf, Confirmed at (P)Baa1

.... Pref. Stock Shelf, Confirmed at (P)Baa2

.... Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Shelf, Confirmed at (P)Baa3

.... Pref. Stock Non-cumulative, Confirmed at Baa3 (hyb)

Affirmations:

.. Issuer: Webster Bank N.A.

.... Short term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed P-2

.... Short term Deposit Rating, Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

.. Issuer: Webster Bank N.A.

.... Outlook, Changed to Negative from Rating Under Review

.. Issuer: Webster Financial Corporation

.... Outlook, Changed to Negative from Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of Webster's a3 BCA and ratings reflects Moody's conclusion that its merger with Sterling does not materially weaken Webster's standalone credit profile. During the review, Moody's assessed the significance of integration risks resulting from merging two banks of similar size that have different business profiles, as well the overall asset risk of the combined company.

The merger creates a US Northeast regional bank with assets of approximately $65 billion operating under the Webster brand. In Moody's view, however, Webster's merger with Sterling is a complex undertaking because Sterling itself is the product of a number of acquisitions. As such, this large merger poses higher integration risks, which Moody's believes will take time for management to reduce, thereby demonstrating avoidance of significant missteps. These considerations have led Moody's to assign a negative outlook to Webster.

Following the close of the merger announced earlier today, Moody's expects Webster will continue to operate with a solid balance sheet, including healthy capitalization and liquidity. Prior to the close of the merger, both Webster and Sterling had very solid regulatory capital positions, as measured by Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratios of 11.77% and 12.50%, respectively, as of 30 September 2021. While Webster is now targeting a lower CET1 capital ratio of 10.5%, Moody's believes Webster's capitalization will remain adequate to protect its creditors from unexpected losses during the integration process.

Moody's has indicated that the Sterling acquisition expands Webster's footprint into contiguous New York markets, providing meaningful scale and broadening its deposit base and loan portfolio. It has also noted that Sterling experienced asset quality deterioration in its loan portfolio in 2020 and 2021, particularly in its commercial real estate (CRE) portfolio. Despite this, however, Sterling has executed loan sales of its most troubled CRE loans, reducing its standalone CRE concentration to 3.6 times its Moody's adjusted tangible common equity (Moody's TCE) base at 30 September 2021, compared to 3.9 times at year-end 2020. Webster's credit marks on the acquired assets also provide a cushion against further potential losses in the combined portfolios. On a combined basis, Moody's estimates Webster's CRE concentration will be 2.9 times its TCE base. While higher than Webster's historical level of around 2 times TCE, Moody's expects Webster will not materially increase its CRE concentration over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, rating upgrades are unlikely over the next 12-18 months. Webster's outlook could return to stable if the bank demonstrates it has materially reduced integration risks, reduces its CRE concentration, and maintains adequate capitalization, while demonstrating continued good credit risk management.

Webster's ratings could be downgraded if integration risks crystallize, weakening profitability, if its Moody's TCE ratio declines below 10%, or if the bank displays a notable increase in its risk appetite, which Moody's assessed as no longer being compatible with the current ratings level.

