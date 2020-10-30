Moody's confirms ratings on two classes of notes issued by MJX Venture Management II LLC and collateralized by notes issued by Venture XXVII CLO Limited; actions conclude review

New York, October 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the ratings on the following notes issued by MJX Venture Management II LLC (the "Issuer" or "MJX VM II"):

U.S.$1,800,000 Series A/Class D Notes due 2030 (the "Class D Notes"), Confirmed at A3 (sf); previously on April 17, 2020 A3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

U.S.$1,475,000 Series A/Class E Notes due 2030 (the "Class E Notes"), Confirmed at Ba1 (sf); previously on April 17, 2020 Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

The Series A/Class D Notes, and the Series A/Class E Notes are referred to herein, collectively, as the "Confirmed Notes."

This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on April 17, 2020 on the Series A/Class D Notes and Series A/Class E Notes and also reflects a correction to the cashflow modeling of the transaction. The Series A/Class D Notes and Series A/Class E Notes, together with the other notes issued by the Issuer (the "Rated Notes"), are collateralized primarily by 5% of certain rated notes (the "Underlying CLO Notes") issued by Venture XXVII, Limited (the "Underlying CLO"). The Rated Notes were originally issued in May 2017 in order to comply with the retention requirements of both the US and EU Risk Retention Rules.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Despite the credit quality deterioration stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, Moody's concluded that the expected losses on the Confirmed Notes continue to be consistent with the notes' current rating after taking into account the CLO's latest portfolio, the Issuer's relevant structural features and its actual over-collateralization (OC) levels. Consequently, Moody's has confirmed the ratings on the Confirmed Notes.

According to the October 2020 trustee report[1], the weighted average rating factor (WARF) was reported at 3004, compared to 2711 reported in the March 2020 trustee report[2]. Moody's also noted that the WARF was failing the test level of 3012 reported in the October 2020 trustee report[3]. Based on Moody's calculation, the proportion of obligors in the Underlying CLO portfolio with Moody's corporate family or other equivalent ratings of Caa1 or lower (adjusted for negative outlook or watchlist for downgrade) was approximately 17%. Nevertheless, Moody's noted that the OC tests for the Class D Notes and Class E Notes, as well as the interest diversion test were recently reported[4] as passing.

This rating action also reflects a correction to Moody's modeling of the transaction. In prior rating actions, the amount reserved by the transaction's cash trap account was incorrectly modeled to exclude current period deferred interest received from the Underlying CLO notes. As a result, in scenarios where a cash trap mechanism is triggered, the model incorrectly estimated the amounts available to support the deal. Prior rating actions also reflected incorrect modeling of the amortization of the Series A/Class X-B notes, resulting in an overestimation of the interest due to these notes. In addition, deferred senior management fees were modeled incorrectly for certain scenarios. These errors have now been corrected, and today's rating action reflects this change.

Moody's modeled the transaction using a cash flow model based on the Binomial Expansion Technique, as described in "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations."

For modeling purposes, Moody's used the following base-case assumptions for the Underlying CLO:

Performing par and principal proceeds balance: $582,152,884

Defaulted Securities: $10,525,640

Diversity Score: 111

Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 2993

Weighted Average Life (WAL): 5.77 years

Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 3.65%

Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 47.16%

Par haircut in OC tests and interest diversion test: 0.18%

In consideration of the current high uncertainties around the global economy and the ultimate performance of the Underlying CLO portfolio and the Underlying CLO Notes, Moody's conducted a number of additional sensitivity analyses representing a range of outcomes that could diverge, both to the downside and the upside, from our base case. Some of the additional scenarios that Moody's considered in its analysis of the transaction include, among others: additional near-term defaults of companies facing liquidity pressure; additional OC par haircuts to account for potential future downgrades and defaults resulting in an increased likelihood of cash flow diversion to senior notes of the Underlying CLO; and some improvement in WARF as the US economy gradually recovers in the second half of the year and corporate credit conditions generally stabilize.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Factors that would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings:

The performance of the rated notes is subject to uncertainty in the performance of the related CLO's underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. In particular, the length and severity of the economic and credit shock precipitated by the global coronavirus pandemic will have a significant impact on the performance of the securities. The CLO manager's investment decisions and management of the transaction will also affect the performance of the rated securities.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in August 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_1235535. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Trustee report 07-10-2020

[2] Trustee report 10-03-2020

[3] Trustee report 07-10-2020

[4] Trustee report 07-10-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

