Moody's confirms ratings of eight securities issued by Ford Credit Floorplan securitizations

Approximately $239 million asset backed securities affected

New York, June 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has confirmed the ratings of eight notes issued by Ford Floorplan Auto Securitization 2017-F1 and Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A issued in 2015 and 2019 (the Ford floorplan transactions). The notes are backed by dealer floorplan loans which are originated by Ford Credit Company Canada and Ford Motor Credit Company LLC, which are also the servicers and administrators for the transactions respectively.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A, Series 2015-5

Class B Notes, Confirmed at Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2020 Aa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A, Series 2019-1

Class B Notes, Confirmed at Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2020 Aa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A, Series 2019-2

Class B Notes, Confirmed at Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2020 Aa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A, Series 2019-3

Class B Notes, Confirmed at Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2020 Aa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A, Series 2019-4

Class B Notes, Confirmed at Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2020 Aa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Ford Floorplan Auto Securitization Trust, Series 2017-F1

Class B Notes, Confirmed at Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2020 Aa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Class C Notes, Confirmed at Aa3 (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2020 Downgraded to Aa3 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Class D Notes, Confirmed at A2 (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2020 Downgraded to A2 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions are primarily driven by rating action on the original equipment manufacturer (OEM). On May 27th 2020, we confirmed the ratings of Ford Motor Company (Ford) at Ba2, negative outlook. Ford's unchanged Ba2 rating takes into consideration the company's liquidity position. Floorplan ABS are highly dependent on the underlying manufacturer's credit quality and business strategy.

In addition to the financial strength of the OEM, the rating actions also reflect the credit protection available to the bonds to withstand net losses on the underlying pools. In our rating analysis, we considered the quality of the underlying auto dealer floorplan receivables, the strength of the capital structures, dealer concentrations and strength and the experience and expertise of the servicers.

The notes in the Ford floorplan transactions benefit from subordination (except for the Class D notes) and a reserve account. The transactions further benefit form subordination or reserve account balance step up if the three-month average monthly payment rate falls below 25%. The step-up in enhancement would be equal to 4% of initial pool balance. For Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A, the three-month average monthly payment rate as of April 2020 was approximately 35% while for Ford Floorplan Auto Securitization Trust, Series 2017-F1 it was approximately 34%, above the credit enhancement step-up trigger of 25% and early amortization trigger of 21%. Moody's loss at a Aaa stress for the Ford floorplan transactions is at 22%.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US and Canadian economies as well as the effects that the announced governmental measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on asset performance. Specifically, for floorplan ABS, failure of an OEM can negatively impact consumer demand for the vehicles, lead to reduced recovery proceeds upon liquidation and negatively impact the dealerships' financial health.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

PRINCIPAL METHODLODY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Floorplan Asset-Backed Securities" published in November 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Floorplan-Asset-Backed-Securities--PBS_1131442. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the subordinate notes if levels of credit enhancement are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio losses. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of dealer defaults or appreciation in the value of the assets securing a dealer's promise of payment. Additionally, a strengthening credit profile of manufacturers and/or dealers could decrease expectations for loss. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on US economic performance. Other reasons for better-than-expected performance include changes to servicing practices that enhance collections.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit enhancement are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio losses. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of dealer defaults or deterioration in the value of the assets securing a dealer's promise of payment. Additionally, a weakening credit profile of manufacturers and/or dealers could increase expectations for loss. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on US economic performance. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agents and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating actions announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

