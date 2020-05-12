Moody's confirms Wheel Pro's ratings, including B3 CFR; outlook negative

New York, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed the ratings of Wheel Pros, Inc. (Wheel Pros), including the corporate family rating (CFR) at B3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at B3-PD, and the senior secured first lien and second lien term loans at B2 and Caa2, respectively. The outlook is negative. This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March 26, 2020.

The confirmation reflects Moody's expectation for Wheel Pros to adjust its highly-variable cost structure in response to top line pressures during a recessionary environment in 2020 to sustain its margins and to manage working capital effectively to generate free cash flow. As a result, Moody's expects Wheel Pros to maintain an adequate liquidity profile supported by cash, no significant debt maturities until 2023 and some positive free cash flow. Nevertheless, Wheel Pros' financial leverage is expected to increase to well above 7x debt/EBITDA in 2020 and event risk of acquisition activity resuming post-recession remains heightened.

The following rating actions were taken:

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Wheel Pros, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Wheel Pros, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Wheel Pros' ratings, including the B3 CFR, reflect the top line pressures from the highly discretionary nature of the company's products of custom vehicle wheels, elevated leverage and seasonal working capital needs contributing to periods of cash burn. Wheel Pros has a leading market position with strong brand presence in its wheel products, a flexible cost structure and low capital requirements, and favorable customer diversification. Moody's expects Wheel Pros' revenues to be impacted through 2020 as consumers opt out of discretionary upgrades to their vehicles, especially while unemployment levels remain elevated. Wheel Pros maintains a high degree of flexibility in its cost structure to adapt to lower volumes, and Moody's expects the company to maintain an EBITA margin in the low-teens range as the company realizes certain cost synergies from its 2019 acquisition of Mobile Hi-Tech Wheels (MHT).

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that earnings and cash flow generation could be pressured beyond current expectations during a recessionary environment in 2020, resulting in leverage remaining above 7x debt/EBITDA through 2021 and greater reliance on its asset-based facility (ABL).

Wheel Pros is expected to maintain an adequate liquidity profile into 2021. Moody's expects Wheel Pros to generate moderately positive free cash flow in 2020 in the range of $10 million to $20 million through prudent working capital management and reduction in capital expenditures toward maintenance levels. The company's cash flows are subject to seasonality, with the first quarter typically a period of cash burn resulting in moderate use of its $60 million ABL due 2023 to support working capital investments. Moody's expects working capital unwind to occur into the back-half of 2020 to provide for repayment of ABL borrowings. However, earnings pressure during 2020 could limit cash generation and impact timing working capital inflows. The company, though, does not face any significant debt maturities until the ABL comes due in 2023 and is expected to maintain sufficient liquidity to cover required annual debt amortization of about $5.6 million.

From a corporate governance perspective, the company's high leverage partly reflects its private equity ownership. Event risk is high considering Wheel Pros' aggressive pace of acquisitions, with transactions funded primarily with debt. Moody's expects acquisition activity to be limited during the current environment but could likely return in the 2021 timeframe.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Wheel Pros' liquidity position deteriorates due to an inability to generate positive free cash flow or ongoing reliance on its ABL to fund operations. A downgrade could also result if Moody's expects that Wheel Pros' leverage profile will be sustained above 7x debt/EBITDA through 2021 either through a decline in earnings or resumption of debt-funded acquisition activity.

An upgrade is unlikely in the near-term. However, the ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates a financial policy that supports debt/EBITDA sustained below 5.5x even when considering its acquisition growth strategy, and retained cash flow-to-debt maintained above 10%. At least an adequate liquidity profile would also need to be maintained for consideration of an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Wheel Pros, headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, is a wholesale distributor of custom and proprietary branded wheels, performance tires and related accessories in the aftermarket automotive segment. The company is majority-owned by private equity financial sponsor Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Management reported revenue (pro forma for the acquisition of MHT) for the year ended December 31, 2019 of approximately $782 million

