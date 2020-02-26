Moody's confirms ratings of Anglian Water with negative outlook and downgrades Osprey

London, 26 February 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today confirmed the Baa1
corporate family rating (CFR) of Anglian Water Services Ltd. (Anglian
Water), as well as the A3 senior secured and Baa3 subordinated debt
ratings of the Class A and Class B notes issued by Anglian Water Services
Financing plc. The outlook on the ratings is negative. Concurrently,
Moody's has downgraded to B1 from Ba3 the senior secured ratings of Anglian
Water (Osprey) Financing plc (Osprey), Anglian Water's unregulated
holding company.
The A2 rating of those Anglian Water bonds that are subject to a financial
guarantee by Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc (A2 stable) of timely payments
of scheduled interest and principal will continue to reflect the insurance
financial strength rating of the guarantor.
The rating actions follow Anglian Water's announcement that it will
not accept the revenue limits set by the Water Services Regulation Authority
(Ofwat) for the five-year regulatory period starting in April 2020
(AMP7). Ofwat will now refer its determination to the Competition
and Markets Authority (CMA), which will form its own conclusion
on the price controls. The redetermination is likely to take at
least six months and may be extended by a further six months.
These rating actions conclude the rating review initiated on 20 December
2019, following publication of Ofwat's final determination.
A complete list of affected ratings appears at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE -- ANGLIAN WATER
Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectation that,
although the company will not have certainty over its revenues and investment
programme for a further 6-12 months, the eventual determination
is likely to support credit metrics that are weakly positioned but consistent
with Anglian Water's assigned ratings. Confirmation of the
ratings also incorporates Moody's expectation that management will
seek to defend credit quality as may be necessary. The negative
outlook reflects the risk that Anglian Water may be unable to perform
in line with regulatory targets for AMP7, as they may be revised
by the CMA.
Ofwat's final determination included a significant cut in allowed
cash returns to 2.42% at the start of the new period,
and provided an allowance for operating and capital expenditure that was
around GBP750 million less than the company's business plan.
A large part of this gap was attributable to differing views on population
growth in Anglian Water's service area and resulting investment needs.
The CMA's eventual redetermination may provide a higher or lower
allowed return, and may increase or reduce cost allowances.
However, even if the CMA fully allows Anglian Water's investment
plan, Moody's estimates that the company's financial
metrics will still have very little headroom against the agency's
minimum requirements for the current rating (gearing, measured by
net debt to RCV, below 80% and AICR above 1.3x).
Conversely, if the appeal does not result in a significant improvement
in allowances, Moody's expects that Anglian will modify its
investment profile to limit the adverse impact on credit metrics.
As a result, the company is likely to remain weakly positioned for
the Baa1 CFR unless the CMA arrives at very different conclusions from
those in Ofwat's final determinations, and any operational
underperformance is likely to result in negative ratings pressure.
The ratings remain supported by (1) Anglian Water's solid business risk
profile as the monopoly provider of essential water and sewerage services;
(2) its relatively stable and predictable cash flow, generated under
a transparent and well-established regulatory regime; (3)
its track record of strong operational performance; and (4) the creditor
protections incorporated in its financing structure. These strengths
are offset by the current high level of gearing, at around 78%
of net debt/ regulatory capital value (RCV), although Anglian Water
has committed to maintain leverage below 80% and announced plans
to reduce leverage from current levels.
RATINGS RATIONALE -- OSPREY
The downgrade of Osprey's ratings reflects the likelihood of weaker
cash flow at Anglian Water, which increase the risk that it may
breach cash-trapping triggers in its financing structure and operating
licence. Although Osprey maintains an 18-month liquidity
reserve, a persistent stoppage of dividends from Anglian Water would
mean a breach of Osprey's default covenant for cash dividend cover of
at least 2.0x. In addition to formal cash-trapping
mechanisms, Anglian Water may be unable or unwilling to pay sufficient
dividends, net of equity injections, to cover interest costs
at Osprey if doing so results in unsustainable gearing increases at the
operating company, although this is not current anticipated.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Osprey will remain
adequately positioned at the new B1 rating under plausible outcomes from
the appeals process.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
Anglian Water's outlook could be stabilised if the CMA's redetermination
provides for significantly stronger cash flow, if Anglian Water
is able to demonstrate outperformance, or if the company takes balance-sheet-strengthening
measures.
Anglian Water's rating could be downgraded if the CMA's redetermination
provides for a lower allowed return, lower cost allowances or greater
operational penalties that are not adequately mitigated by management
action. In particular, Anglian Water's rating could be downgraded
if Moody's concluded that the eventual regulatory settlement is likely
to result in Anglian Water having gearing, measured by net debt
to RCV, materially above 80% or AICR persistently below 1.3x.
An upgrade of Osprey is not currently anticipated. In the longer
term, ratings could be upgraded if there was a significant increase
in headroom to cash-trapping covenants at Anglian Water.
Osprey's rating could be downgraded if weaker than anticipated cash flow
at Anglian Water means that financial or rating triggers limiting dividend
payments are more likely to be triggered. Financial triggers in
Anglian Water's financing structure include (1) Class A RCV gearing in
excess of 75% or senior RCV gearing in excess of 85%,
or (2) Class A adjusted interest cover ratio below 1.30x or senior
adjusted interest cover ratio below 1.10x in any one year,
or below 1.40x or 1.20x, respectively, on a
three-year average. Rating triggers include two or more
ratings below Baa2 for Anglian Water's Class A debt or below Baa3 for
its Class B debt.
In addition, downward rating pressure at Anglian Water and Osprey
could result from (1) adoption of more aggressive financial policies,
(2) a significant increase in business risk for the sector as a result
of legal and/or regulatory changes leading to a reduction in the stability
and predictability of regulatory earnings, which in each case are
not offset by other credit-strengthening measures, or (3)
unforeseen funding difficulties.
Anglian Water Services Ltd. is the fourth-largest of the
10 water and sewerage companies in England and Wales by RCV and the largest
in terms of geographical area. The company serves 27,500
square kilometres across East Anglia and the English Midlands as well
as around Hartlepool, providing water and wastewater services to
around 6.3 million customers. Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing
plc is the financing subsidiary of Osprey Acquisitions Limited,
an intermediate holding company in the Anglian Water Group.
