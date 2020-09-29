Moody's confirms one and downgrades one class of GSMS 2010-C2

Approximately $3.1 million of structured securities affected
New York, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
confirmed the rating on one class and downgraded the rating on one class
in GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2010-C2 ("GSMS 2010-C2")
as follows:
Cl. F, Confirmed at B2 (sf); previously on Apr 17,
2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously
on Apr 17, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
* Reflects interest-only classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating on the P&I class was confirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), are
within acceptable ranges, as well as an increase in credit support
resulting from recent paydowns.
The rating on the IO Class X-B was downgraded due to the decline
in the credit quality of its reference classes resulting from principal
paydowns of higher quality reference classes. The IO Class references
P&I classes, Cl. F through Cl. G (Cl. G
is not rated by Moody's). The deal has paid down 94% since
prior review.
The actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on April 17,
2020.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate
from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for
the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate
properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies
(particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines
in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.6%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 0.9% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 0.3% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 0.6% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
Moody's does not anticipate losses from the remaining collateral
in the current environment. However, over the remaining life
of the transaction, losses may emerge from macro stresses to the
environment and changes in collateral performance. Our ratings
reflect the potential for future losses under varying levels of stress.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single
Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in September 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1190579.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's
Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS"
published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1190579
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the September 14, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 96% to $32
million from $876.5 million at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by four mortgage loans ranging in size
from 8% to 60% of the pool.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of two,
compared to nine at Moody's last review.
As of the September 2020 remittance report, loans representing 40%
were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments
and 60% were between 30 -- 59 days delinquent.
Three loans, constituting 40% of the pool, are on the
master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
One loan, constituting 60% of the pool, is currently
in special servicing. The specially serviced loan is the 3900 Essex
Lane loan ($18.9 million -- 59.7% of
the pool), which is secured by a 248,000 square feet (SF)
office building in Houston, TX located five miles west of the central
business district (CBD). The property was 75% leased as
of March 2020 compared to 84% in December 2018 and 95% at
securitization. The loan transferred to special servicing in July
2020 due to imminent balloon/maturity default. The loan has an
upcoming maturity date in October 2020 and is seeking refinance options.
The three remaining loans represent 40% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is the Sterling Centre loan ($6.8 million
-- 22% of the pool), which is secured by an
office property in Montgomery, AL. As of June 2020,
the property was 75% leased. Occupancy has declined from
100% at securitization and has remained less than 80% since
2016. The loan has an upcoming maturity date in November 2020.
The loan has amortized approximately 16% since securitization.
Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 99% and 1.06X, respectively,
compared to 102% and 1.03X at the last review.
The second and third largest loans are the Walgreens - Charleston,
WV ($3.5 million -- 11% of the pool)
and Walgreens - Johnson City, TN loans ($2.4
million -- 8% of the pool), which are both
single tenant properties occupied by Walgreens under triple net leases.
Performance has been stable since securitization and both loans are scheduled
to mature in December 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Fred Kasimov
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Romina Padhi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653