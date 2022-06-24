Moody's confirms eustream's and EPIF's ratings; outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, June 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today confirmed the long-term Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), the Ba1-PD probability of default rating and the Ba1 senior unsecured debt rating of eustream, a.s. (eustream) as well as the Ba1 rating of the backed senior unsecured notes issued by SPP Infrastructure Financing B.V. (SPP-IF) and guaranteed by eustream. The outlook is negative. This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 3 March 2022.

At the same time, Moody's has confirmed the long-term Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), the Ba1-PD probability of default rating and the Ba2 senior unsecured debt ratings of EP Infrastructure, a.s. (EPIF). The outlook is negative. This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 3 March 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

eustream and SPP-IF

The confirmation of eustream's and SPP-IF's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that eustream's exposure to the risk of suspended gas flows from Russia to Europe will continue to be mitigated by the accumulation of unrestricted cash at company level, but also within the SPP Infrastructure, a.s. (SPP-I) group, which includes eustream and SPP-distribúcia, a.s. (SPP-d; Baa2 negative). Moody's estimates that unrestricted cash held on balance sheet as of mid-June 2022 amounted to around EUR180 million at eustream and around EUR500 million at SPP-I, up from estimated amounts of around EUR100 million and some EUR350 million, respectively, at the end of March. This reflects the underlying high cash generation of the businesses as a result of moderate investments needs, relatively low debt levels and no distribution to SPP-I's shareholders during that period.

eustream, the owner and operator of the gas transmission system in Slovakia (A2 stable), generates 95% of its revenues from transporting gas. This gas is to a large extent sourced from Russia to Central and Southern Europe under long-term gas transit contracts. A cessation of gas flows from Russia could lead to a disruption of capacity payments owed to eustream by its main counterparty, the Russian shipper, and may also lead to substantial pressure on the company's liquidity as eustream has hedged significant gas-in-kind volumes over the next two years at price levels below current spot prices.

While Russia, represented by the Russian monopolist for pipeline gas exports, Gazprom Export LLC, a 100% subsidiary of Gazprom, PJSC, has in recent months stopped gas flows to certain European buyers, including Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe I Gazownictwo SA (Baa2 stable) in Poland, Bulgargaz EAD, a subsidiary of Bulgarian Energy Holding EAD (Ba1 stable), and Danish utility Orsted A/S (Baa1 stable), Moody's acknowledges that up to today the Russian shipper has honoured its contractual payment obligations to eustream and gas flows from Ukraine through eustream's pipelines have continued broadly on expected levels. Since eustream's gas transportation network is located centrally in Europe, Moody's expects that in case of a cessation of gas flows from Russia or a disruption of capacity payments by the Russian shipper, or both, the company could replace part but not all of the business with the Russian shipper with alternative bookings, leading to a weaker financial risk profile.

eustream's and SPP-IF's Ba1 ratings also factor in Moody's expectation that EPIF is willing to protect the financial profiles of eustream and SPP-d since these operating companies are a key source of its income. EPIF and its shareholders in March publicly confirmed their commitment to maintain an investment grade rating for EPIF, eustream and SPP-d, subject to other factors outside their control. Moody's believes that SPP-d has some capacity to provide support to eustream, if needed, given its current strong financial profile.

EP Infrastructure, a.s.

The confirmation of EPIF's ratings follows that of eustream and reflects the credit linkages of EPIF with eustream, as well as the company's commitment to abstain from dividend pay-outs to its shareholders while the market situation remains uncertain, which should lead over time to a gradually improving cash situation.

EPIF is a pure holding company and owns 49% of each eustream and SPP-d through a 49% stake in and management control of SPP Infrastructure, a.s. (SPP-I) group that includes eustream and SPP-d, which together contribute around 60% of its EBITDA on a proportional basis. The company also has access to the cash flows of some district heating companies in the Czech Republic, whose cogeneration plants have been benefitting from high power prices, as well as to the earnings of some gas storage companies, which are partly located within SPP-I and stand to benefit from the EU's greater focus on strategic gas storage. The Slovak government indirectly owns 51% of SPP-I, which supports Moody's view that the government has a strong incentive to protect the operating companies within SPP-I.

EPIF's Ba1 CFR continues to reflect Moody's assessment of the consolidated credit quality of the EPIF group's operating subsidiaries, which incorporates the credit profile of eustream, together with the additional debt of EUR2.75 billion (including the fully drawn EUR400 million revolving credit facility) at the holding company, albeit partly offset by Moody's expectation of potential support coming from EPIF's majority owner Energeticky a prumyslovy holding, a.s. (EPH) in a situation of financial distress. EPIF, which holds 70% of proportionate group debt, is reliant on dividend income from its subsidiaries, which, in addition to SPP-I and the heating and gas storage subsidiaries, also include a 49% share in the second-largest power distribution and supply company in Slovakia, Stredoslovenska Energetika group (SSE).

The Ba2 senior unsecured rating of EPIF's outstanding senior bonds is one notch below EPIF's CFR, reflecting the structural subordination of noteholders to the claims of other EPIF group creditors; as well as Moody's view that in the current situation there is a focus on the protection of the credit profiles of eustream and SPP-d.

Moody's believes that EPIF will be able to service its debt over the next two years without a meaningful contribution from eustream and SPP-d, given that only interest payments will be due before the next debt maturity of a EUR750 million bond in April 2024.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

eustream and SPP-IF

Given the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine, the negative outlook reflects the elevated risk that Russia may on short notice reduce or stop gas flows to Europe to exert political pressure which in turn may result in the Russian shipper ceasing to make capacity payments. As there is low visibility on the evolution of the geopolitical situation, the resolution of the negative outlook could happen in a relatively short timeframe.

EP Infrastructure, a.s.

The outlook is negative, reflecting the risk of contagion from eustream.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

eustream and SPP-IF

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of eustream's and SPP-IF's ratings in the near term is unlikely. The outlook could be changed to stable if eustream continues to receive due capacity payments under the long-term transit contracts and uses these to protect its financial profile; or, in case the capacity payments were to be materially reduced, revenues from other bookings could be achieved that support the current credit profile; or if the company obtains adequate support from its owners to offset any deterioration of its credit profile.

eustream's ratings could be downgraded if capacity payments to the company were to be discontinued; or if lower gas flows in combination with elevated gas prices were to lead to material open derivative positions; or both, resulting in material pressure on its liquidity and financial profile.

EP Infrastructure, a.s.

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of EPIF's ratings is unlikely. The outlook could be changed to stable if eustream's outlook was changed to stable; or if the company obtains adequate support from its owners to offset any deterioration of its credit profile.

EPIF's ratings could be downgraded if eustream's or SPP-d's ratings were downgraded; if dividend flows from subsidiaries were unlikely to be sufficient to cover the company's operating and interest expenses; or if there was an increased likelihood that the company could face difficulties to refinance the next bond maturity.

The principal methodology used in rating EP Infrastructure, a.s. was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386754. The principal methodology used in rating eustream, a.s. and SPP Infrastructure Financing B.V. was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64961. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

eustream, a.s., is the owner and operator of the natural gas transmission and transit pipeline that runs through Slovakia. In the financial year 2020/21 the company reported EUR622 million of revenues and EBITDA of EUR544 million.

EP Infrastructure, a.s. is a Czech holding company with shareholdings in core Slovak gas and electricity infrastructure, including eustream a.s.; SPP-distribúcia, a.s.; and Stredoslovenska Energetika group. The group also holds stakes in regional gas storage entities SPP Storage, NAFTA, NAFTA Speicher and Pozagas, as well as a number of district heating infrastructure providers in the Czech Republic. EP Infrastructure, a.s. is ultimately owned 69% by Energeticky a prumyslovy holding, a.s. and 31% by a number of specialist investment funds managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mark Remshardt

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Paul Marty

Senior Vice President/Manager

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

