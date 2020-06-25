Moody's confirms syncreon's ratings, CFR at B3 and first lien at B1; negative outlook

Approximate $350 million of rated debt affected

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed the ratings of syncreon Group B.V. (syncreon) - corporate family rating (CFR) and the probability of default rating at B3 and B3-PD; and senior secured first lien first out term loan at B1; and senior secured first lien second out term loan at Caa1. The rating outlook is negative. This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March 26, 2020.

Ratings Confirmed:

..Issuer: syncreon Group B.V.

.... Corporate Family Rating, at B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, at B3-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien First Out Term Loan, at B1 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured First Lien Second Out Term Loan, at Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: syncreon Group B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative from Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

syncreon's ratings reflect weak interest coverage, and the expectation of limited free cash flow generation through 2020. syncreon also has high customer concentration and exposure to the highly cyclical automotive industry which produces about 55% of revenue. The negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic is anticipated to weaken demand before recovering by year-end 2020 and into 2021. Somewhat offsetting that, within automotive, about 30% of syncreon's automotive revenue is driven by its export packing business which is typically not dependent on North American or Western European demand but a variety of emerging markets.

syncreon's technology segment (about 45% of revenues) is expected to be affected only modestly in 2020, as products in this market carry a lower price point than automobiles. Also supporting syncreon's competitive position are its strong history of contracts renewals and contract structure.

Moody's estimates syncreon's pro forma debt/EBITDA for the LTM period ending March 31, 2020 at 3.6x (inclusive of Moody's standard adjustments). Leverage is expected to weaken over the coming quarters with the negative impact of coronavirus on consumer demand and automotive production.

Moody's believes syncreon's free cash flow going into 2021 will be negative. Management has taken actions to help mitigate the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic including freezing discretionary spending, reducing capital expenditures, reducing SG&A and other expenses.

The negative outlook reflects the risk that the expected gradual recovery of industry conditions impacted by the coronavirus pandemic could be interrupted from a second wave of infection rates, or from weakening consumer demand with a more extended recessionary conditions from job losses.

syncreon is expected to have an adequate liquidity profile over the next 12 months supported by cash on hand and availability under its $135 million asset based revolving credit facility due 2024. Cash on hand at March 31, 2020 is estimated at above $100 million. We anticipate that syncreon will generate negative free cash flow in the $15 million range over the next 4 quarters as industry conditions gradually recover into 2021 and working capital uses cash to support growth. Borrowings under the ABL revolving credit facility was approximately $80 million. Yet, availability under the ABL revolving credit facility over the coming quarters will be limited as borrowing base availability contracts on lower volumes. Availability is expected to increase with improving industry conditions in the back half of 2020.

The ABL contains a springing fixed charge coverage covenant, which is tested when availability falls below the lessor of 10% of the borrowing base or $13.5 million. We do not anticipate the covenant to be tested. The two term loans also contain a maximum leverage and minimum liquidity covenants. The initial maximum leverage ratio under the first out term loan is 6.25x with step downs to 3.75x. The initial maximum leverage ratio under the second out term loan is 6.75x with step downs to 4.25x. The initial minimum liquidity threshold is $40 million for the first out term loan and $30 million under the second out term loan. Positively, syncreon recently received waivers for the financial covenants under the first and second out term loans from the third quarter of 2020 through the second quarter of 2021, significantly increasing financial flexibility over the next 4 quarters. Alternate sources of liquidity are limited, as all assets are pledged to the ABL and term loans.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded should syncreon's operating performance and financial policies support debt/EBITDA sustained below 4.0x, consistently healthy free cash flow and EBITA to interest expense above 1.5x.

Ratings could be downgraded should syncreon's EBITDA/interest expense is sustained below 2.x in the second half of 2021 or free cash flow generation not expected to recover by 2022. A deterioration in liquidity could also drive a rating downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, syncreon Group B.V. is an international provider of specialized logistics and supply chain solutions to customers primarily in the technology and automotive sectors. Pro forma for the company fresh start on October 2019, LTM revenues for the last twelve months ending December 31, 2019 were approximately is $1.2 billion. Following its balance sheet restructuring the company is owned by its former first lien and unsecured lenders. Its top four holders constitute private equity sponsors and hedge funds.

