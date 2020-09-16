Moody's confirms Wereldhave at B1, changes outlook to negative from under review for downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today confirmed the corporate family rating and the rating on the senior unsecured bonds ratings of Wereldhave N.V. at B1. The outlook was changed to negative from ratings under review.

"The rating confirmation and the change of the outlook follows Wereldhave's announcement of agreements for further debt facilities that should remove the company's imminent refinancing needs and help its liquidity position" says Oliver Schmitt, Senior Credit Officer at Moody's. "Looking ahead, a stabilisation of the outlook or a rating improvement would require execution on the company's plans to increase covenant headroom".

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 7 September 2020, Wereldhave announced agreement on new and amended debt facilities representing over €130 million. This should remove most of the pressure with respect to refinancing requirements, while we still consider the liquidity situation to be tight. With the refinancing activity announced, the company should be able to meet its obligation through the liquidity bottleneck in Q2 next year, not considering any further actions that the company currently pursues to further improve the liquidity situation. We do expect the company to secure further funding in the next months.

While the immediate risk related to refinancing has reduced, a stabilisation or improvement of Wereldhave's credit profile would require a larger buffer to its financial covenants, reflecting in the negative outlook. Based on our understanding, the covenant headroom allows less than a 20% fall in property values from its reported value in H1 2020, considering the implications from the updated funding. While this headroom is still meaningful, the current investment market environment for retail properties is weak, with further value declines widely expected. We have reflected the possibility of further falls of value of up to 20% in the next 18 months in our ratings, but also expect the company to take action to avoid any covenant breach through property sales or other measures.

The company has announced a strategic sale of the French portfolio activities early 2020, which is subject to substantial execution and price risk, also reflected in the negative outlook. The company expects the sale to delever the company and enable investments into its remaining property portfolio.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook further reflects the ongoing transmission of the coronavirus economic implications on retail tenants and consumers. While certain countries and property types show encouraging recoveries, the retail tenants are on average in a weaker shape than prior to the crisis. Government support schemes so far have helped avoiding higher insolvencies and unemployment rates, but theses schemes are to run off at some time, leading to the risk of rising shop failures and reduced consumer spending.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upgrade pressure on ratings would require meaningful deleveraging to create buffer against value declines and substantial sales especially in the French business at reasonable price discounts. We would also expect operating performance to stabilise.

Downgrade pressure will arise from

- Failure to improve covenant headroom through execution of intended sales or other means that (i) allow the company to meaningfully delever, creating buffers to likely further value declines and (ii) create liquidity that allows for investments in the remaining property portfolio

- Failure to retain sufficient liquidity

- A reintroduction of business restrictions and a repeating consumer sentiment shift leading to further weakness in the retail sector and declining retail sales

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Wereldhave N.V.

Confirmations:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at B1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at B1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

