Related Research Credit Opinion: Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing plc: Update following CMA appeal and downgrade to B1 Credit Opinion: Anglian Water Services Ltd.: Update following CMA appeal and negative outlook Credit Opinion: Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing plc: Update following initiation of rating review Announcement: Moody's reviews 12 UK water groups for downgrade Rating Action: Moody's reviews Anglian Water and Osprey's ratings for downgrade Rating Action: Moody's confirms ratings of Anglian Water with negative outlook and downgrades Osprey 26 Feb 2020 London, 26 February 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today confirmed the Baa1 corporate family rating (CFR) of Anglian Water Services Ltd. (Anglian Water), as well as the A3 senior secured and Baa3 subordinated debt ratings of the Class A and Class B notes issued by Anglian Water Services Financing plc. The outlook on the ratings is negative. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B1 from Ba3 the senior secured ratings of Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing plc (Osprey), Anglian Water's unregulated holding company. The A2 rating of those Anglian Water bonds that are subject to a financial guarantee by Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc (A2 stable) of timely payments of scheduled interest and principal will continue to reflect the insurance financial strength rating of the guarantor. The rating actions follow Anglian Water's announcement that it will not accept the revenue limits set by the Water Services Regulation Authority (Ofwat) for the five-year regulatory period starting in April 2020 (AMP7). Ofwat will now refer its determination to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which will form its own conclusion on the price controls. The redetermination is likely to take at least six months and may be extended by a further six months. These rating actions conclude the rating review initiated on 20 December 2019, following publication of Ofwat's final determination. A complete list of affected ratings appears at the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE -- ANGLIAN WATER Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectation that, although the company will not have certainty over its revenues and investment programme for a further 6-12 months, the eventual determination is likely to support credit metrics that are weakly positioned but consistent with Anglian Water's assigned ratings. Confirmation of the ratings also incorporates Moody's expectation that management will seek to defend credit quality as may be necessary. The negative outlook reflects the risk that Anglian Water may be unable to perform in line with regulatory targets for AMP7, as they may be revised by the CMA. Ofwat's final determination included a significant cut in allowed cash returns to 2.42% at the start of the new period, and provided an allowance for operating and capital expenditure that was around GBP750 million less than the company's business plan. A large part of this gap was attributable to differing views on population growth in Anglian Water's service area and resulting investment needs. The CMA's eventual redetermination may provide a higher or lower allowed return, and may increase or reduce cost allowances. However, even if the CMA fully allows Anglian Water's investment plan, Moody's estimates that the company's financial metrics will still have very little headroom against the agency's minimum requirements for the current rating (gearing, measured by net debt to RCV, below 80% and AICR above 1.3x). Conversely, if the appeal does not result in a significant improvement in allowances, Moody's expects that Anglian will modify its investment profile to limit the adverse impact on credit metrics. As a result, the company is likely to remain weakly positioned for the Baa1 CFR unless the CMA arrives at very different conclusions from those in Ofwat's final determinations, and any operational underperformance is likely to result in negative ratings pressure. The ratings remain supported by (1) Anglian Water's solid business risk profile as the monopoly provider of essential water and sewerage services; (2) its relatively stable and predictable cash flow, generated under a transparent and well-established regulatory regime; (3) its track record of strong operational performance; and (4) the creditor protections incorporated in its financing structure. These strengths are offset by the current high level of gearing, at around 78% of net debt/ regulatory capital value (RCV), although Anglian Water has committed to maintain leverage below 80% and announced plans to reduce leverage from current levels. RATINGS RATIONALE -- OSPREY The downgrade of Osprey's ratings reflects the likelihood of weaker cash flow at Anglian Water, which increase the risk that it may breach cash-trapping triggers in its financing structure and operating licence. Although Osprey maintains an 18-month liquidity reserve, a persistent stoppage of dividends from Anglian Water would mean a breach of Osprey's default covenant for cash dividend cover of at least 2.0x. In addition to formal cash-trapping mechanisms, Anglian Water may be unable or unwilling to pay sufficient dividends, net of equity injections, to cover interest costs at Osprey if doing so results in unsustainable gearing increases at the operating company, although this is not current anticipated. The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Osprey will remain adequately positioned at the new B1 rating under plausible outcomes from the appeals process. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN Anglian Water's outlook could be stabilised if the CMA's redetermination provides for significantly stronger cash flow, if Anglian Water is able to demonstrate outperformance, or if the company takes balance-sheet-strengthening measures. Anglian Water's rating could be downgraded if the CMA's redetermination provides for a lower allowed return, lower cost allowances or greater operational penalties that are not adequately mitigated by management action. In particular, Anglian Water's rating could be downgraded if Moody's concluded that the eventual regulatory settlement is likely to result in Anglian Water having gearing, measured by net debt to RCV, materially above 80% or AICR persistently below 1.3x. An upgrade of Osprey is not currently anticipated. In the longer term, ratings could be upgraded if there was a significant increase in headroom to cash-trapping covenants at Anglian Water. Osprey's rating could be downgraded if weaker than anticipated cash flow at Anglian Water means that financial or rating triggers limiting dividend payments are more likely to be triggered. Financial triggers in Anglian Water's financing structure include (1) Class A RCV gearing in excess of 75% or senior RCV gearing in excess of 85%, or (2) Class A adjusted interest cover ratio below 1.30x or senior adjusted interest cover ratio below 1.10x in any one year, or below 1.40x or 1.20x, respectively, on a three-year average. Rating triggers include two or more ratings below Baa2 for Anglian Water's Class A debt or below Baa3 for its Class B debt. In addition, downward rating pressure at Anglian Water and Osprey could result from (1) adoption of more aggressive financial policies, (2) a significant increase in business risk for the sector as a result of legal and/or regulatory changes leading to a reduction in the stability and predictability of regulatory earnings, which in each case are not offset by other credit-strengthening measures, or (3) unforeseen funding difficulties. Anglian Water Services Ltd. is the fourth-largest of the 10 water and sewerage companies in England and Wales by RCV and the largest in terms of geographical area. The company serves 27,500 square kilometres across East Anglia and the English Midlands as well as around Hartlepool, providing water and wastewater services to around 6.3 million customers. Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing plc is the financing subsidiary of Osprey Acquisitions Limited, an intermediate holding company in the Anglian Water Group. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS Downgrades: ..Issuer: Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing plc ....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3 Confirmations: ..Issuer: Anglian Water Services Financing plc ...Backed Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Baa3 ....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at A3 .Underlying Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at A3 ..Issuer: Anglian Water Services Ltd. ....LT Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at Baa1 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing plc ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review ..Issuer: Anglian Water Services Financing plc ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review ..Issuer: Anglian Water Services Ltd. ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Water Utilities published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Graham Taylor

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Neil Griffiths-Lambeth

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



