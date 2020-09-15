Moody's confirms ratings on three classes of CLO notes issued by Dryden 41 Senior Loan Fund; actions conclude review

New York, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has confirmed the ratings on the
following notes issued by Dryden 41 Senior Loan Fund (the "CLO"
or "Issuer"):
U.S. $35,750,000 Class D-R Mezzanine
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2031 (the "Class D-R
Notes"), Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on April 17,
2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
U.S. $25,300,000 Class E-R Junior
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2031 (the "Class E-R
Notes"), Confirmed at Ba3 (sf); previously on April 17,
2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
U.S. $8,250,000 Class F-R Junior
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2031 (the "Class F-R
Notes"), Confirmed at B3 (sf); previously on April 17,
2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
The Class D-R Notes, the Class E-R Notes, and
the Class F-R Notes are referred to herein, collectively,
as the "Confirmed Notes."
These actions conclude the reviews for downgrade initiated on April 17,
2020 on the Class D-R, Class E-R, and Class
F-R Notes issued by the CLO. The CLO, originally issued
in October 2015 and refinanced in March 2018, is a managed cashflow
CLO. The notes are collateralized primarily by a portfolio of broadly
syndicated senior secured corporate loans. The transaction's
reinvestment period will end on April 2023.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Despite the credit quality deterioration stemming from the coronavirus
outbreak, Moody's concluded that the expected losses on the Confirmed
Notes continue to be consistent with the notes' current rating after
taking into account the CLO's latest portfolio, its relevant structural
features and its actual over-collateralization (OC) levels.
Consequently, Moody's has confirmed the ratings on the Confirmed
Notes.
According to the July 2020 trustee report[1], the weighted
average rating factor (WARF) was reported at 3213, compared to 2930
reported in the February 2020 trustee report[2]. Moody's
also noted that the WARF was failing the test level of 2821 reported in
the July 2020 trustee report[3]. Based on Moody's calculation,
the proportion of obligors in the portfolio with Moody's corporate
family or other equivalent ratings of Caa1 or lower (adjusted for negative
outlook or watchlist for downgrade) was approximately 16.31%.
Nevertheless, Moody's noted that all the OC tests, as
well as the interest diversion test was recently reported[4] as passing.
Moody's modeled the transaction using a cash flow model based on
the Binomial Expansion Technique, as described in "Moody's Global
Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations."
For modeling purposes, Moody's used the following base-case
assumptions:
Performing par and principal proceeds balance: $536,150,610
Defaulted Securities: $10,531,842
Diversity Score: 90
Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 3172
Weighted Average Life (WAL): 5.8 years
Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 3.35%
Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 47.9%
Par haircut in OC tests and interest diversion test: 0.41%
In consideration of the current high uncertainties around the global economy
and the ultimate performance of the CLO portfolio, Moody's
conducted a number of additional sensitivity analyses representing a range
of outcomes that could diverge, both to the downside and the upside,
from our base case. Some of the additional scenarios that Moody's
considered in its analysis of the transaction include, among others:
additional near-term defaults of companies facing liquidity pressure;
additional OC par haircuts to account for potential future downgrades
and defaults resulting in an increased likelihood of cash flow diversion
to senior notes; and some improvement in WARF as the US economy gradually
recovers in the second half of the year and corporate credit conditions
generally stabilize.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from
the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming
months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the
virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our
forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Factors that Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings:
The performance of the rated notes is subject to uncertainty in the performance
of the related CLO's underlying portfolio, which in turn depends
on economic and credit conditions that may change. In particular,
the length and severity of the economic and credit shock precipitated
by the global coronavirus pandemic will have a significant impact on the
performance of the securities. The CLO manager's investment decisions
and management of the transaction will also affect the performance of
the rated securities.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in August 2020
and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Global-Approach-to-Rating-Collateralized-Loan-Obligations--PBS_1235535.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Trustee report 31-Jul-2020
[2] Trustee report 29-Feb-2020
[3] Trustee report 31-Jul-2020
[4] Trustee report 31-Jul-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Katrina Wong
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Aniket Deshpande
VP - Senior Credit Officer/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653