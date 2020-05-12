Moody's confirms Wyndham Hotels Ba1 CFR, outlook revised to negative

New York, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed the ratings of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ("Wyndham Hotels") including its Corporate Family Rating at Ba1, Probability of Default Rating at Ba1-PD, and senior unsecured rating at Ba2. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the company's senior secured rating to Ba1, the same as its Corporate Family Rating, from Baa3 given that secured debt makes up a preponderance of the company's total debt. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-2 is unchanged. The outlook is negative. The concludes the review that was initiated on March 23, 2020.

"The confirmation of Wyndham Hotels' Ba1 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that despite earnings pressure in 2020 due to the impact from the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the company will be able to reduce leverage to below its 4.0x downgrade factor in 2021," stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's lodging and cruise analyst. "More than 90% of Wyndham Hotel's properties are open and the benefit of cost cutting and better performance in economy and midscale hotels relative to the upscale segments, will enable Wyndham Hotels to return close to 2019 levels quicker than its rated peers," added Trombetta. In April, STR data [1] shows occupancy levels for the economy and midscale segments declined about 45%, well below the 85% average decline for the upscale segments and the 68% decline across all segments in the US.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility (Local Currency) May 30, 2023, Downgraded to Ba1 (LGD3) from Baa3 (LGD3)

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at Ba1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Ba2 (LGD6 from LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Wyndham Hotels' Ba1 credit profile benefits from its large scale as one of the largest hotel companies in the world with about 830,000 rooms across 20 different brands. The company also benefits from its franchise based business model which generates stable and recurring earnings. Approximately 90% of the company's EBITDA is generated from royalty fees (including fees from Wyndham Destinations (Ba3 negative). Wyndham Hotels is constrained by its high leverage (relative to its Ba1 rating per Moody's Business and Consumer Services methodology) which will exceed the company's downgrade trigger of 4.0x for the next year, and its modest brand concentration as two of the company's 20 brands -- the Super 8 and Days Inn brands -- account for about 40% of its total hotel rooms (all metrics include Moody's standard adjustments).

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The lodging sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, Wyndham Hotels' credit profile, including its exposure to travel restrictions across the US which represents a majority of the company's revenue and earnings have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects Wyndham Hotels' ability to outperform relative to peers in the face of such unprecedented disruption.

The negative outlook reflects our view that a delay in the lifting of travel restrictions could continue to pressure Wyndham Hotels' earnings into 2021 and possibly slow its return to debt/EBITDA below 4.0x.

Wyndham Hotels' liquidity is good with cash balances of about $750 million at March 31, 2020. These cash balances include proceeds from the full draw down of the company's $750 million revolving credit facility that expires in May 2023. The company recently amended its credit facility to provide covenant relief -- its covenant will not be tested until June 30, 2021 -- and modifies the test for the second, third and fourth quarters of 2021 to be calculated using annualized results instead of last 12 month figures. In return for the amendment, Wyndham Hotels is required to maintain minimum liquidity of $200 million, among other considerations. The amendment also allows Wyndham Hotels to continue dividends in an amount that is 50% of its declared dividend amount. The company has stated its plans to pay an approximate $7 million dividend in the second quarter of 2020, an amount that is 25% of its normal dividend level.

The downgrade of the senior secured bank credit facility rating to Ba1 reflects the high level -- more than 80% -- of secured debt in the capital structure relative to unsecured debt per Moody's Loss Given Default methodology. This high level of secured debt -- consisting of a $750 million revolving credit facility and $1.5 billion secured term loan B -- in the capital structure mix reduces the level of recovery in a default scenario.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The outlook could return to stable if occupancy and RevPAR trends improve and it appears that debt/EBITDA will return to below 4.0x. An upgrade would require adoption of financial policies and a capital structure indicative of an investment grade company. Quantitatively, an upgrade would require debt/EBITDA of below 3.0x and EBITA/interest expense of above 6.0x. Ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity weakens or if occupancy and RevPAR trends deteriorate at a rate that is faster than our current assumptions resulting in debt/EBITDA maintained above 4.0x and EBITA/interest expense is sustained below 4.0x.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is one of the largest hotel companies in the world with about 830,000 rooms across 20 different brands. The company generated net revenues of about $1.4 billion in 2019 (net of reimbursements).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] STR.com/data-insights/news/press-releases 06-May-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

