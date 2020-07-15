Moody's confirms ratings on three classes of notes issued by Stonebriar

Approximately $65.71 million of asset-backed securities affected

New York, July 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has confirmed the ratings on the following notes issued by Stonebriar Commercial Finance LLC (Stonebriar).

Issuer: SCF Equipment Leasing 2017-1 LLC

Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Class C, Confirmed at A2 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2020 A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Class D, Confirmed at Ba1 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2020 Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: SCF Equipment Leasing 2017-2 LLC

Class D Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

These actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on April 23rd, 2020 on the notes. The transactions are securitizations of equipment loans and leases secured primarily by railcars, corporate aircraft, transportation equipment, marine vessels, other manufacturing and industrial equipment, and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating actions are the result of stabilized credit quality of the obligors since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak as well as the continuous build-up of credit enhancement levels.

Despite the credit quality deterioration stemming from economic shocks triggered by the coronavirus outbreak, Moody's concluded that the risk posed to, and the expected losses on, the notes continue to be consistent with the current ratings of the notes. Expected loss on the loans and leases is a function of, among other things, financial health of the obligors, the asset value of the collaterals, and the amortization of the loan or lease contracts. The credit quality of the pool has stabilized since April as evidenced by fewer than expected negative rating actions on underlying obligors' ratings. In addition, credit enhancement, including overcollateralization (OC) and non-declining reserve account, continued to provide support to the transactions and has increased moderately since April. Other considerations include the structural features such as sequential pay structures, and high level of pool concentrations in these transactions.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from the collapse in the U.S. economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating ABS Backed by Equipment Leases and Loans" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1218876. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the ratings on the notes if levels of credit protection are greater than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss. Moody's updated expectations of loss may be better than its original expectations because of lower frequency of default by the underlying obligors or lower than expected depreciation in the value of the equipment and commercial real estate that secure the obligor's promise of payment. As the primary drivers of performance, positive changes in the US macro economy and the strong performance of various sectors where the obligors operate could also affect the ratings.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the notes if levels of credit protection are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss. Moody's updated expectations of loss may be worse than its original expectations because of higher frequency of default by the underlying obligors or a greater than expected deterioration in the value of the equipment and commercial real estate that secure the obligor's promise of payment. As the primary drivers of performance, negative changes in the US macro economy and the weak performance of various sectors where the obligors operate could also affect Moody's ratings. Other reasons for worse performance than Moody's expectations could include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, lack of transaction governance and fraud.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

In rating this transaction, Moody's CDOROM™ is used to model the expected loss for each tranche. Moody's CDOROM™ is a Monte Carlo simulation tool which takes each underlying asset default probability as input. Each underlying asset default behavior is then modeled individually with a standard multi-factor model incorporating both intra- and inter-industry correlation. The correlation structure is based on a Gaussian copula. Each Monte Carlo scenario simulates defaults and if applicable, recovery rates, to derive losses on a portfolio. For a synthetic transaction, the model then allocates losses to the tranches in reverse order of priority to derive the loss on the tranches. By repeating this process and averaging over the number of simulations, Moody's can derive the expected loss on the tranches. For a cash transaction, the portfolio loss, or default, distribution produced by Moody's CDOROM™ may be input into a separate cash flow model in accordance with its priority of payment to determine each tranche's expected loss.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

