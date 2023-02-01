Moody's confirms Western Digital's Baa3 senior unsecured rating; outlook negative

New York, February 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed Western Digital Corporation's (WDC) Baa3 senior unsecured debt ratings and changed the ratings outlook to negative. This action concludes the review of WDC's ratings that was initiated on December 22, 2022, and reflects WDC's recent financial transactions to enhance its financial flexibility.

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Western Digital Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Conv./Exch. Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Western Digital Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Concurrent with WDC's announcement of very weak financial performance for its fiscal 2nd quarter 2023 that was consistent with Moody's expectations, the company announced that it raised approximately $900 million from the offering of a convertible preferred stock. The company has also secured commitments to a new, $875 million delayed draw term loan credit facility with a 364-day maturity. In December 2022, WDC completed an amendment to its credit agreement that modified the leverage ratio requirements through September 2024. In addition, WDC has announced reductions in costs and operating expenses, and it plans to reduce and delay capital expenditures over the next 12 to 18 months which will conserve cash. These actions will meaningfully bolster WDC's liquidity and increase its operating flexibility while it faces a significant erosion in profitability, an approximately $700 million payment to settle a tax dispute with the Internal Revenue Service over the next few months, and the maturity of $1.1 billion of senior convertible notes in February 2024. Incorporating the combined effects of these actions, Moody's now expects WDC to maintain at least $3.75 billion of liquidity comprising its cash balances and availability under its $2.25 billion of revolving credit facility while it continues to navigate an unprecedented cyclical downturn.

The confirmation of the Baa3 rating reflects WDC's improved operating flexibility, management's track record of conservative financial policies, and its sustained commitment to reducing financial leverage. Moody's further expects that following an inevitable rebound in profitability, WDC will have the capacity to reduce debt and sustain capital expenditures that are required to maintain its competitive position in the Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Flash memory businesses. The operating efficiencies will structurally improve WDC's profitability when demand improves and industry supply is aligned with demand.

Governance considerations, specifically the issuance of preferred equity which will reduce need for incremental borrowings, are a key driver of the rating action. WDC reduced its reported net debt by about $1.8 billion between FYE '20 and FYE '22, after suspending share repurchases and dividends. The company's total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted, and including tax repatriation liability) troughed at 2.4x at fiscal year ended July 1, 2022, but Moody's expects it to increase to over 10x (including 75% debt treatment of preferred equity) by F1Q '24 (September 2023). The confirmation of the Baa3 rating incorporates Moody's base case expectations for year-over-year EBITDA growth to resume in F2Q '24, which would position the company to rapidly reduce leverage to below 4x (including 75% debt treatment of preferred equity) by FYE '24. Moody's base case scenario incorporates the company's operating expense reductions and assumptions of sequential improvements in quarterly HDD revenues and gross margins after F2Q '23. In the more challenged Flash segment, Moody's expects segment gross profits to trough in the first half of FY '24. Additionally, WDC's plans to sharply cut capital expenditures and optimize future node transitions will allow the company to produce strong free cash flow in FY '24, as demand will eventually rebound fueled by the secular drivers.

The Baa3 rating is supported by the strong long-term demand prospects for data storage capacity in both HDD and flash segments, WDC's large operating scale, and its broad portfolio of HDD and flash-based storage solutions. At the same time, WDC's businesses are characterized by intense competition, periodic supply and demand imbalances, pricing pressure, and high capital expenditures. Both product segments have execution risks in managing technology transitions which are key to maintaining competitiveness. In addition, the highly fragmented nature of the flash industry with ample capacity to supply, and rising yields from new flash production technologies and incremental supply from emerging flash producers in China increase the risk of extended periods of oversupply. These risks are mitigated by Moody's expectations that WDC will maintain very good liquidity and remain committed toward further debt reduction as cash flow improves in FY '24 and industry operating conditions stabilize.

The negative ratings outlook reflects the significant deterioration in WDC's credit metrics over the next few quarters and its stressed financial profile amid an unprecedented cyclical downturn. In addition, there is a heightened risk of changes in WDC's business profile, capital structure, or financial polices as it continues to evaluate its strategic options to maximize shareholder value as part of its agreement with Elliott Investment Management L.P.

The preferred stock does not have a maturity date. The preferred stock will have a 6.25% dividend payable-in-kind or cash at the company's option; dividend rate will step-up after the 7th anniversary, and the 10th anniversary of issuance; and, the preferred stock will be mandatorily convertible to common stock after 3 years if the price of the company's common stock meets certain thresholds. The company will be required to redeem the preferred stock in cash if a "Fundamental Change" (as defined in the terms of the preferred stock) occurs. Based on these terms, Moody's has assigned a 25% equity credit to the preferred stock. At the same time, Moody's recognizes that, absent a "Fundamental Change" event, the preferred stock will not require cash dividends or redemption while WDC's liquidity will be most pressured over the next few months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Based on Moody's expectation for WDC's financial profile over the next two years and given WDC's high business risks, a ratings upgrade is not expected over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's could upgrade the rating over time if it expects total debt to EBITDA below 1.5x (Moody's adjusted) on a sustained basis and free cash flow (after dividends and capital expenditures, including the JV investments) of 20% or higher with an expectation for more tempered volatility in credit metrics during business cycles.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the rating if deteriorating business conditions lead Moody's to expect that year-over-year EBITDA growth is unlikely to materialize in the second half of 2023, or the rebound in profitability isn't strong enough to support near-term term deleveraging to below total debt to EBITDA of 4x (Moody's adjusted) by mid-2024, and free cash flow of at least 10% of total adjusted debt with normalized levels of capital expenditures in FY '24. The rating could also be downgraded if Moody's believes that WDC is unlikely to sustain an average total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) ratio of below mid 2x along with strong cash relative to debt through industry cycles. In addition, the rating could be pressured by a credit-negative outcome of the company's pending strategic review that weakens the company's financial profile or increases execution risks.

Western Digital Corporation is a leading developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions based on HDD and NAND technologies. WDC, through its SanDisk subsidiary, holds a 49.9% ownership interest in a series of flash memory manufacturing joint ventures ("Flash Ventures"), with Kioxia Holdings Corporation (f/k/a Toshiba Memory Corporation).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379525. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

