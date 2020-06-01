Moody's confirms ratings of eight securities issued by Ford Credit Floorplan securitizations

Approximately $239 million asset backed securities affected
New York, June 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
confirmed the ratings of eight notes issued by Ford Floorplan Auto Securitization
2017-F1 and Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A issued in
2015 and 2019 (the Ford floorplan transactions). The notes are
backed by dealer floorplan loans which are originated by Ford Credit Company
Canada and Ford Motor Credit Company LLC, which are also the servicers
and administrators for the transactions respectively.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A, Series
2015-5
Class B Notes, Confirmed at Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 31,
2020 Aa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A, Series
2019-1
Class B Notes, Confirmed at Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 31,
2020 Aa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A, Series
2019-2
Class B Notes, Confirmed at Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 31,
2020 Aa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A, Series
2019-3
Class B Notes, Confirmed at Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 31,
2020 Aa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A, Series
2019-4
Class B Notes, Confirmed at Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 31,
2020 Aa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Ford Floorplan Auto Securitization Trust, Series 2017-F1
Class B Notes, Confirmed at Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 31,
2020 Aa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Class C Notes, Confirmed at Aa3 (sf); previously on Mar 31,
2020 Downgraded to Aa3 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Class D Notes, Confirmed at A2 (sf); previously on Mar 31,
2020 Downgraded to A2 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating actions are primarily driven by rating action on the original
equipment manufacturer (OEM). On May 27th 2020, we confirmed
the ratings of Ford Motor Company (Ford) at Ba2, negative outlook.
Ford's unchanged Ba2 rating takes into consideration the company's
liquidity position. Floorplan ABS are highly dependent on the underlying
manufacturer's credit quality and business strategy.
In addition to the financial strength of the OEM, the rating actions
also reflect the credit protection available to the bonds to withstand
net losses on the underlying pools. In our rating analysis,
we considered the quality of the underlying auto dealer floorplan receivables,
the strength of the capital structures, dealer concentrations and
strength and the experience and expertise of the servicers.
The notes in the Ford floorplan transactions benefit from subordination
(except for the Class D notes) and a reserve account. The transactions
further benefit form subordination or reserve account balance step up
if the three-month average monthly payment rate falls below 25%.
The step-up in enhancement would be equal to 4% of initial
pool balance. For Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A,
the three-month average monthly payment rate as of April 2020 was
approximately 35% while for Ford Floorplan Auto Securitization
Trust, Series 2017-F1 it was approximately 34%,
above the credit enhancement step-up trigger of 25% and
early amortization trigger of 21%. Moody's loss at a Aaa
stress for the Ford floorplan transactions is at 22%.
Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on
the US and Canadian economies as well as the effects that the announced
governmental measures, put in place to contain the virus,
will have on asset performance. Specifically, for floorplan
ABS, failure of an OEM can negatively impact consumer demand for
the vehicles, lead to reduced recovery proceeds upon liquidation
and negatively impact the dealerships' financial health.
The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe
and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual.
However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in
the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be
reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
PRINCIPAL METHODLODY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Floorplan Asset-Backed Securities" published in November
2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Floorplan-Asset-Backed-Securities--PBS_1131442.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the subordinate notes if levels of credit enhancement
are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations
of portfolio losses. Losses could decline from Moody's original
expectations as a result of a lower number of dealer defaults or appreciation
in the value of the assets securing a dealer's promise of payment.
Additionally, a strengthening credit profile of manufacturers and/or
dealers could decrease expectations for loss. Portfolio losses
also depend greatly on US economic performance. Other reasons for
better-than-expected performance include changes to servicing
practices that enhance collections.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit enhancement are
insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio
losses. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as
a result of a higher number of dealer defaults or deterioration in the
value of the assets securing a dealer's promise of payment. Additionally,
a weakening credit profile of manufacturers and/or dealers could increase
expectations for loss. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on
US economic performance. Other reasons for worse-than-expected
performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction
parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agents and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating actions
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Prachi Talathi
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Deepika Kothari
Senior Vice President
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653