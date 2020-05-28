Moody's confirms Wizz Air's Baa3 LT Issuer rating; outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today confirmed the Baa3 long term issuer rating of Wizz Air Holdings
plc (Wizz Air). The outlook on Wizz Air has been changed to negative
from ratings under review. This concludes the review for downgrade
initiated by Moody's on 19 March 2020.
Today's rating actions reflect:
• The increasing duration and severity of the coronavirus outbreak
• Moody's expectation that the airline industry will remain
deeply constrained in 2020 and 2021 and will not recover 2019 passenger
volumes until 2023 at the earliest
• Wizz Air's strong market position in Central & Eastern
Europe as well as its superior cost position, strong balance sheet
and liquidity profile prior to the coronavirus outbreak
• The risk that the company will incur substantially increased debt
during the coronavirus pandemic, and might be challenged to repair
its balance sheet in the next two to three years
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline
sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer
demand and sentiment. Today's action reflects the impact on Wizz
Air of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
Wizz Air was initially little impacted by the coronavirus outbreak in
February and early March 2020 due the absence of exposure to Asia Pacific
and due its short haul point to point network in Central and Eastern Europe.
As the outbreak spread Wizz Air reduced its capacity by more than 95%
in April. Moody's expects flight activity to resume over
Q3 and Q4 of 2020, but remaining severely depressed, with
domestic flights recovering earlier and a slower return for international
and long haul flights. We expect Wizz Air to be able to ramp up
its capacity more swiftly than large network carriers over the next few
months as travel restrictions are being lifted by European governments.
Its small size and geographic positioning should also give Wizz Air more
flexibility to adjust its network to fit an uneven recovery in passenger
traffic.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) currently forecasts
that 2020 global passenger numbers will be 48% down year-on-year,
with 2021 volumes around 30% below 2019, and only recovering
to 2019 levels by 2023. Given high levels of uncertainty of the
trajectory of the pandemic there are a wide range of possible outcomes
and Moody's credit assessment considers deeper downside scenarios
incorporating the risks of a slower recovery. In particular Moody's
considers that 2021 is likely to remain a severely depressed year for
the industry, with continued travel restrictions, health screening
and social distancing, consumer concerns over travel, a weak
economic environment and threats of further coronavirus outbreaks.
This is likely to be partially mitigated by better preparedness by governments
and healthcare systems, international coordination, pent-up
consumer demand and the economic importance of resuming air travel.
The timing and profile of a recovery beyond 2021 also remains highly uncertain.
Wizz Air has entered the coronavirus outbreak on a strong footing:
• Wizz Air has the lowest cost base across our rated universe with
a CASK (cost per available seat kilometer) of around 3.35 €
cents for the fiscal year ended 31st March 2020. This compares
to 7.48 for Lufthansa, 5.81 for EasyJet and 6.58
for IAG. Its RASK (revenue per available seat kilometer) to CASK
is also the strongest across the European rated issuers translating into
a much stronger profitability than peers. Lastly most of the employment
contracts for cabin crews and pilots include some variable compensation
schemes linked to flight hours that gives Wizz Air a more flexible cost
base than peers.
• Wizz Air had a very strong liquidity position prior to the outbreak.
The issuer had €1.5 billion of cash on balance sheet as per
31st March 2020 (€1.8 billion pro forma of the drawing under
the UK covid-19 facility). This should ensure sufficient
liquidity for a time horizon by far exceeding 12 months without any additional
funding. The group's very strong cash position on balance
sheet negatively impacts the comparison of gross leverage ratios versus
peers but Moody's views Wizz Air's strong liquidity position
as a key strength against peers especially in this challenging operating
environment.
• Wizz Air had a strong balance sheet prior to the outbreak with
a Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA of around 2.5x (0.5x
Moody's adjusted Net debt / EBITDA) as per LTM March 2020.
In light of the very challenging operating environment expected for this
year and next year Moody's expects Wizz Air to incur substantial
additional debt to support its strong liquidity position and cash consumption
during the coronavirus outbreak. The cash burn of Wizz Air mainly
relates to the materially reduced fixed costs absorption from sharply
declining passenger traffic and revenue passenger kilometers but also
to working capital consumption from mark-to-market losses
on fuel hedging contracts as well as refunds of cancelled flight tickets.
We also expect Wizz Air to maintain high level of aircraft deliveries
that will be funded through debt leading to a further increase in group
indebtedness. As a result we expect Wizz Air's credit metrics
to remain weak for the current rating category over the next two years
with a risk that credit metrics will not be restored to an acceptable
for the current rating by FYE March 2023 hence the negative outlook on
the current rating.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
Wizz Air's CO2 emissions footprint is stronger than many other airlines
due to the very young age of its aircraft fleet. Wizz Air's
average fleet age is 4.7 years and the share of more energy efficient
A320 and A321 NEO are expected to increase further in future years.
OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the continued uncertain prospects for the
airline industry, with risks of extended disruption to travel causing
further strain on the company's balance sheet and liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive
rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought
under control, travel restrictions are lifted, and passenger
volumes return to more normal levels.
More longer term positive rating pressure could develop if (i) Wizz Air
strengthen its market position further, (ii) its Moody's-adjusted
EBIT margin exceeds 23% on a sustained basis, (iii) Moody's-adjusted
gross leverage remains below 2.5x on a sustained basis (before
IFRS 16 adoption), (iv) retained cash flow (RCF)/debt is in excess
of 35%, (v) the company is able to finance investments in
new aircraft through operating cash flow, such that its FCF/debt
(including refunds from pre-delivery payments - PDPs) exceeds
5% on a sustained basis, and (vi) liquidity is at least €600
million.
Moody's could downgrade Wizz Air if:
• there are expectations of deeper and longer declines in passenger
volumes extending materially into 2021
• there are clear expectations that the company will not be able
to maintain financial metrics compatible with a Baa3 rating following
the coronavirus outbreak, in particular if:
- gross adjusted leverage is expected to be sustainably above 3.5x
- Moody's adjusted EBIT margin fall substantially below 17%
- retained cash flow to debt drop consistently below 20%
- weakening liquidity profile
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Passenger Airline Industry
published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Wizz Air, the parent of Wizz Air Hungary Ltd, is the largest
low-cost airline in CEE and one of Europe's leading ultra-low-cost
airlines providing short- and medium-haul point-to-point
routes. Established in 2003, Wizz Air has grown significantly
and carried as many as 34 million passengers in 2019 (29.6 million
in 2018).
The company has 25 operating bases and serves around 154 airports in 45
countries, with an A320 family fleet of about 121 aircraft.
Its core markets include Poland, Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria,
which the company links to other CEE and Western European destinations,
especially the UK. In the fiscal year 2019, Wizz Air generated
revenue of around €3.2 billion (2018: €1.9
billion), while the company reported operating profit reached €292
million (2018: €275 million).
