Moody's confirms five ratings and affirms one rating on PTCs issued by Shriram-sponsored Sansar Trust transactions

Singapore, July 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the ratings of five Pass Through Certificates (PTCs) issued by Sansar Trust, and has affirmed the rating of another PTC issued by Sansar Trust. All six Sansar Trust transactions are backed by a static pool of commercial vehicle loans serviced by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited in India (Baa3, negative outlook).

Today's rating action concludes the downgrade review five of these PTCs. On April 1, 2020, we announced that the then outstanding downgrade review for these five PTCs was also driven by increased risks in loan performance deterioration and reduced loan collections caused by the ongoing lockdown in India and the payment moratorium for term loans announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in late March.

The complete list of rating actions is as follows:

Issuer: Sansar Trust June 2017 II

....Series A Pass Through Certificates, Affirmed at Baa2 (sf); previously on May 19, 2020 Confirmed at Baa2 (sf)

Issuer: Sansar Trust Mar 2018

....Series A PTCs, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on May 19, 2020 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf) and Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Sansar Trust September 2018 III

....Series A PTCs, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on May 19, 2020 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf) and Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Sansar Trust Nov 2018 II

....Series A PTCs, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on May 19, 2020 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf) and Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Sansar Trust May 2019 II

....Series A PTCs, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on May 19, 2020 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf) and Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Sansar Trust June 2019 IV

....Series A PTCs, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on May 19, 2020 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf) and Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the high level of credit enhancement available to the PTCs, allowing the transactions to be more resilient to performance deterioration and higher expected losses in the future. It also reflects the amendments to the PTCs' scheduled principal payments effective since May 2020 payout, which reduce PTCs' liquidity risk.

This rating action has taken into consideration the increased likelihood of a deterioration in the performance of the underlying commercial vehicle loans, because of the expected contraction in India's economy in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Moody's assumed a starting expected loss of between 6.2%-8.5% for each securitized pools, based on the pre-moratorium 90+ day delinquency rates. To evaluate the resiliency of the ratings amid the uncertainty surrounding the pool's performance, Moody's has considered stress scenarios with 25%, 50% and 100% increase in expected losses for the commercial vehicle loans.

The ratings of two PTCs with the highest level of credit enhancement as a percentage of outstanding PTC balance after May 2020 payouts -- i.e. Sansar Trust June 2017 II and Sansar Trust Mar 2018 with credit enhancements of around 92% and 25% respectively -- did not show any rating sensitivity to these stress scenarios.

The PTCs issued by three other Sansar Trust transactions (i.e. Sansar Trust September 2018 III, Sansar Trust Nov 2018 II and Sansar Trust May 2019 II) -- which have lower credit enhancements of between 13%-17% -- are more exposed to a significant increase in pool losses and show some rating sensitivity in some of the more stressful scenarios.

For Sansar Trust June 2019 IV, the starting expected loss assumption is 8.0% of the current pool balance -- which is equivalent to a 25% increase in expected loss vis-à-vis closing assumption, in terms of absolute amount of modelled expected losses. Given the higher expected loss assumption at the start, the PTC rating shows sensitivity under all stress scenarios.

Today's rating action also reflects the amendments to the terms of the PTCs effective since May 2020 payout, in particular the change in the payment structure from paying timely interest and timely principal to timely interest and ultimate principal.

For each PTC, the transaction amendments were approved by the investor. Under the revised structures, interest payments on the PTCs are still due on a timely basis at all times. If collections are insufficient to meet the monthly interest payment, the trustee will draw on the first loss credit facility (FLCF) and the second loss credit facility (SLCF) to cover any shortfalls. Meanwhile, principal payments on the PTCs will be distributed on a pass-through basis subject to loan collections received in a given period. The credit facilities cannot be used to cover principal collection shortfalls, except on the final maturity date of the PTCs.

The final maturity of each PTC has been extended to match the extended repayment schedule of the underlying loans in accordance with RBI's initial three-month loan moratorium till the end of May 2020. RBI has since extended the loan moratorium till the end of August 2020, and thus Shriram and the investors are still in the process of discussing the impact of the extended moratorium on the PTCs' legal final maturity date. Whether or not there is a similar maturity extension to match the underlying loans under the moratorium, Moody's does not expect it to have a significant credit impact as the PTCs' principal payments are no longer due on a timely basis.

The average collection rate during April and May was low at around 30% when compared to pre-covid collection levels. The updated transaction structures are more resilient to cash flow disruptions caused by reduced collections linked to the remaining lockdown restrictions and the ongoing loan payment moratorium in India. The six Sansar Trust transactions now have enough liquidity to cover all scheduled interest payments for at least 18 months assuming no further collections.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial vehicle loans from the collapse in India's economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1225845. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a deterioration in the credit quality of the sponsor, a deterioration in loan portfolio performance and sustained low collections post loan moratorium.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the ratings include an improvement in the credit quality of the sponsor and a significant build-up in credit enhancement available to the PTCs.

