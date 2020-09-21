Moody's confirms the Baa2 long-term senior unsecured rating of Aviation Capital Group, concluding review; outlook is negative

New York, September 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
confirmed the Baa2 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings
of Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG). The company's outlook
is negative. This concludes Moody's review of ACG's
ratings initiated on 1 June 2020 to evaluate the impact of the global
downturn in air travel on the company's credit profile.
The disruption in air travel globally is related to the coronavirus pandemic,
which Moody's regards as a social risk under its environmental,
social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Aviation Capital Group LLC
....LT Issuer Rating, Confirmed at Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at Baa2
....Commercial Paper, Confirmed at P-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Aviation Capital Group LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's confirmation of ACG's Baa2 long-term ratings reflects
the company's conservative recent-vintage narrow-body commercial
aircraft fleet, its strong equity capital position, as well
as its strong primary and alternate liquidity which together well-position
the company to effectively manage the severe downturn in global commercial
aviation and generate strong operating results once the recovery in air
travel begins to mature, which Moody's estimates will occur
in 2023. ACG has a long history of stable, profitable operations
on a risk-adjusted basis and maintains debt-to-equity
leverage materially below peer average. The confirmation also reflects
the stable long-term ownership of ACG's parent Tokyo Century
Corporation, which consolidated its 100% ownership of ACG
in December 2019 after having held a minority interest for several years.
Moody's expects that Tokyo Century will continue to be supportive
of ACG's conservative financial posture. Credit challenges
include the significant downturn in the aviation sector that weakens airline
credit quality and threatens the stability of ACG's earnings and
cash flow.
A differentiating ACG strength is its conservative fleet investment strategy
that Moody's expects will result in lower risks to the company's
earnings, cash flow and fleet value during the downturn compared
to peers. ACG's $10.1 billion fleet of 266
aircraft at 30 June 2020 had an average age of 5.3 years compared
to a rated peer median of 6.3 years and an average remaining lease
term of 6.8 years, the same as the rated peer median.
Notably, 86% of ACG's fleet is comprised of recent
vintage narrow-body aircraft, which have a large global user
base and more stable demand characteristics compared to wide-body
aircraft. ACG's fleet composition reduces its residual value
and remarketing risks compared to competitors with higher exposure to
older aircraft and wide-body models. This is especially
important given that a higher percentage of ACG's leases (by net
book value) mature during the downturn than certain peers.
Moody's expects that leasing will remain an important source of aircraft
acquisition capital for the airline industry and that recovery will provide
new leasing opportunities that will help to revive cash flows and earnings.
Moody's also anticipates that demand for narrow-body aircraft
will recover sooner than for wide-body aircraft as air travel demand
strengthens, which should provide ACG earlier opportunity to restore
weakened revenue levels compared to lessors needing to remarket a higher
number of wide-body aircraft.
ACG's conservative capital profile is also a credit strength compared
to peer aircraft leasing companies, particularly given the company's
less risky aircraft fleet composition. ACG's ratio of debt
to tangible equity of 2.0x at 30 June 2020 was materially lower
than rated peers, whose ratios range from 2.3x to 3.1x
at the same reporting date. Moody's expects that ACG will
continue to maintain a strong capital cushion with debt-to-tangible
equity leverage of less than 2.5x, which is a key support
of the company's ratings. Moody's expects that Tokyo
Century will be supportive of ACG's conservative financial targets.
ACG has taken several measures to strengthen its liquidity in recent months,
including issuing long-term debt, repaying short-term
debt outstanding, arranging new backup borrowing capacity,
and reducing and restructuring aircraft purchase commitments. Moody's
estimates that ACG's liquidity resources are sufficient to cover
170% of the company's 12-month cash needs for debt repayment,
aircraft acquisitions and operating expenses as of 31 August 2020 on a
pro forma basis. ACG issued $1 billion in senior unsecured
notes in July, repaid $348 billion in commercial paper outstanding,
deferred or canceled about $1.3 billion of aircraft purchase
commitments and obtained a new $600 million three-year borrowing
facility from parent Tokyo Century. ACG's primary liquidity
coverage is moderately lower than certain investment grade rated peers
in part due to proportionately high maturities of senior unsecured notes
in Q1 2021. However, ACG's low reliance on secured
funding has resulted in a largely unencumbered aircraft fleet, which
provides for a strong secondary liquidity cushion, given the quality
of the aircraft in the fleet. Moody's expects that ACG will
continue to pursue liquidity and liability management actions that will
preserve its strong liquidity runway during the downturn. A liquidity
coverage ratio that declines to less than 150% during the downturn
could result in a rating downgrade.
A challenge for ACG and other aircraft leasing companies is navigating
the unprecedented decline in the aviation sector that has accompanied
the global coronavirus pandemic. Moody's expects that air passenger
demand will recover strongly toward 2019 levels during 2023, but
during the interim weak airline performance will result in higher lease
defaults and lower leased aircraft utilization and lease rates,
negatively affecting lessors' rental revenues, earnings and cash
flows through 2022. As a result of these challenges, Moody's
has lowered its assessment of aircraft lessors' operating environment
to Ba1 from Baa2 to reflect lower expected industry stability.
Lessors have accommodated airlines by agreeing to short-term deferrals
of a portion of lease payments in exchange for repayment with interest
on an agreed schedule. As of 30 June 2020, ACG had agreed
with airline customers to temporarily defer rental collections totaling
$64 million, which represents about 6.4% of
the company's 2019 rental revenues. This is a smaller percentage
compared to certain competitors, but Moody's expects that
many weakened airlines will press for extensions of existing rent deferral
agreements and repayment schedules, extending the temporary weakening
of ACG's operating cash flow. Revenue declines associated
with defaulted leases and the increased difficulty of redeploying aircraft
into alternate lease arrangements given the weak demand environment will
further weaken operating cash flows until leased aircraft demand strengthens
as air travel volumes recover.
ACG's negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations of a more extended
and weaker recovery in air travel that results in higher risks to earnings,
cash flow, liquidity and capital positions.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's rating action reflect the negative effects
on ACG of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration
in credit quality, profitability, capital and liquidity it
has triggered.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months given
the negative outlook but ACG's ratings could be upgraded if:
1) the company maintains liquidity coverage consistently stronger than
the average of investment-grade peers, 2) the company generates
stable profits and cash flow at margins considerably stronger compared
to historical levels while maintaining a conservative fleet composition;
3) fleet residual value risks materially decline and lease maturities
become more evenly distributed, and 4) the company's management
of capital remains strong, resulting in a debt-to-equity
leverage ratio less than 2.5x.
ACG's ratings could be downgraded if: 1) liquidity coverage of expenditures
and debt maturities (one-year horizon) declines to less than 150%,
2) profitability and cash flow decline materially or fail to strengthen
adequately during the aviation sector recovery; 3) debt-to-tangible
equity leverage increases to more than 2.5x; 4) fleet composition
results in materially higher residual risks.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Mark L. Wasden
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Ana Arsov
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
