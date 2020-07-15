Moody's confirms ratings on three classes of notes issued by Stonebriar

Approximately $65.71 million of asset-backed securities affected
New York, July 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has confirmed the ratings
on the following notes issued by Stonebriar Commercial Finance LLC (Stonebriar).
Issuer: SCF Equipment Leasing 2017-1 LLC
Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Class C, Confirmed at A2
(sf); previously on Apr 23, 2020 A2 (sf) Placed Under Review
for Possible Downgrade
Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Class D, Confirmed at Ba1
(sf); previously on Apr 23, 2020 Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review
for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: SCF Equipment Leasing 2017-2 LLC
Class D Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf);
previously on Apr 23, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade
These actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on April 23rd,
2020 on the notes. The transactions are securitizations of equipment
loans and leases secured primarily by railcars, corporate aircraft,
transportation equipment, marine vessels, other manufacturing
and industrial equipment, and owner-occupied commercial real
estate loans.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating actions are the result of stabilized credit quality
of the obligors since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak as well
as the continuous build-up of credit enhancement levels.
Despite the credit quality deterioration stemming from economic shocks
triggered by the coronavirus outbreak, Moody's concluded that the
risk posed to, and the expected losses on, the notes continue
to be consistent with the current ratings of the notes. Expected
loss on the loans and leases is a function of, among other things,
financial health of the obligors, the asset value of the collaterals,
and the amortization of the loan or lease contracts. The credit
quality of the pool has stabilized since April as evidenced by fewer than
expected negative rating actions on underlying obligors' ratings.
In addition, credit enhancement, including overcollateralization
(OC) and non-declining reserve account, continued to provide
support to the transactions and has increased moderately since April.
Other considerations include the structural features such as sequential
pay structures, and high level of pool concentrations in these transactions.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of corporate assets from the collapse in the U.S.
economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the
second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on
whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding
public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a
result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually
high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating ABS Backed by Equipment Leases and Loans" published in May 2020
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1218876.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the ratings on the notes if levels of credit protection
are greater than necessary to protect investors against current expectations
of loss. Moody's updated expectations of loss may be better than
its original expectations because of lower frequency of default by the
underlying obligors or lower than expected depreciation in the value of
the equipment and commercial real estate that secure the obligor's promise
of payment. As the primary drivers of performance, positive
changes in the US macro economy and the strong performance of various
sectors where the obligors operate could also affect the ratings.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the notes if levels of credit protection
are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of
loss. Moody's updated expectations of loss may be worse than its
original expectations because of higher frequency of default by the underlying
obligors or a greater than expected deterioration in the value of the
equipment and commercial real estate that secure the obligor's promise
of payment. As the primary drivers of performance, negative
changes in the US macro economy and the weak performance of various sectors
where the obligors operate could also affect Moody's ratings. Other
reasons for worse performance than Moody's expectations could include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
lack of transaction governance and fraud.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
In rating this transaction, Moody's CDOROM™ is used to model
the expected loss for each tranche. Moody's CDOROM™
is a Monte Carlo simulation tool which takes each underlying asset default
probability as input. Each underlying asset default behavior is
then modeled individually with a standard multi-factor model incorporating
both intra- and inter-industry correlation. The correlation
structure is based on a Gaussian copula. Each Monte Carlo scenario
simulates defaults and if applicable, recovery rates, to derive
losses on a portfolio. For a synthetic transaction, the model
then allocates losses to the tranches in reverse order of priority to
derive the loss on the tranches. By repeating this process and
averaging over the number of simulations, Moody's can derive
the expected loss on the tranches. For a cash transaction,
the portfolio loss, or default, distribution produced by Moody's
CDOROM™ may be input into a separate cash flow model in accordance
with its priority of payment to determine each tranche's expected
loss.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Sandie Zhang
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Oktay Veliev, CFA
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653