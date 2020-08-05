Moody's confirms ratings of Industrial Bank of Korea and IBK Securities with a stable outlook, concludes review for downgrade

Hong Kong, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed Industrial Bank of Korea's
(IBK) Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of baa2.
At the same time, Moody's has confirmed IBK's foreign
currency preferred stock non-cumulative MTN rating of (P)Ba2 and
foreign currency preferred stock non-cumulative rating of Ba2 (hyb).
The rating outlook on IBK is stable.
At the same time, Moody's has confirmed the A1 foreign currency
long-term issuer rating and P-1 short-term issuer
rating of IBK Securities Co., Ltd. (IBKS), and
changed the outlook to stable from ratings under review.
Today's rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on
24 March 2020.
A list of all affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end
of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Industrial Bank of Korea
The confirmation of IBK's ratings and assessments takes into account
Moody's expectation that (1) asset quality will remain relatively
stable; (2) economic capitalization will recover in the next 2-3
years after a temporary deterioration, because loan growth should
normalize from the second half of 2020; and (3) earnings will remain
low but stable without a significant increase in credit costs.
The negative impact from lower global demand and domestic consumption
has been somewhat offset by the substantial liquidity support provided
by the Korean government (Aa2 stable) via fiscal and financial policies
to aid small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and other borrowers
affected by the coronavirus pandemic. For example, IBK offered
new loans, maturity extensions and reduced interest rates to borrowers
directly affected by the outbreak on its existing loans and guarantees.
Fiscal policy measures included a supplementary budget to support hospitals,
businesses and low-income households. The Bank of Korea
also cut its base rate to a historically low level, lowering funding
costs for SMEs and sole proprietor business loan borrowers. These
measures in turn supports the asset quality and profitability of IBK which
has high exposures to SMEs at 79% of its total loans.
Moody's does not expect a material asset quality deterioration even
after the expiration of above support measures because around 80%
of IBK's SME loan portfolio was secured by either collateral or
credit guarantees, as of the end of June 2020. Additionally,
a gradual recovery in global demand and lower debt servicing burden amid
a low interest rate environment will also support IBK's asset quality.
Finally, despite the Financial Services Commission's easing
of regulatory funding and liquidity requirements, Moody's
expects the banks to keep their funding and liquidity stable at levels
close to the original regulatory requirements, because the relaxation
is only temporary until the end of June 2021.
The stable outlook reflects the reduced downside risk facing IBK relative
to Moody's earlier expectation when it placed the bank's ratings
under review for downgrade in March 2020. IBK's current BCA
well-captures Moody's expectation that its financial metrics
will remain broadly stable over the next 12-18 months. Nevertheless,
a key downside risk to the stable outlook is that of prolonged disruptions
to domestic and external activity related to the coronavirus pandemic,
which would pressure asset quality and profitability.
IBK's baa2 BCA reflects its (1) stable funding profile; (2)
adequate asset quality, which is in line with the Korean banking
system average; and (3) weak capitalization when compared to the
industry average, although supported by a series of capital injections
from the Korean government. The Korean government injected KRW676.5
billion in April 2020, KRW107.8 billion in June 2020,
and KRW484.5 billion in July 2020.
Its Adjusted BCA, which incorporates no affiliate support,
is at the same level as its BCA.
IBK's Aa2 rating incorporates a six-notch uplift from its
BCA of baa2. This uplift is based on the strong links between the
bank and the Korean government (Aa2 stable), given IBK's role as
a policy bank. In the context of Moody's Banks Methodology,
Moody's applies a "government-backed" level of support to IBK's
ratings based on (1) a de facto deficiency guarantee under Article 43
of the IBK Act; (2) the government's majority ownership of
the bank; and (3) the bank's important policy mandate to support
Korea's SMEs, new industries and the high-tech sector.
IBK's long-term/short-term counterparty risk ratings (CRR)
are positioned at Aa2/P-1, and the bank's long-term/short-term
counterparty risk assessment (CRA) is positioned at Aa2(cr)/P-1(cr).
Korea does not have an operational bank resolution regime. Moody's
therefore applies a basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating Korean
banks. The starting point for the CRR and CRA are one notch above
the bank's Adjusted BCA, to which Moody's then adds the government
support uplift. The CRR and CRA benefit from five notches of government
support.
IBK Securities Co., Ltd. (IBKS)
The confirmation of IBKS' issuer ratings reflect Moody's assessment
that the ability of its parent -- IBK -- to support the bank
will remain intact. This is reflected in a one-notch uplift
incorporated in IBKS' issuer rating on a very high level of affiliate
support from IBK.
At the same time, the confirmation of IBKS' ratings takes into account
(1) Moody's expectation of slower risk asset growth as a result of various
prudential regulatory measures recently implemented or under discussion
by the Financial Supervisory Service; (2) the company's stable liquidity
and funding position maintained through the recent market volatility in
March and April; and (3) its relatively stable profitability even
amid the coronavirus-led market volatility.
New regulations that were introduced to reign in risk-taking by
securities firms include: (1) regulations effective since July to
limit securities firms' contingent liabilities stemming from real estate
projects; and (2) guidelines that mandate stricter internal controls
on the sale of complex investment products such as private equity funds
and structured financial products. In addition, regulators
have also announced plans to enhance monitoring of key risk areas such
as equity linked securities (ELS).
The company's assigned standalone assessment of Baa3 reflects its (1)
strong funding profile and relatively low leverage among its rated Korean
peers because of available credit lines from Korea Securities Finance
Corporation (KSFC, Aa2 stable); (2) modest earnings and stable
earnings volatility; and (3) relatively lower risk appetite compared
to the larger securities firms we rate given its limited exposure to internally
hedged equity linked securities (ELS) and its holdings of high quality
bond portfolio. Offsetting this is the risk from the firm's
concentrated exposures to contingent liabilities such as corporate guarantees
and real estate projects which is large relative to its small equity base.
IBKS' issuer ratings incorporate a four-notch uplift based on Moody's
expectation of a very high level of government support via its parent
IBK, in times of need. This reflects Moody's view that
IBKS plays a vital role in executing IBK and the government's policy initiatives
of supporting Korea's SME sector.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP - IBK
IBK's long-term senior unsecured debt ratings are currently
placed at Aa2, in line with the government's rating of Aa2.
Therefore, an upgrade of IBK's ratings is unlikely unless
the government's rating is upgraded.
IBK's BCA could be upgraded if (1) its tangible common equity (TCE) capital
ratio exceeds 11.0%; (2) the three-year average
of its net income/tangible assets exceeds 1.5%, without
any sustained deterioration in its asset quality.
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS DOWN - IBK
IBK's ratings may be downgraded if (1) the government support clause
in the IBK Act is weakened and the bank's importance to the government
is weakened, or (2) if the government's rating is downgraded.
IBK's BCA could be downgraded if (1) its TCE capital ratio falls below
9.5%; (2) the three-year average of its net
income/tangible assets falls below 0.5% on a sustained basis
because of a sharp increase in credit losses; (3) its problem loan
ratio rises above 2.0%.
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP - IBKS
IBK Securities' ratings could be upgraded if (1) IBK's rating is
upgraded, or if there is more explicit support from IBK or the government;
(2) a combination of an improvement in the company's liquidity profile,
less volatile profitability, and an increase in its long-term
funding, on a sustained basis.
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS DOWN - IBKS
Moody's could downgrade ratings if (1) the willingness and ability of
the government to provide support weaken, (2) the strategic importance
of IBKS to IBK weakens, and (3) the status of IBK as a policy bank
changes.
Moreover, any indications of control or risk management failures,
a marked increase in IBK Securities' risk appetite, or a sharp increase
in earnings volatility could put downward pressure on the company's standalone
assessment. Nevertheless, Moody's notes that the impact of
such a development on its ratings could be limited, due to the high
likelihood of affiliate and government support.
The principal methodology used in rating Industrial Bank of Korea was
Banks Methodology published in Novemnber 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
The principal methodology used in rating IBK Securities Co.,
Ltd. was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published
in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Industrial Bank of Korea is headquartered in Seoul with total assets of
KRW322.1 trillion (USD264.6 billion) at the end of March
2020.
IBK Securities Co., Ltd., is headquartered in
Seoul and reported total consolidated assets of KRW4.8 trillion
($4.0 billion) at the end of March 2020.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Industrial Bank of Korea (Lead Analyst:
Tae Jong Ok)
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Confirmed at baa2
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Confirmed
at baa2
.... Pref. Stock Non-cumulative
MTN (Foreign Currency), Confirmed at (P)Ba2
.... Pref. Stock Non-cumulative
(Foreign Currency), Confirmed at Ba2 (hyb)
..Issuer: IBK Securities Co., Ltd.
(Lead Analyst: Young Kim)
.... Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign
Currency), Confirmed at A1
.... Short-term Issuer Rating (Foreign
Currency), Confirmed at P-1
.... Outlook, Changed to Stable from
Ratings under Review
