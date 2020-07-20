Moody's confirms Zheneng Jinjiang's Ba3 CFR; outlook negative

Hong Kong, July 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has confirmed Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Co Ltd's (ZJE) Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B1 senior unsecured debt rating on its US dollar notes due in July 2020.

The outlook has been changed to negative from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes the review for downgrade on the ratings of ZJE that was initiated on 28 May 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The ratings confirmation reflects our expectation that ZJE's immediate refinancing pressure will be substantially reduced after it has secured a term loan facility of around USD270 million for repaying the USD200 million USD bond maturing on 27 July 2020," says Ralph Ng, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"Nonetheless, the negative outlook reflects ongoing uncertainties over its refinancing of upcoming maturities, in particular the syndicated loan of USD200 million, which is due in June 2021, given the company's weak liquidity position over the next 12-18 months ," adds Ng.

On 15 July 2020, ZJE announced that it has secured a 3-year term loan facility of up to USD270 million, including USD207.9 million available immediately and increased limit of no more than USD62.1 million. Subject to certain conditions precedent, including filing with the National Development and Reform Commission, the loan proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including mainly to refinance the USD200 million bond and any existing indebtedness of the company.

Moody's expects that, as a minority owned but consolidated subsidiary of Zhejiang Provincial Energy Group Co. Ltd (ZEG, A2 stable), ZJE will continue to benefit from financial and operational supports from the state-owned shareholder, such as greater access to credit markets and lower financing costs, as reflected in the terms under the new term loan facility.

The negative ratings outlook takes into account Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months, ZJE will continue to face repayment pressures, in particular from the syndicated loan of USD200 million, in the absence of any support from ZEG.

For 2020-2021, Moody's expects that ZJE's average annual capital spending will register around RMB2 billion, with adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt of around 10%-11%, and FFO interest coverage of about 3.0x.

The senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the CFR due to subordination risk.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the company's focus on waste-to-energy, as well as its business strategy, financial policy, regulatory risk and corporate governance structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

ZJE's outlook can return to stable if the repayment pressure from its upcoming maturities is substantially reduced and ZJE's liquidity position improves materially. ZJE's higher strategic importance to ZEG and stronger evidence of provision of support from ZEG will also support a stable outlook.

ZJE's ratings will be under downward pressure if (1) ZJE's liquidity position does not stabilize or if it pursues further debt-funded expansions or overseas projects that weaken its financial and business profile; (2) there are changes in China's regulatory environment that adversely affect the company's profitability.

Financial metrics for a ratings downgrade include RCF to debt remaining below 8%, and FFO interest cover below 2.25x over a prolonged period.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Co Ltd is a Singapore-listed waste-to-energy (WTE) operator in China. Zhejiang Provincial Energy Group, via its subsidiaries, is ZJE's single largest shareholder, owning 29.57% of the company as of the end of June 2020.

ZJE operates along the whole value chain in the WTE sector, from planning and construction to the operation and management of WTE facilities.

As at the end of 2019, ZJE had 21 operating WTE facilities and four operating resource recycling projects, with a total waste treatment capacity of 30,380 tons/day and electricity generation capacity of 632MW, covering 13 provinces in China.

