Moody's confirms Wyndham Hotels Ba1 CFR, outlook revised to negative

New York, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed
the ratings of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ("Wyndham Hotels")
including its Corporate Family Rating at Ba1, Probability of Default
Rating at Ba1-PD, and senior unsecured rating at Ba2.
At the same time, Moody's downgraded the company's senior
secured rating to Ba1, the same as its Corporate Family Rating,
from Baa3 given that secured debt makes up a preponderance of the company's
total debt. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating
of SGL-2 is unchanged. The outlook is negative. The
concludes the review that was initiated on March 23, 2020.
"The confirmation of Wyndham Hotels' Ba1 CFR reflects Moody's
expectation that despite earnings pressure in 2020 due to the impact from
the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the company will
be able to reduce leverage to below its 4.0x downgrade factor in
2021," stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's lodging
and cruise analyst. "More than 90% of Wyndham Hotel's
properties are open and the benefit of cost cutting and better performance
in economy and midscale hotels relative to the upscale segments,
will enable Wyndham Hotels to return close to 2019 levels quicker than
its rated peers," added Trombetta. In April,
STR data [1] shows occupancy levels for the economy and midscale
segments declined about 45%, well below the 85% average
decline for the upscale segments and the 68% decline across all
segments in the US.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility (Local
Currency) May 30, 2023, Downgraded to Ba1 (LGD3) from Baa3
(LGD3)
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Confirmed at Ba1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed
at Ba1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at Ba2 (LGD6 from LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
Wyndham Hotels' Ba1 credit profile benefits from its large scale
as one of the largest hotel companies in the world with about 830,000
rooms across 20 different brands. The company also benefits from
its franchise based business model which generates stable and recurring
earnings. Approximately 90% of the company's EBITDA is generated
from royalty fees (including fees from Wyndham Destinations (Ba3 negative).
Wyndham Hotels is constrained by its high leverage (relative to its Ba1
rating per Moody's Business and Consumer Services methodology) which will
exceed the company's downgrade trigger of 4.0x for the next year,
and its modest brand concentration as two of the company's 20 brands --
the Super 8 and Days Inn brands -- account for about 40%
of its total hotel rooms (all metrics include Moody's standard adjustments).
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a severe
and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets.
The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.
The lodging sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected
by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, Wyndham Hotels' credit profile, including
its exposure to travel restrictions across the US which represents a majority
of the company's revenue and earnings have left it vulnerable to shifts
in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the
company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects Wyndham Hotels' ability to outperform relative
to peers in the face of such unprecedented disruption.
The negative outlook reflects our view that a delay in the lifting of
travel restrictions could continue to pressure Wyndham Hotels' earnings
into 2021 and possibly slow its return to debt/EBITDA below 4.0x.
Wyndham Hotels' liquidity is good with cash balances of about $750
million at March 31, 2020. These cash balances include proceeds
from the full draw down of the company's $750 million revolving
credit facility that expires in May 2023. The company recently
amended its credit facility to provide covenant relief -- its covenant
will not be tested until June 30, 2021 -- and modifies the
test for the second, third and fourth quarters of 2021 to be calculated
using annualized results instead of last 12 month figures. In return
for the amendment, Wyndham Hotels is required to maintain minimum
liquidity of $200 million, among other considerations.
The amendment also allows Wyndham Hotels to continue dividends in an amount
that is 50% of its declared dividend amount. The company
has stated its plans to pay an approximate $7 million dividend
in the second quarter of 2020, an amount that is 25% of its
normal dividend level.
The downgrade of the senior secured bank credit facility rating to Ba1
reflects the high level -- more than 80% --
of secured debt in the capital structure relative to unsecured debt per
Moody's Loss Given Default methodology. This high level of
secured debt -- consisting of a $750 million revolving credit
facility and $1.5 billion secured term loan B -- in
the capital structure mix reduces the level of recovery in a default scenario.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The outlook could return to stable if occupancy and RevPAR trends improve
and it appears that debt/EBITDA will return to below 4.0x.
An upgrade would require adoption of financial policies and a capital
structure indicative of an investment grade company. Quantitatively,
an upgrade would require debt/EBITDA of below 3.0x and EBITA/interest
expense of above 6.0x. Ratings could be downgraded if the
company's liquidity weakens or if occupancy and RevPAR trends deteriorate
at a rate that is faster than our current assumptions resulting in debt/EBITDA
maintained above 4.0x and EBITA/interest expense is sustained below
4.0x.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is one of the largest hotel companies in
the world with about 830,000 rooms across 20 different brands.
The company generated net revenues of about $1.4 billion
in 2019 (net of reimbursements).
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] STR.com/data-insights/news/press-releases
06-May-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Peter Trombetta
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653