Moody's confirms Wereldhave at B1, changes outlook to negative from under review for downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today confirmed the corporate family rating and the rating on the senior
unsecured bonds ratings of Wereldhave N.V. at B1.
The outlook was changed to negative from ratings under review.
"The rating confirmation and the change of the outlook follows Wereldhave's
announcement of agreements for further debt facilities that should remove
the company's imminent refinancing needs and help its liquidity
position" says Oliver Schmitt, Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.
"Looking ahead, a stabilisation of the outlook or a rating
improvement would require execution on the company's plans to increase
covenant headroom".
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
On 7 September 2020, Wereldhave announced agreement on new and amended
debt facilities representing over €130 million. This should
remove most of the pressure with respect to refinancing requirements,
while we still consider the liquidity situation to be tight. With
the refinancing activity announced, the company should be able to
meet its obligation through the liquidity bottleneck in Q2 next year,
not considering any further actions that the company currently pursues
to further improve the liquidity situation. We do expect the company
to secure further funding in the next months.
While the immediate risk related to refinancing has reduced, a stabilisation
or improvement of Wereldhave's credit profile would require a larger
buffer to its financial covenants, reflecting in the negative outlook.
Based on our understanding, the covenant headroom allows less than
a 20% fall in property values from its reported value in H1 2020,
considering the implications from the updated funding. While this
headroom is still meaningful, the current investment market environment
for retail properties is weak, with further value declines widely
expected. We have reflected the possibility of further falls of
value of up to 20% in the next 18 months in our ratings,
but also expect the company to take action to avoid any covenant breach
through property sales or other measures.
The company has announced a strategic sale of the French portfolio activities
early 2020, which is subject to substantial execution and price
risk, also reflected in the negative outlook. The company
expects the sale to delever the company and enable investments into its
remaining property portfolio.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook further reflects the ongoing transmission of the
coronavirus economic implications on retail tenants and consumers.
While certain countries and property types show encouraging recoveries,
the retail tenants are on average in a weaker shape than prior to the
crisis. Government support schemes so far have helped avoiding
higher insolvencies and unemployment rates, but theses schemes are
to run off at some time, leading to the risk of rising shop failures
and reduced consumer spending.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upgrade pressure on ratings would require meaningful deleveraging to create
buffer against value declines and substantial sales especially in the
French business at reasonable price discounts. We would also expect
operating performance to stabilise.
Downgrade pressure will arise from
- Failure to improve covenant headroom through execution of intended
sales or other means that (i) allow the company to meaningfully delever,
creating buffers to likely further value declines and (ii) create liquidity
that allows for investments in the remaining property portfolio
- Failure to retain sufficient liquidity
- A reintroduction of business restrictions and a repeating consumer
sentiment shift leading to further weakness in the retail sector and declining
retail sales
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: Wereldhave N.V.
Confirmations:
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed
at B1
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at B1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Ratings Under Review
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Oliver Schmitt
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454