Moody's confirms ratings of five securities issued by Mercedes-Benz auto floorplan securitizations

Approximately $1.86 billion asset-backed securities affected
New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has confirmed the ratings
of five notes issued by Mercedes-Benz Master Owner Trust (MBMOT)
from 2017 to 2019. The notes are backed by dealer floorplan loans
which were originated by Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC,
which is also the servicer and administrator for the transactions.
This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March 31,
2020.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Mercedes-Benz Master Owner Trust, Series 2017-B
Auto Dealer Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2017-B,
Confirmed at Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2020 Aaa (sf)
Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Mercedes-Benz Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-A
Auto Dealer Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2018-A,
Confirmed at Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2020 Aaa (sf)
Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Mercedes-Benz Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-B
Auto Dealer Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2018-B,
Confirmed at Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2020 Aaa (sf)
Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Mercedes-Benz Master Owner Trust, Series 2019-A
Auto Dealer Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2019-A,
Confirmed at Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2020 Aaa (sf)
Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Mercedes-Benz Master Owner Trust, Series 2019-B
Auto Dealer Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2019-B,
Confirmed at Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2020 Aaa (sf)
Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
RATINGS RATIONALE
The confirmations for the series 2017-B and 2018-A notes
reflect the deleveraging that occurred as of result of the note paydown
on the April 15, 2020 payment date. Following the note payment,
unencumbered collateral increased from 16.00% to 27.59%
for the 2017-B transaction and from 16.25% to 27.96%
for the 2018-A transaction (as percentage of total collateral amount).
The rating action also reflects the sufficient funds in the accumulation
accounts to pay down the bonds in full on May 15, 2020, the
expected final payment date for the two transactions.
The confirmations on the series 2018-B, 2019-A and
2019-B notes reflect the increase in the overcollateralization
(OC) percentage pursuant to the execution of the supplemental indenture
no. 2 by MBMOT on May 1, 2020. Subsequent to the amendment,
the series 2018-B, 2019-A and 2019-B notes
benefit from 19.68% of OC (as percentage of total collateral
amount). This compares to 16.25% OC for the notes
prior to the amendment. Total hard credit enhancement for the notes,
which includes OC and the reserve accounts, has increased to 19.92%
from 16.50% subsequent to the amendment.
Pursuant to the amendment, the OC step up and early amortization
triggers have been changed to be based off of the 6-month average
monthly payment rate from the 3-month average monthly payment rate
prior to the amendment. The OC will step up from 19.68%
by an additional 2.37% (as percentage of collateral amount)
if the 6-month average monthly payment rate falls below the first
level trigger of 37.50%. This compares to a step-up
from 16.25% by an additional 2.05% (as a percentage
of the collateral amount) if the 3-month average monthly payment
rate falls below the first level trigger of 37.50% prior
to the amendment. The monthly payment rate as of March 2020 for
the trust was approximately 39%, decreasing from a monthly
payment rate of approximately 44% as of February 2020 and resulting
in an approximately 51% 6-month average monthly payment
rate for the trust as of March 2020.
The rating action further reflects the financial strength of the original
equipment manufacturer, the quality of the underlying auto dealer
floorplan receivables, the strength of the capital structures,
dealer concentrations and strength, and the experience and expertise
of the servicers. Our loss at a Aaa stress for the deals has increased
to 17.00% from 15.50%, which reflects
the weakening of the monthly payment rate triggers from a 3-month
average to the 6-month average.
Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on
the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures,
put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance
of corporate assets. The contraction in economic activity in the
second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half
of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant
downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not
contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result,
the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Floorplan Asset-Backed Securities" published in November
2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Floorplan-Asset-Backed-Securities--PBS_1131442.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings:
Down
Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit enhancement are
insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio
losses. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as
a result of a higher number of dealer defaults or deterioration in the
value of the assets securing a dealer's promise of payment. Additionally,
a weakening credit profile of manufacturers and/or dealers could increase
expectations for loss. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on
US economic performance. Other reasons for worse-than-expected
performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction
parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agents and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
