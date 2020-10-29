Moody's confirms at Baa3 Phoenix Industrial Development Authority (AZ), Student Housing Refunding Revenue Bonds (Downtown Phoenix Student Housing, LLC Arizona State University Project), Series 2018 and revises outlook to negative; concludes review

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has confirmed the Baa3 rating of Phoenix Industrial Development Authority (AZ), Student Housing Refunding Revenue Bonds (Downtown Phoenix Student Housing, LLC Arizona State University Project), Series 2018 and has revised the outlook to negative. $102,815,000 of outstanding debt affected. The action concludes the review for possible downgrade initiated on September 14, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating reflects sufficient revenue at fall occupancy of 71.7%, together with additional liquidity outside the debt service reserve fund (DSRF), to pay operating expense and debt service through the 2020-21 academic year. The challenged occupancy rate stems directly from the COVID-19 health crisis through reducing the demand for housing as Arizona State University (Aa2 stable) implemented hybrid learning.

The University strongly supported the project in spring 2020 by providing credits to students for housing costs. Further, the University expects to make payments to the project, currently estimated at $700,000, to fulfill its obligation under the Ground Sublease to support project occupancy. Prior to the pandemic, the project's full occupancy rates resulted a healthy Moody's adjusted debt service coverage of 1.32x in FY 2019. Once the health and safety issues related to the pandemic have been positively resolved and the University shifts back to predominantly in-person instruction, we anticipate that occupancy and related financial performance will likely recover.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of the crisis on the student housing project and consequently the bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook is based on reduced net revenue which will require material reduction in operating expenses to maintain debt service coverage above 1.00x for fiscal year ending 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strong and direct support from the University that materially increases liquidity and/or cash flow available for debt service

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A significant tap to the debt service reserve fund that impairs the long-term credit profile of the project

- Occupancy drop in spring 2021 or low occupancy continuing into the Fall 2021 semester

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special limited obligations payable solely from the revenues of the project and other funds held with the trustee. The obligations are secured by payments made under the Loan Agreement, a leasehold mortgage, and amounts held by the trustee under the Indenture. The project is a stand-alone housing project with non-recourse to the University, the State of Arizona, Community Finance Corporation, or the Issuer.

PROFILE

The obligor and the owner of the projects is Downtown Phoenix Student Housing, LLC is a single member limited liability company that was formed for the purpose of acquiring and financing the Taylor Place project. The sole member of the borrower is Community Finance Corporation, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt entity.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Housing Projects published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077122. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

