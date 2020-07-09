Moody's confirms ratings of Citycon OYJ; outlook negative

Stockholm, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today confirmed the Baa3 long-term issuer rating and Ba2 junior
subordinated rating of Citycon OYJ ("Citycon") and concurrently the senior
unsecured MTN rated (P)Baa3 and the Baa3 rated senior unsecured bond of
Citycon Treasury B.V., one of the largest retail property
companies in the Nordics. The outlook has been changed to negative
from ratings under review. This rating action concludes a review
for downgrade that began on 9 April 2020.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's confirmed the Baa3 long-term issuer rating because of Citycon's
exposure to Nordic countries that have been less affected by severe lockdown
measures compared to many other countries in Europe. In general,
shopping centers have remained open with adjusted opening hours.
Also, governments have been proactively engaged with preserving
the economic viability of businesses exposed to non-essential consumer
spending. The Swedish and Norwegian governments have put in place
relief programs, partially covering fixed costs of tenants that
have experienced lower sales in harder hit sectors such as hotels,
restaurants and retail. We estimate that Citycon has been able
to collect an average of slightly above 80% of rent during Q2 2020
with a potential of still increasing this share towards the end of the
summer as temporary relief given to tenants will be collected.
Citycon has benefitted from grocery store anchor tenants but also other
necessity shopping such as health care, dentists, pharmacies
and cosmetics which has proven to be more important than before.
This share of resilient shopping accounts for about 37% rental
income. We still expect that footfall will be significantly lower
than pre-Corona outbreak but that tenant sales will be higher as
the average purchases will be higher than pre-Corona While we believe
that it will take time for footfall and tenant sales to recover to levels
seen before the coronavirus outbreak, Citycon's relatively
stronger tenant roster and almost full opening of all its centres put
it in a materially better position compared to other retail landlords.
Additionally, the Nordic countries will experience a strong contraction
in GDP in 2020, but less severe than other countries in the Euro
area, and likely with a stronger rebound in 2020, which positions
Citycon stronger compare to European peers.
Still, we consider longer term risks to the wider retail real estate
sector, including an accelerated trend towards e-commerce,
a weaker tenant base with a rising number of insolvencies and customers
negotiating rent reductions and potentially lower investor interest in
retail real estate assets which may result in continued and accelerated
pressure on valuations, which were negative already for the last
three years. Also, strategic investments planned to enhance
malls with food, beverage and entertainment offerings could come
under new scrutiny in an environment where social distancing may continue
for some time. These risks will require Citycon to implement additional
measures so safeguard a financial profile in line with an investment grade
rating. Steps taken so far have been focused on raising and preserving
liquidity.
We estimate a cash balance of around €160 million and around €400
million available drawings on its the revolving credit facility (RCF)
currently and a recent tap bond issue of €200 million, Citycon
has enough liquidity to withstand a prolonged period of income deterioration.
The company recently reduced the dividend payment by 17% for the
remainder of 2020 and further in 2021 by 23%. This will
reduce the total amount of the dividend payout from EUR 116 million (in
2020) to EUR 89 million, providing an additional EUR 27 million
of cash cushion. Additionally, the company has implemented
a scrip dividend programme that could conserve additional cash.
Citycon's financial risk profile remains weak in the context of
its Baa3 long-term issuer rating and the current industry turmoil
and we note that key metrics, such as LTV are outside of the company's
stated financial policy. Effective leverage as per Moody's
definition stood at about 49% as of Q1 2020 and debt/EBITDA increased
to 10.7x times at the same date, the latter affected by a
recent acquisition. We expect debt/EBITDA to become more of a leading
indicator for credit risk development over the next quarters. Expected
lower capex spending and reduced dividend payments will allow the company
to generate positive cash flow but targeted property sales are required
to provide for a meaningful improvement in financial metrics required
for a stable positioning in the Baa3 rating category. These have
become more uncertain in the context of a still closed investment market
for retail assets and prevailing uncertainty on prices. We consider
the group's access to equity as impaired, at least temporarily,
given that shares are trading at a significant discount to net asset value.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
Governance risks that Moody's considers in Citycon's credit profile include
the company's concentrated ownership in its key shareholder Gazit,
who controls around 48.8% of the shares. This risk
is partially mitigated by the company's track record of good corporate
governance and its public listing on the Nasdaq Helsinki.
OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the ongoing effect of the coronavirus outbreak
on Citycon's operating performance that will lead to (1) the company providing
some concessions through extended payment terms, rent reductions
to support occupancy and (2) our assumption of increasing vacancy through
subdued leasing activity, tenant insolvencies and non-renewals
of leases and (3) larger than expected value declines leading to higher
effective leverage or net debt to EBITDA increasing above 12x.
The negative outlook does not consider a potential second wave of coronavirus
outbreak that could lead to a severe disruption to the company's operations.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given the negative outlook
but could develop in the case of the following:
» A strong and sustainable recovery in like-for-like
rental growth, tenant sales and footfall, combined with stable
or higher occupancy
» Debt/total assets well below 45%
» Fixed-charge cover sustained above 4.0x
» Liquidity improves
Negative rating pressure could develop if there is a return to the widespread
business disruption, or if a high level of retailer distress translates
into sustained weakened credit quality and occupancy. Other factors
that could lead to a downgrade include:
» Moody's-adjusted leverage sustained above 50% or
failure keep debt/EBITDA to well below 12x or Moody's-adjusted
fixed-charge coverage sustained below 3.0x.
» Failure to maintain good liquidity
» A sharp and persistent deterioration in local currencies against
the EURO, which would force the company to heavily discount rents
on a long-term basis
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Citycon OYJ
....LT Issuer Rating, Confirmed at Baa3
....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at Ba2
..Issuer: Citycon Treasury B.V.
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Confirmed at (P)Baa3
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Citycon OYJ
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Ratings Under Review
..Issuer: Citycon Treasury B.V.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Ratings Under Review
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Citycon owns a €4.0 billion portfolio of 40 (shopping centres
totaling around 1.2 million square metres (sqm) in the Nordic countries
of which 10 are located in Finland, 17 in Norway (one of which is
rented), 9 in Sweden (including Kista Galleria), 2 in Denmark
and 2 in Estonia. The company is the largest listed property company
in the Nordics and one of largest listed retail property companies in
Europe by gross asset value. With total assets of €4.3
billion as of 31 December 2019, generating an annualized gross rental
income of €217 million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Maria Gillholm
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454