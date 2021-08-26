Moody's confirms Xilinx senior unsecured rating at A3; outlook stable

New York, August 26, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) confirmed the A3 senior unsecured
ratings of Xilinx, Inc. The rating outlook is stable.
This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on October
28, 2020 folllowing the announcement that Xilinx agreed to be acquired
by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ("AMD" Baa1 Ratings Under
Review) in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $35
billion. Both boards of directors have approved the transaction
and, subject to regulatory and other approvals, the transaction
is expected to close in late calendar 2021.
The confirmation reflects expectations that Xilinx's operational
performance will remain steady over the next year during which time regulatory
authorities continue the approval process of the pending acquisition of
Xilinx by AMD. If the acquisition is not approved, we expect
Xilinx's competitive position and financial policies will continue
to support an A3 senior unsecured rating. While AMD has not said
whether it would guarantee the existing Xilinx debt if the acquisition
is approved, we expect the scale and diversification benefits could
support an A3 senior unsecured rating for the combined entity.
Ratings confirmed:
..Issuer: Xilinx, Inc.
.... Issuer Rating, A3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
at A3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Xilinx, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable from
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
Xilinx's credit profile reflects its leading position in the $6
billion programmable logic device (PLD) market where Xilinx has over 55%
market share and competes mostly with just one other company (Altera,
owned by Intel). Although PLD's are a small portion of the semiconductor
market, they provide end users product design flexibility and time
to market advantages over other semiconductor devices and there are high
barriers to entry for new competitors. Xilinx has generated positive
free cash flow each year for more than a decade, and we expect ongoing
strong credit metrics even in the currently challenging macro environment.
Long product design and lifecycles and stable pricing contribute to strong
profitability (mid-30% EBITDA margins) and stable operating
performance through business cycles. We expect Xilinx will produce
solidly positive free cash flow of about $1 billion given the company's
strong profit margins, low capital expenditures, and very
strong conversion of EBITDA into cash flow after capital spending.
To the extent that AMD acquires Xilinx, we expect the combined company
would have over $22 billion of revenue and over $6 billion
of EBITDA in calendar 2022 with gross adjusted debt/EBITDA less than 0.5x.
At the end of June 2021, Xilinx had $3.4 billion of
cash and liquid investments relative to its two public debt instruments,
a $750 million note maturing in 2024 and a $750 million
note maturing in 2030. Xilinx's gross adjusted debt to EBITDA at
June 2021 was 1.8x while free cash flow to adjusted debt was 55%.
Reflecting the company's low capital intensity and efficient business
model, Xilinx converts about 90% of its EBITDA into cash
flow from operations less capex, leading to a strong ability to
repay debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Xilinx will maintain
its strong competitive position in the programmable logic sector and continue
to generate solid operating profits and free cash flow through cycles.
It also incorporates expectations that management will maintain a moderately
leveraged capital structure and a solid liquidity profile.
The ratings could be upgraded over time if the company expands market
share, sustains low single digit revenue growth and strong financial
results while maintaining a strong liquidity profile and adjusted debt
to EBITDA below 1.5x. The ratings could be downgraded if
there is a deterioration in business fundamentals resulting in sustained
market share loss and EBITDA margins sustained below 27%.
Additionally, a more aggressive use of financial leverage such that
adjusted debt / EBITDA is sustained above 2.25 times (excluding
the transition tax liability) could pressure the rating.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductor Methodology
published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1248106.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Xilinx, Inc., designs and markets a semiconductor called
programmable logic device. The company sells directly and through
distributors to a broad range of customers, end markets and applications,
including the wireless handset, industrial, communications,
computing, consumer, and automotive markets. We expect
Xilinx will generate revenue of approximately $3.6 billion
over the next year.
