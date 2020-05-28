info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's confirms Wizz Air's Baa3 LT Issuer rating; outlook negative

28 May 2020

Frankfurt am Main, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today confirmed the Baa3 long term issuer rating of Wizz Air Holdings plc (Wizz Air). The outlook on Wizz Air has been changed to negative from ratings under review. This concludes the review for downgrade initiated by Moody's on 19 March 2020.

Today's rating actions reflect:

• The increasing duration and severity of the coronavirus outbreak

• Moody's expectation that the airline industry will remain deeply constrained in 2020 and 2021 and will not recover 2019 passenger volumes until 2023 at the earliest

• Wizz Air's strong market position in Central & Eastern Europe as well as its superior cost position, strong balance sheet and liquidity profile prior to the coronavirus outbreak

• The risk that the company will incur substantially increased debt during the coronavirus pandemic, and might be challenged to repair its balance sheet in the next two to three years

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Today's action reflects the impact on Wizz Air of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Wizz Air was initially little impacted by the coronavirus outbreak in February and early March 2020 due the absence of exposure to Asia Pacific and due its short haul point to point network in Central and Eastern Europe. As the outbreak spread Wizz Air reduced its capacity by more than 95% in April. Moody's expects flight activity to resume over Q3 and Q4 of 2020, but remaining severely depressed, with domestic flights recovering earlier and a slower return for international and long haul flights. We expect Wizz Air to be able to ramp up its capacity more swiftly than large network carriers over the next few months as travel restrictions are being lifted by European governments. Its small size and geographic positioning should also give Wizz Air more flexibility to adjust its network to fit an uneven recovery in passenger traffic.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) currently forecasts that 2020 global passenger numbers will be 48% down year-on-year, with 2021 volumes around 30% below 2019, and only recovering to 2019 levels by 2023. Given high levels of uncertainty of the trajectory of the pandemic there are a wide range of possible outcomes and Moody's credit assessment considers deeper downside scenarios incorporating the risks of a slower recovery. In particular Moody's considers that 2021 is likely to remain a severely depressed year for the industry, with continued travel restrictions, health screening and social distancing, consumer concerns over travel, a weak economic environment and threats of further coronavirus outbreaks. This is likely to be partially mitigated by better preparedness by governments and healthcare systems, international coordination, pent-up consumer demand and the economic importance of resuming air travel. The timing and profile of a recovery beyond 2021 also remains highly uncertain.

Wizz Air has entered the coronavirus outbreak on a strong footing:

• Wizz Air has the lowest cost base across our rated universe with a CASK (cost per available seat kilometer) of around 3.35 € cents for the fiscal year ended 31st March 2020. This compares to 7.48 for Lufthansa, 5.81 for EasyJet and 6.58 for IAG. Its RASK (revenue per available seat kilometer) to CASK is also the strongest across the European rated issuers translating into a much stronger profitability than peers. Lastly most of the employment contracts for cabin crews and pilots include some variable compensation schemes linked to flight hours that gives Wizz Air a more flexible cost base than peers.

• Wizz Air had a very strong liquidity position prior to the outbreak. The issuer had €1.5 billion of cash on balance sheet as per 31st March 2020 (€1.8 billion pro forma of the drawing under the UK covid-19 facility). This should ensure sufficient liquidity for a time horizon by far exceeding 12 months without any additional funding. The group's very strong cash position on balance sheet negatively impacts the comparison of gross leverage ratios versus peers but Moody's views Wizz Air's strong liquidity position as a key strength against peers especially in this challenging operating environment.

• Wizz Air had a strong balance sheet prior to the outbreak with a Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA of around 2.5x (0.5x Moody's adjusted Net debt / EBITDA) as per LTM March 2020.

In light of the very challenging operating environment expected for this year and next year Moody's expects Wizz Air to incur substantial additional debt to support its strong liquidity position and cash consumption during the coronavirus outbreak. The cash burn of Wizz Air mainly relates to the materially reduced fixed costs absorption from sharply declining passenger traffic and revenue passenger kilometers but also to working capital consumption from mark-to-market losses on fuel hedging contracts as well as refunds of cancelled flight tickets. We also expect Wizz Air to maintain high level of aircraft deliveries that will be funded through debt leading to a further increase in group indebtedness. As a result we expect Wizz Air's credit metrics to remain weak for the current rating category over the next two years with a risk that credit metrics will not be restored to an acceptable for the current rating by FYE March 2023 hence the negative outlook on the current rating.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Wizz Air's CO2 emissions footprint is stronger than many other airlines due to the very young age of its aircraft fleet. Wizz Air's average fleet age is 4.7 years and the share of more energy efficient A320 and A321 NEO are expected to increase further in future years.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the continued uncertain prospects for the airline industry, with risks of extended disruption to travel causing further strain on the company's balance sheet and liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control, travel restrictions are lifted, and passenger volumes return to more normal levels.

More longer term positive rating pressure could develop if (i) Wizz Air strengthen its market position further, (ii) its Moody's-adjusted EBIT margin exceeds 23% on a sustained basis, (iii) Moody's-adjusted gross leverage remains below 2.5x on a sustained basis (before IFRS 16 adoption), (iv) retained cash flow (RCF)/debt is in excess of 35%, (v) the company is able to finance investments in new aircraft through operating cash flow, such that its FCF/debt (including refunds from pre-delivery payments - PDPs) exceeds 5% on a sustained basis, and (vi) liquidity is at least €600 million.

Moody's could downgrade Wizz Air if:

• there are expectations of deeper and longer declines in passenger volumes extending materially into 2021

• there are clear expectations that the company will not be able to maintain financial metrics compatible with a Baa3 rating following the coronavirus outbreak, in particular if:

- gross adjusted leverage is expected to be sustainably above 3.5x

- Moody's adjusted EBIT margin fall substantially below 17%

- retained cash flow to debt drop consistently below 20%

- weakening liquidity profile

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Passenger Airline Industry published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Wizz Air, the parent of Wizz Air Hungary Ltd, is the largest low-cost airline in CEE and one of Europe's leading ultra-low-cost airlines providing short- and medium-haul point-to-point routes. Established in 2003, Wizz Air has grown significantly and carried as many as 34 million passengers in 2019 (29.6 million in 2018).

The company has 25 operating bases and serves around 154 airports in 45 countries, with an A320 family fleet of about 121 aircraft. Its core markets include Poland, Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria, which the company links to other CEE and Western European destinations, especially the UK. In the fiscal year 2019, Wizz Air generated revenue of around €3.2 billion (2018: €1.9 billion), while the company reported operating profit reached €292 million (2018: €275 million).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Stanislas Duquesnoy
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Moodys.com