Moody's confirms ratings on 25 notes and downgrades rating of one note issued by Bayview Commercial Asset Trust

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
confirmed 25 notes and downgraded one note issued by Bayview Commercial
Asset Trusts. The loans are secured primarily by small commercial
real estate properties in the U.S. owned by small businesses
and investors.
The complete rating actions are as follow:
Issuer: BayView Commercial Asset Trust 2006-1
Cl. A-1, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on
May 5, 2020 Downgraded to Ba2 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade
Cl. A-2, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on
May 5, 2020 Downgraded to Ba2 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade
Cl. B-1, Confirmed at Caa3 (sf); previously on
May 5, 2020 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf) and Placed Under Review for
Possible Downgrade
Cl. M-1, Confirmed at Ba3 (sf); previously on
May 5, 2020 Downgraded to Ba3 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade
Cl. M-2, Confirmed at B1 (sf); previously on
May 5, 2020 Downgraded to B1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade
Cl. M-3, Confirmed at B2 (sf); previously on
May 5, 2020 Downgraded to B2 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade
Cl. M-4, Confirmed at B3 (sf); previously on
May 5, 2020 Downgraded to B3 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade
Cl. M-5, Confirmed at Caa1 (sf); previously on
May 5, 2020 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for
Possible Downgrade
Cl. M-6, Confirmed at Caa2 (sf); previously on
May 5, 2020 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf) and Placed Under Review for
Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Bayview Commercial Asset Trust 2006-3
Cl. A-1, Confirmed at Ba3 (sf); previously on
May 5, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. A-2, Confirmed at Ba3 (sf); previously on
May 5, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. M-1, Confirmed at B3 (sf); previously on
May 5, 2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. M-2, Confirmed at Caa2 (sf); previously on
May 5, 2020 Caa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. M-3, Confirmed at Caa3 (sf); previously on
May 5, 2020 Caa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Bayview Commercial Asset Trust 2006-4
Cl. A-1, Confirmed at Baa1 (sf); previously on
May 5, 2020 Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. A-2, Confirmed at B1 (sf); previously on
May 5, 2020 B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. M-1, Confirmed at B3 (sf); previously on
May 5, 2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. M-2, Confirmed at Caa2 (sf); previously on
May 5, 2020 Caa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Bayview Commercial Asset Trust 2007-1
Cl. A-1, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously
on May 5, 2020 A3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. A-2, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on
May 5, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. M-1, Confirmed at B2 (sf); previously on
May 5, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. M-2, Confirmed at B3 (sf); previously on
May 5, 2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. M-3, Confirmed at Caa1 (sf); previously on
May 5, 2020 Caa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Bayview Commercial Asset Trust 2007-2
Cl. A-1, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on
May 5, 2020 Downgraded to Ba2 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade
Cl. A-2, Confirmed at B3 (sf); previously on
May 5, 2020 Downgraded to B3 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade
Cl. M-1, Confirmed at Caa2 (sf); previously on
May 5, 2020 Caa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's actions conclude the rating reviews initiated in May 2020 resulting
from the increased likelihood of further deterioration in the performance
of the underlying small businesses and commercial real estate as a result
of a slowdown in US economic activity in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The rating confirmations are due to the build-up of credit enhancement
levels including overcollateralization or reserve fund and excess spread,
since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak. In addition,
the percentage of obligors enrolled in forbearance plans has stabilized.
The rating downgrade on the Cl. A-1 note from Bayview Commercial
Asset Trust 2007-1, is primarily due to the increase in the
30+ delinquent loans including foreclosures and REO from 22.19%
in April 2020 payment date to 38.78% in August payment date.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of small businesses from
the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming
months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the
virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our
forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global
Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations" published in May
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1225856.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against expected losses could drive the ratings up. Moody's
expectation of pool losses could decline as a result of a decrease in
seriously delinquent loans or lower severities than expected on liquidated
loans. As a primary driver of performance, positive changes
in the US macro economy could also affect the ratings, as can changes
in servicing practices.
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against expected losses could drive the ratings down. Moody's expectation
of pool losses could increase as a result of an increase in seriously
delinquent loans and higher severities than expected on liquidated loans.
As a primary driver of performance, negative changes in the US macro
economy could also affect the ratings. Other reasons for worse-than-expected
performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction
parties, inadequate transaction governance, and fraud.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Chaitali Bharucha
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Inga Smolyar
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653