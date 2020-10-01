Moody's confirms the Baa2 rating of Provident Group - EMU Properties LLC; outlook is negative

Approximately $36 million of debt securities affected
New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
confirmed the Baa2 senior secured revenue bond rating of Provident Group
- EMU Properties LLC and assigned a negative outlook. The
bonds were initially issued by Arizona Industrial Development Authority,
who lent the proceeds to Provident Group -- EMU Properties
LLC. This concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated
on May 19, 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa2 rating confirmation reflects our view of sufficient liquidity
to sustain the project through the current period of reduced parking activity
owing in large part to the coronavirus outbreak; active expense reductions
undertaken by the operator to adapt to the lower revenue environment;
and gradual but positive progress in resuming in-person instruction/on-campus
activity at the university.
Liquidity is supported by the ability to access the $1.8
million Capital Improvement Fund balance, which is cash funded and
covers roughly 12 months of debt service set asides, which is in
addition to the debt service reserve fund that approximates about 10 months
of annual debt service. The project operator has cut expenses by
close to 30% and there is now a modest level of incoming revenue
from the resumption of in-person instruction at the main campus
in late September 2020. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety that have resulted in severe
restrictions on social activities along with the cancellation of on-campus
instruction and residential offerings at universities.
The negative outlook acknowledges the project's reduced financial
strength owing to our expectation of depressed revenue and weakened liquidity
over the next 12 months, along with significant uncertainty as to
trajectory of parking demand -- which we expect will be at least
30% lower than experienced in the third quarter 2019 -- and
risk that a resurgence of the virus, or health concerns among employees
and students, could adversely affect parking sales over the next
12-18 months. A sustained period of materially depressed
activity at the main campus would result in continued cash deficits,
further pressuring liquidity and weakening resilience to demand declines.
The Baa2 rating reflects long-term fundamental strengths,
supported by the project's exclusive right to collect parking fees
and to operate all parking system facilities at the main campus of EMU
for a term of 35 years, along with a strong market position due
to 1) limited competition and 2) demand that is underpinned by a relatively
large group of 14,930 full-time equivalent (FTE) students
-- a large majority of which are commuters -- and 1,600
faculty and staff in 2019. The concession agreement entails low
operational risk, limited capital intensity and provides for scheduled
fee increases in each year of the term, which will drive higher
revenue over time and support comfortable expected senior debt service
coverage ratios, owing in part to the fairly substantial contribution
of $26 million from the equity-like surplus notes (senior
debt/capitalization was 55% at closing). The project has
performed well since operations began in late-April 2018,
with growing revenue and income and good profitability (EBITDA margins
over 55%) in spite of headwinds from lower student and staff counts,
and the concession continues to provide long-term value for the
surplus note owner to the extent social activity and enrollment demand
ultimately starts to normalize, as we anticipate.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects continued uncertainty regarding the level
of on-campus activity and associated demand for parking in the
Fall and Winter 2021 semesters, along with the risk that in-person
instruction could again be suspended if the virus returns or more stringent
health protocols are required. While the project has sufficient
immediate liquidity and can break even with revenue at roughly 50%
of historical levels, a materially lower level of demand will further
narrow financial metrics and flexibility for the project.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
What could change the rating up:
Upward rating pressure is unlikely in the near future but could result
from a strong and sustained recovery in parking demand that restores financial
metrics and liquidity to 2019 levels
What could change the rating down:
• It appears likely that on-campus activity will be suspended,
or parking sales will be below 50% of historical levels for Fall
and Winter 2021 semesters
• Expectation that liquidity will be significantly depleted
Profile:
In January 2018, Eastern Michigan University, MI (EMU) entered
into a concession agreement with Preston Hollow Capital, LLC (PHC),
concerning the operation, maintenance and improvement of the EMU
parking system. Pursuant to an assignment and assumption agreement,
PHC has assigned its right, title and interest in and to the concession
agreement to Provident Group - EMU Properties LLC ("Provident"),
a single-member special purpose entity incorporated in Arizona.
Provident Group - EMU Properties LLC is owned by a sole member,
Provident Resources Group Inc., a Georgia 501(c)(3) non-profit
corporation that is exempt from federal income tax. In exchange
for an upfront payment of $55 million, which was paid in
April 2018, the concession agreement grants Provident the exclusive
and irrevocable right to collect parking fees and to operate and maintain
the parking system for a term of 35 years.
The parking system consists primarily of surface lots located within a
relatively compact, 1.5 square mile area at the main campus
of EMU in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Provident has retained LAZ
Parking Midwest, LLC, as operator pursuant to an operations
and maintenance agreement and LAZ Parking Realty Investors, LLC,
as asset manager pursuant to an asset management agreement.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in November 2019
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Moses Kopmar
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Project Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Kurt Krummenacker
Senior Vice President/Manager
Project Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
