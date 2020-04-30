Moody's confirms Zuercher Kantonalbank's Aaa ratings

Frankfurt am Main, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today confirmed the Aaa long-term deposit and issuer ratings of Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) and changed their outlooks to stable from ratings under review. At the same time, the rating agency affirmed the bank's P-1 short-term ratings, its Baa1(hyb) preferred stock non-cumulative rating (assigned to the bank's high-trigger AT1 instrument), and its a1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), while ZKB's Adjusted BCA was upgraded to aa1 from a1.

Today's rating action concludes Moody's review for downgrade initiated on 22 January 2020, which was linked to a re-assessment of the implications for the credit profile of the bank's guarantor, the Canton of Zurich, of the very sizeable contingent liability arising from a deficiency guarantee provided by the canton on ZKB's senior obligations. It reflects the comprehensive application of Moody's Support and Structural Analysis, which comprises Affiliate Support, an Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, and Government Support, compared with its previous approach to solely incorporate the creditworthiness of the Canton of Zurich in the rating agency's assumption of government support for all instruments that benefit from the canton's guarantee.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL423663 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE BCA

Moody's affirmation of ZKB's a1 BCA reflects the resilience of the banks' intrinsic financial strength, despite the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and the deteriorating global economic outlook, which are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets and will weigh on the bank's solvency. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environment, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

While the rating agency expects problem loans to rise and profitability to be under pressure in 2020, the bank benefits from a strong capital base, with a tangible common equity (TCE) to risk-weighted-assets (RWA) ratio of 20% as of 31 December 2019, and strong liquid resources, mostly of the highest quality in form of central bank deposits. Furthermore, ZKB has meaningful exposure to confidence-sensitive market funding, but it benefits from the deficiency guarantee provided by the Canton of Zurich, which results in low funding costs and strong market access even in a more stressed environment.

RATIONALE FOR THE UPGRADE OF THE ADJUSTED BCA

ZKB is 100% owned by the Canton of Zurich and not only benefits from a deficiency guarantee on its senior obligations, but also from a maintenance guarantee by the Canton of Zurich, according to article 109 of the cantonal constitution. The maintenance guarantee requires the canton to inject capital into ZKB, in case of need. The support provided by the canton prior to failure benefits all debt-holders, which prompted Moody's to incorporate such support within ZKB's affiliate support assumption. This results in an upgrade of the Adjusted BCA to aa1 from a1.

RATIONALE FOR THE CONFIRMATION OF THE Aaa RATINGS

ZKB is subject to Swiss banking regulations, which Moody's considers an operational resolution regime. The rating agency therefore applies its Advanced LGF analysis, which takes into consideration the risks faced by the different debt and deposit classes across the liability structure at failure. Because of significant senior unsecured debt volume outstanding, the result of Moody's Advanced LGF analysis results in rating uplift to the Aaa level, and the confirmation of ZKB's deposit and issuer ratings, as well as the Counterparty Risk Ratings and the Counterparty Risk Assessment.

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE HIGH-TRIGGER AT1 INSTRUMENT RATING

The rating agency affirmed the high-trigger AT1 securities rating of Baa1(hyb), which incorporates several considerations: the output of its model-based outcome; the determination of the rating level of a non-viability security for ZKB (because the high-trigger AT1 securities incorporate a pre-failure trigger breach risk and cannot be rated above a non-viability security) and a preferred security (for the same reason); as well as possible actions by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) prior to any defined trigger breach. As such, the Baa1(hyb) rating reflects that FINMA can force the write-down of the high-trigger securities, once ZKB receives extraordinary support from the Canton of Zurich to avoid insolvency, which could happen prior to a contractual trigger breach.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

ZKB's ratings are already positioned at the highest possible level and cannot be upgraded.

While upward pressure on the bank's standalone creditworthiness is highly unlikely given the expected strains from the coronavirus crisis and the high BCA in place, a BCA upgrade could result from a combination of materially reduced concentrations risks, significantly higher profitability and an outsized shift in funding towards granular deposits.

Downward pressure on the bank's ratings could result from a downgrade of the bank's BCA or from a deterioration of the canton's creditworthiness.

The bank's BCA could be downgraded if its asset risk, predominantly from its real estate lending book, would increase as reflected in sustainably higher problem loans, combined with lower cushions from its capital ratios and depressed profitability. Furthermore, a deteriorating liquidity profile could exert downward rating pressure.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited and unsolicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL423663 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Goetz Thurm

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Alexander Hendricks, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

