Moody's confirms rating in Business Mortgage Finance 4 PLC, a UK SME transaction

London, March 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today confirmed the rating of the Class M Notes in Business Mortgage Finance 4 PLC (BMF 4) ("BMF 4", the "Issuer"). The rating action reflects in part the increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected note, but principally our assessment that the high level of senior costs observed in the deal will subside and that the deal contains sufficient liquidity to cover expected outflows in stressed scenarios.

....GBP 41.25M (Current outstanding amount GBP 2.05M) Class M Notes, Confirmed at Aa2 (sf); previously on Dec 22, 2022 Aa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Today's rating action concludes the review of the Class M Notes which were placed on review for downgrade on the December 22, 2022 (https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/397048).

BMF 4 is a securitisation of non-conforming commercial mortgage loans originated and brought to market in 2006. The loans were originated by Commercial First Mortgages Limited (CFML) and Commercial First Business Limited and are secured on commercial, quasi-commercial or, in limited cases, residential properties located throughout the UK.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted in part by an increase in credit enhancement for the affected tranche but in the main reflects that senior costs in the transaction have reduced to lower levels (and are expected to remain at such levels) whilst available revenue receipts increased sufficiently so as to allow for a small top-up of the transaction's reserve fund balance. The lack of a principal-to-pay interest feature limits the beneficial impact of increasing tranche credit enhancement.

The rating of the Class M Notes is constrained at Aa2 (sf) due to our assessment of the financial disruption risk present in the transaction. This is explained in the Counterparty Exposure section (below).

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions:

Moody's has maintained its key collateral assumptions for the transaction to those detailed in the press release for the December 2022 rating action (same link as above). For example, Moody's has maintained its expected loss assumption on the current pool balance at 21.7%.

The performance of the transaction has been broadly stable since February 2022. Loans reported as current stand at 78.86% of the pool in February 2023 [1] compared to 78.48% of the pool in February 2022 [2]. Cumulative losses currently stand at 13.0% of original pool balance (reference 1), marginally up from 12.9% a year earlier (reference 2).

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement

Sequential amortization and trapping of excess spread in the transaction's reserve fund led to the increase in the credit enhancement available in this transaction.

For instance, the credit enhancement for the notes affected by today's rating action increased to 94.35% from 89.63% since the last rating action.

Counterparty Exposure

Today's rating actions took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as servicer, account banks or swap providers.

Moody's considered how the liquidity available in the transaction and other mitigants support continuity of note payments, in case of servicer default. The Servicer (Special Servicer) is unrated and is also acting as cash manager and calculation agent. The ratings of the notes are constrained by operational risk. The assessment considered the likelihood of servicer disruption occurring, and the ease of transfer of duties such as servicer, cash manager and calculation agent.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in this rating was 'Moody's Global Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations' published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390479. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the rating include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement and (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the rating include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement, (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties and (5) deterioration in available liquidity to pay senior costs and interest on notes.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] BMF 4 Quarterly Report February 15, 2023

[2] BMF 4 Quarterly Report February 15, 2022

