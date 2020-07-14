Moody's confirms five ratings and affirms one rating on PTCs issued by Shriram-sponsored Sansar Trust transactions

Singapore, July 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the ratings of five Pass Through
Certificates (PTCs) issued by Sansar Trust, and has affirmed the
rating of another PTC issued by Sansar Trust. All six Sansar Trust
transactions are backed by a static pool of commercial vehicle loans serviced
by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited in India (Baa3, negative
outlook).
Today's rating action concludes the downgrade review five of these PTCs.
On April 1, 2020, we announced that the then outstanding downgrade
review for these five PTCs was also driven by increased risks in loan
performance deterioration and reduced loan collections caused by the ongoing
lockdown in India and the payment moratorium for term loans announced
by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in late March.
The complete list of rating actions is as follows:
Issuer: Sansar Trust June 2017 II
....Series A Pass Through Certificates,
Affirmed at Baa2 (sf); previously on May 19, 2020 Confirmed
at Baa2 (sf)
Issuer: Sansar Trust Mar 2018
....Series A PTCs, Confirmed at Baa3
(sf); previously on May 19, 2020 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf) and
Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Sansar Trust September 2018 III
....Series A PTCs, Confirmed at Baa3
(sf); previously on May 19, 2020 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf) and
Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Sansar Trust Nov 2018 II
....Series A PTCs, Confirmed at Baa3
(sf); previously on May 19, 2020 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf) and
Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Sansar Trust May 2019 II
....Series A PTCs, Confirmed at Baa3
(sf); previously on May 19, 2020 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf) and
Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Sansar Trust June 2019 IV
....Series A PTCs, Confirmed at Baa3
(sf); previously on May 19, 2020 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf) and
Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action reflects the high level of credit enhancement available
to the PTCs, allowing the transactions to be more resilient to performance
deterioration and higher expected losses in the future. It also
reflects the amendments to the PTCs' scheduled principal payments
effective since May 2020 payout, which reduce PTCs' liquidity
risk.
This rating action has taken into consideration the increased likelihood
of a deterioration in the performance of the underlying commercial vehicle
loans, because of the expected contraction in India's economy
in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Moody's assumed
a starting expected loss of between 6.2%-8.5%
for each securitized pools, based on the pre-moratorium 90+
day delinquency rates. To evaluate the resiliency of the ratings
amid the uncertainty surrounding the pool's performance, Moody's
has considered stress scenarios with 25%, 50% and
100% increase in expected losses for the commercial vehicle loans.
The ratings of two PTCs with the highest level of credit enhancement as
a percentage of outstanding PTC balance after May 2020 payouts --
i.e. Sansar Trust June 2017 II and Sansar Trust Mar 2018
with credit enhancements of around 92% and 25% respectively
-- did not show any rating sensitivity to these stress scenarios.
The PTCs issued by three other Sansar Trust transactions (i.e.
Sansar Trust September 2018 III, Sansar Trust Nov 2018 II and Sansar
Trust May 2019 II) -- which have lower credit enhancements of between
13%-17% -- are more exposed to a significant
increase in pool losses and show some rating sensitivity in some of the
more stressful scenarios.
For Sansar Trust June 2019 IV, the starting expected loss assumption
is 8.0% of the current pool balance -- which is equivalent
to a 25% increase in expected loss vis-à-vis
closing assumption, in terms of absolute amount of modelled expected
losses. Given the higher expected loss assumption at the start,
the PTC rating shows sensitivity under all stress scenarios.
Today's rating action also reflects the amendments to the terms of the
PTCs effective since May 2020 payout, in particular the change in
the payment structure from paying timely interest and timely principal
to timely interest and ultimate principal.
For each PTC, the transaction amendments were approved by the investor.
Under the revised structures, interest payments on the PTCs are
still due on a timely basis at all times. If collections are insufficient
to meet the monthly interest payment, the trustee will draw on the
first loss credit facility (FLCF) and the second loss credit facility
(SLCF) to cover any shortfalls. Meanwhile, principal payments
on the PTCs will be distributed on a pass-through basis subject
to loan collections received in a given period. The credit facilities
cannot be used to cover principal collection shortfalls, except
on the final maturity date of the PTCs.
The final maturity of each PTC has been extended to match the extended
repayment schedule of the underlying loans in accordance with RBI's
initial three-month loan moratorium till the end of May 2020.
RBI has since extended the loan moratorium till the end of August 2020,
and thus Shriram and the investors are still in the process of discussing
the impact of the extended moratorium on the PTCs' legal final maturity
date. Whether or not there is a similar maturity extension to match
the underlying loans under the moratorium, Moody's does not
expect it to have a significant credit impact as the PTCs' principal
payments are no longer due on a timely basis.
The average collection rate during April and May was low at around 30%
when compared to pre-covid collection levels. The updated
transaction structures are more resilient to cash flow disruptions caused
by reduced collections linked to the remaining lockdown restrictions and
the ongoing loan payment moratorium in India. The six Sansar Trust
transactions now have enough liquidity to cover all scheduled interest
payments for at least 18 months assuming no further collections.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of commercial vehicle loans from the collapse in India's
economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the
second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on
whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding
public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a
result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually
high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
The methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to
Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in May
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1225845.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a deterioration
in the credit quality of the sponsor, a deterioration in loan portfolio
performance and sustained low collections post loan moratorium.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the ratings include an improvement
in the credit quality of the sponsor and a significant build-up
in credit enhancement available to the PTCs.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
announced and described above.
