Moody's confirms ratings of Citycon OYJ; outlook negative

Stockholm, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today confirmed the Baa3 long-term issuer rating and Ba2 junior subordinated rating of Citycon OYJ ("Citycon") and concurrently the senior unsecured MTN rated (P)Baa3 and the Baa3 rated senior unsecured bond of Citycon Treasury B.V., one of the largest retail property companies in the Nordics. The outlook has been changed to negative from ratings under review. This rating action concludes a review for downgrade that began on 9 April 2020.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's confirmed the Baa3 long-term issuer rating because of Citycon's exposure to Nordic countries that have been less affected by severe lockdown measures compared to many other countries in Europe. In general, shopping centers have remained open with adjusted opening hours. Also, governments have been proactively engaged with preserving the economic viability of businesses exposed to non-essential consumer spending. The Swedish and Norwegian governments have put in place relief programs, partially covering fixed costs of tenants that have experienced lower sales in harder hit sectors such as hotels, restaurants and retail. We estimate that Citycon has been able to collect an average of slightly above 80% of rent during Q2 2020 with a potential of still increasing this share towards the end of the summer as temporary relief given to tenants will be collected. Citycon has benefitted from grocery store anchor tenants but also other necessity shopping such as health care, dentists, pharmacies and cosmetics which has proven to be more important than before. This share of resilient shopping accounts for about 37% rental income. We still expect that footfall will be significantly lower than pre-Corona outbreak but that tenant sales will be higher as the average purchases will be higher than pre-Corona While we believe that it will take time for footfall and tenant sales to recover to levels seen before the coronavirus outbreak, Citycon's relatively stronger tenant roster and almost full opening of all its centres put it in a materially better position compared to other retail landlords. Additionally, the Nordic countries will experience a strong contraction in GDP in 2020, but less severe than other countries in the Euro area, and likely with a stronger rebound in 2020, which positions Citycon stronger compare to European peers.

Still, we consider longer term risks to the wider retail real estate sector, including an accelerated trend towards e-commerce, a weaker tenant base with a rising number of insolvencies and customers negotiating rent reductions and potentially lower investor interest in retail real estate assets which may result in continued and accelerated pressure on valuations, which were negative already for the last three years. Also, strategic investments planned to enhance malls with food, beverage and entertainment offerings could come under new scrutiny in an environment where social distancing may continue for some time. These risks will require Citycon to implement additional measures so safeguard a financial profile in line with an investment grade rating. Steps taken so far have been focused on raising and preserving liquidity.

We estimate a cash balance of around €160 million and around €400 million available drawings on its the revolving credit facility (RCF) currently and a recent tap bond issue of €200 million, Citycon has enough liquidity to withstand a prolonged period of income deterioration. The company recently reduced the dividend payment by 17% for the remainder of 2020 and further in 2021 by 23%. This will reduce the total amount of the dividend payout from EUR 116 million (in 2020) to EUR 89 million, providing an additional EUR 27 million of cash cushion. Additionally, the company has implemented a scrip dividend programme that could conserve additional cash.

Citycon's financial risk profile remains weak in the context of its Baa3 long-term issuer rating and the current industry turmoil and we note that key metrics, such as LTV are outside of the company's stated financial policy. Effective leverage as per Moody's definition stood at about 49% as of Q1 2020 and debt/EBITDA increased to 10.7x times at the same date, the latter affected by a recent acquisition. We expect debt/EBITDA to become more of a leading indicator for credit risk development over the next quarters. Expected lower capex spending and reduced dividend payments will allow the company to generate positive cash flow but targeted property sales are required to provide for a meaningful improvement in financial metrics required for a stable positioning in the Baa3 rating category. These have become more uncertain in the context of a still closed investment market for retail assets and prevailing uncertainty on prices. We consider the group's access to equity as impaired, at least temporarily, given that shares are trading at a significant discount to net asset value.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Governance risks that Moody's considers in Citycon's credit profile include the company's concentrated ownership in its key shareholder Gazit, who controls around 48.8% of the shares. This risk is partially mitigated by the company's track record of good corporate governance and its public listing on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the ongoing effect of the coronavirus outbreak on Citycon's operating performance that will lead to (1) the company providing some concessions through extended payment terms, rent reductions to support occupancy and (2) our assumption of increasing vacancy through subdued leasing activity, tenant insolvencies and non-renewals of leases and (3) larger than expected value declines leading to higher effective leverage or net debt to EBITDA increasing above 12x. The negative outlook does not consider a potential second wave of coronavirus outbreak that could lead to a severe disruption to the company's operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given the negative outlook but could develop in the case of the following:

» A strong and sustainable recovery in like-for-like rental growth, tenant sales and footfall, combined with stable or higher occupancy

» Debt/total assets well below 45%

» Fixed-charge cover sustained above 4.0x

» Liquidity improves

Negative rating pressure could develop if there is a return to the widespread business disruption, or if a high level of retailer distress translates into sustained weakened credit quality and occupancy. Other factors that could lead to a downgrade include:

» Moody's-adjusted leverage sustained above 50% or failure keep debt/EBITDA to well below 12x or Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage sustained below 3.0x.

» Failure to maintain good liquidity

» A sharp and persistent deterioration in local currencies against the EURO, which would force the company to heavily discount rents on a long-term basis

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Citycon OYJ

....LT Issuer Rating, Confirmed at Baa3

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Ba2

..Issuer: Citycon Treasury B.V.

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)Baa3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Citycon OYJ

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Citycon Treasury B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Citycon owns a €4.0 billion portfolio of 40 (shopping centres totaling around 1.2 million square metres (sqm) in the Nordic countries of which 10 are located in Finland, 17 in Norway (one of which is rented), 9 in Sweden (including Kista Galleria), 2 in Denmark and 2 in Estonia. The company is the largest listed property company in the Nordics and one of largest listed retail property companies in Europe by gross asset value. With total assets of €4.3 billion as of 31 December 2019, generating an annualized gross rental income of €217 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

