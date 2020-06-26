Moody's confirms ratings of CLO notes issued by ICG US CLO 2017-1, Ltd.; actions conclude review

Approximately $40 million of notes affected
New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has confirmed the ratings on the
following notes issued by ICG US CLO 2017-1, Ltd.
(the "CLO" or "Issuer"):
U.S.$22,000,000 Class D Senior Secured
Deferrable Floating Rate Notes Due April 30, 2029 (current outstanding
balance of $22,000,000), Confirmed at Baa3 (sf);
previously on April 17, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade
U.S.$18,000,000 Class E Senior Secured
Deferrable Floating Rate Notes Due April 30, 2029 (current outstanding
balance of $18,000,000), Confirmed at Ba3 (sf);
previously on April 17, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade
These actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on April 17,
2020 on the Class D notes and Class E notes. The CLO, issued
in March 2017 and partially refinanced in October 2019, is a managed
cashflow CLO. The notes are collateralized primarily by a portfolio
of broadly syndicated senior secured corporate loans. The transaction's
reinvestment period will end in October 2021.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Despite the credit quality deterioration stemming from economic shocks
triggered by the coronavirus outbreak, Moody's concluded that the
risk posed to, and the expected losses on, the Class D notes
and Class E notes continue to be consistent with the current ratings on
the notets after taking into account the CLO's latest portfolio,
its relevant structural features and its actual over-collateralization
(OC) levels. In particular, the notes are supported by the
credit enhancement provided by collateral par coverage as well as the
structural protection provided by better than average excess spread available
in the event of OC and interest diversion test failures. Consequently,
Moody's has confirmed the ratings on the Class D notes and Class E notes.
Based on Moody's calculation, the weighted average rating
factor (WARF) was 3553 as of May 2020, or 20% worse compared
to a WARF of 2944 reported in the March 2020 trustee report [1].
Moody's calculation also showed the WARF was failing the test level
of 2842 reported in the May 2020 trustee report [2] by 711 points,
a degree of failure which Moody's observed to be higher than the
average for other BSL CLOs. Moody's noted that approximately 30%
of the CLO's par was from obligors assigned a negative outlook,
and 8% from obligors whose ratings are on review for possible downgrade.
Additionally, based on Moody's calculation, the proportion
of obligors in the portfolio with Moody's corporate family or other
equivalent ratings of Caa1 or lower (adjusted for negative outlook or
watchlist for downgrade) was approximately 26% of the CLO par as
of May 2020. Furthermore, Moody's calculated the total
collateral par balance, including recoveries from defaulted securities,
at $399.7 million, or approximately $0.33
million less than the deal's ramp-up target par balance.
Notably, Moody's observes that the deal has outperformed other
BSL CLOs in preserving collateral coverage. Moody's calculated
the OC ratios (excluding haircuts) for the Class A/B, Class C,
Class D and Class E notes as of May 2020 at 132.34%,
121.85%, 114.19%, and 108.61%,
respectively. Moody's noted that partly as a result of meaningful
OC par haircuts, the interest diversion test was recently failing,
which if were to occur on the next payment date would result in a portion
of excess interst collections being diverted towards reinvestment in collateral.
Moody's modeled the transaction using a cash flow model based on
the Binomial Expansion Technique, as described in "Moody's Global
Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations."
The key model inputs Moody's used in its analysis, such as
par, weighted average rating factor, diversity score and the
weighted average recovery rate, are based on its published methodology
and could differ from the trustee's reported numbers. In its base
case, Moody's analyzed the collateral pool as having a portfolio
par and principal proceeds balance of $396.3 million,
defaulted par of $5.2 million, a weighted average
default probability of 28.32% (implying a WARF of 3553),
a weighted average recovery rate upon default of 46.81%,
a diversity score of 71, and a weighted average spread of 3.72%.
Moody's also analyzed the CLO by incorporating an approximately
$13.6 million par haircut in calculating the OC and interest
diversion test ratios. Finally, Moody's also considered
in its analysis the CLO manager's recent investment decisions and
trading strategies.
Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on
the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures,
put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance
of corporate assets.The contraction in economic activity in the
second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half
of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant
downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not
contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result,
the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance of the rated notesis subject to uncertainty in the performance
of the related CLO's underlying portfolio, which in turn depends
on economic and credit conditions that may change. In particular,
the length and severity of the economic and credit shock precipitated
by the global coronavirus pandemic will have a significant impact on the
performance of the securities. The CLO manager's investment decisions
and management of the transaction will also affect the performance of
the rated securities.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in March 2019
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111156.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Trustee report 20-Mar-2020
[2] Trustee report 19-May-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
