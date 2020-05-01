Moody's confirms ratings of five securities issued by Mercedes-Benz auto floorplan securitizations

Approximately $1.86 billion asset-backed securities affected

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has confirmed the ratings of five notes issued by Mercedes-Benz Master Owner Trust (MBMOT) from 2017 to 2019. The notes are backed by dealer floorplan loans which were originated by Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC, which is also the servicer and administrator for the transactions. This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March 31, 2020.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Mercedes-Benz Master Owner Trust, Series 2017-B

Auto Dealer Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2017-B, Confirmed at Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2020 Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Mercedes-Benz Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-A

Auto Dealer Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2018-A, Confirmed at Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2020 Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Mercedes-Benz Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-B

Auto Dealer Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2018-B, Confirmed at Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2020 Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Mercedes-Benz Master Owner Trust, Series 2019-A

Auto Dealer Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2019-A, Confirmed at Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2020 Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Mercedes-Benz Master Owner Trust, Series 2019-B

Auto Dealer Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2019-B, Confirmed at Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2020 Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmations for the series 2017-B and 2018-A notes reflect the deleveraging that occurred as of result of the note paydown on the April 15, 2020 payment date. Following the note payment, unencumbered collateral increased from 16.00% to 27.59% for the 2017-B transaction and from 16.25% to 27.96% for the 2018-A transaction (as percentage of total collateral amount). The rating action also reflects the sufficient funds in the accumulation accounts to pay down the bonds in full on May 15, 2020, the expected final payment date for the two transactions.

The confirmations on the series 2018-B, 2019-A and 2019-B notes reflect the increase in the overcollateralization (OC) percentage pursuant to the execution of the supplemental indenture no. 2 by MBMOT on May 1, 2020. Subsequent to the amendment, the series 2018-B, 2019-A and 2019-B notes benefit from 19.68% of OC (as percentage of total collateral amount). This compares to 16.25% OC for the notes prior to the amendment. Total hard credit enhancement for the notes, which includes OC and the reserve accounts, has increased to 19.92% from 16.50% subsequent to the amendment.

Pursuant to the amendment, the OC step up and early amortization triggers have been changed to be based off of the 6-month average monthly payment rate from the 3-month average monthly payment rate prior to the amendment. The OC will step up from 19.68% by an additional 2.37% (as percentage of collateral amount) if the 6-month average monthly payment rate falls below the first level trigger of 37.50%. This compares to a step-up from 16.25% by an additional 2.05% (as a percentage of the collateral amount) if the 3-month average monthly payment rate falls below the first level trigger of 37.50% prior to the amendment. The monthly payment rate as of March 2020 for the trust was approximately 39%, decreasing from a monthly payment rate of approximately 44% as of February 2020 and resulting in an approximately 51% 6-month average monthly payment rate for the trust as of March 2020.

The rating action further reflects the financial strength of the original equipment manufacturer, the quality of the underlying auto dealer floorplan receivables, the strength of the capital structures, dealer concentrations and strength, and the experience and expertise of the servicers. Our loss at a Aaa stress for the deals has increased to 17.00% from 15.50%, which reflects the weakening of the monthly payment rate triggers from a 3-month average to the 6-month average.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of corporate assets. The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Floorplan Asset-Backed Securities" published in November 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Floorplan-Asset-Backed-Securities--PBS_1131442. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings:

Down

Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit enhancement are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio losses. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of dealer defaults or deterioration in the value of the assets securing a dealer's promise of payment. Additionally, a weakening credit profile of manufacturers and/or dealers could increase expectations for loss. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on US economic performance. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agents and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Grund

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Deepika Kothari

Senior Vice President

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

