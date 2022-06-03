Moody's confirms Wintershall Dea AG's rating at Baa2, stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, June 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed Wintershall Dea AG's (Wintershall Dea) ratings including its Baa2 long-term issuer rating and the Baa2 instrument ratings on the group's senior unsecured bank credit facilities. Moody's also confirmed the Baa2 ratings of the backed senior unsecured notes ("notes") issued by Wintershall Dea Finance B.V. and the Ba1 rating of the backed subordinated notes issued by Wintershall Dea Finance 2 B.V. The outlook changed to stable from ratings under review.

Today's rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 3 March 2022.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

"The confirmation of Wintershall Dea's ratings reflects the company's commitment to run a financial policy in line with our expectations for a Baa2 rating, supported by the currently very strong balance sheet with €3.1 billion cash on balance by end of Q1 2022, and its attractive and growing production and reserve portfolio outside of Russia," says Janko Lukac, a Moody's VP and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's confirmed Wintershall Dea's ratings, notwithstanding the company's very high exposure to Russia (about 48% of its annual oil & gas production and about 63% of its 2P reserve base is in Russia by year end 2021, as well as other midstream assets through several joint ventures with Gazprom, PJSC) exposing it to potential sanctions and a possible loss of its Russian assets. The company's oil & gas portfolio excluding Russia has a meaningful size of about 320mboe/d of production in Q1 2022, strong reserve quality (1P and 2P reserve life of about 8 and 10 years), and very low production costs of about $6 per barrel (excluding tax payments in Norway) in 2022. The operations also benefit from good diversification, with the top 3 fields accounting for around 25% of production (excluding the Russian assets). As Wintershall Dea most likely completes its Norwegian projects Njord, Dvalin and Nova by end of 2022, Moody's expects the non-Russian production to grow to about 360 mboe/day in 2023, with an overall share of 60% gas in its total production.

In case Wintershall Dea were to lose its Russian assets, characterized by extremely low production costs, excellent reserve characteristics and strong free cash flow generation, Moody's believes that the remaining portfolio is strong enough to generate sufficient cash flow through cycles to fund capex to sustain production, debt service, and moderate dividend payments. Furthermore, the company's investments in its Russian assets benefit from investment guarantees provided by the Federal Republic of Germany. Moody's expects the company to use a portion of potential compensation payments to reduce its gross debt if these assets were lost due to one of the covered events. Furthermore, the company's track record of conservative financial policy and commitment to maintain a capital structure in line with its Baa2 rating support the confirmation of the ratings.

Currently very high oil & gas prices, which Moody's expects to remain elevated and above our medium term price range of $50 - $70 per barrel brent until late 2023 or early 2024, support Wintershall Dea's operating performance and credit metrics. At LTM March 22, the company's debt/EBITDAX and RCF/debt ratios stood at 1.3 times and 52%, respectively, well in line with our expectations for the Baa2 rating (below 2.5x debt/EBITDAX and above 20% RCF/debt). Moody's expects metrices to further strengthen throughout 2022.

LIQUIDITY

Wintershall Dea's liquidity is excellent with €3,077 million cash on balance (of which €508 million sits at the Russian JVs) as of March 2022 and access to a fully undrawn €900 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2026. In 2022 operating cash flows are likely to easily cover day to day cash needs, CAPEX of about €1,000 - 1,100 million, exploration spending of about €200 - 250 million and potential dividend payments. The company has a €1 billion bond coming due in 2023, which Moody's expects it to repay with either cash on balance or strong cash generation expected for 2022.

Moody's will monitor Wintershall Dea's ability to repatriate cash and dividends from Russia, given that in Moody's understanding all dividend payments out of Russia have to be cleared by the Russian Ministry of Finance. In case Wintershall Dea is not be able to repatriate cash, a meaningful portion of its cash and future cash flow will be trapped in Russia. At same time, German federal investment guarantees cover a certain amount of annual earnings from Russia.

ESG

Social and governance considerations have been drivers of the rating action. Wintershall Dea's commitment to an investment grade rating, as evidenced by the ordinary dividend cut in 2020 and the decision to postpone a dividend in Q1 2022 until further notice, support its rating. The scope and scale of potential sanctions and their impact on Wintershall Dea have been considered.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations that management's commitment to maintain a capital structure in line with its rating, in combination with the company's medium sized and resilient production portfolio outside of Russia and its excellent liquidity, will continue to support credit metrics and a business profile commensurate with a Baa2 rating. If Wintershall Dea were to lose its Russian assets, the business profile would weaken, and Moody's would require stronger credit metrics for a comparable rating. The stable outlook incorporates expectations that management would maintain a more conservative capital structure to reflect this loss of diversification.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Wintershall Dea's rating could be downgraded if: (1) the company is unable to replace its depleting reserve base, (2) it loses its Russian production and reserve base without reducing gross debt, (3) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDAX exceeds 2.5x on a sustained basis, (4) RCF/debt falls below 20% on a sustained basis, and (5) financial policy and liquidity weaken. Moody's would expect stronger credit metrics to maintain the Baa2 rating if the company lost its Russian assets.

Wintershall Dea's rating could be upgraded if the company: (1) increases geographical diversification of its reserve and production profiles, (2) maintains proved developed reserve life around or above six years, (3) is expected to sustain Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDAX below 1.5x and RCF/debt around 40% throughout cycles and (4) maintains a conservative financial policy. Moody's would expect stronger credit metrics to support a higher rating if the company lost its Russian assets.

COMPANY PROFILE

Wintershall Dea AG was created on 1 May 2019 as a result of the merger between BASF (SE)'s (A3 stable) (owing 72.7% of company's shares) subsidiary Wintershall Holding GmbH and DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG (owned by LetterOne (owing 27.3% of company's shares), an investment firm partially owned by Mikhail Fridman). It is Europe's largest independent oil and gas company with a production of 634 mboed in 2021 and proved developed reserves covering its production for around 7 years. In 2021, the company reported EBITDAX of €3.8 billion.

