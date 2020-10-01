Moody's confirms the Baa2 rating of Provident Group - EMU Properties LLC; outlook is negative

Approximately $36 million of debt securities affected

New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has confirmed the Baa2 senior secured revenue bond rating of Provident Group - EMU Properties LLC and assigned a negative outlook. The bonds were initially issued by Arizona Industrial Development Authority, who lent the proceeds to Provident Group -- EMU Properties LLC. This concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on May 19, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 rating confirmation reflects our view of sufficient liquidity to sustain the project through the current period of reduced parking activity owing in large part to the coronavirus outbreak; active expense reductions undertaken by the operator to adapt to the lower revenue environment; and gradual but positive progress in resuming in-person instruction/on-campus activity at the university.

Liquidity is supported by the ability to access the $1.8 million Capital Improvement Fund balance, which is cash funded and covers roughly 12 months of debt service set asides, which is in addition to the debt service reserve fund that approximates about 10 months of annual debt service. The project operator has cut expenses by close to 30% and there is now a modest level of incoming revenue from the resumption of in-person instruction at the main campus in late September 2020. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety that have resulted in severe restrictions on social activities along with the cancellation of on-campus instruction and residential offerings at universities.

The negative outlook acknowledges the project's reduced financial strength owing to our expectation of depressed revenue and weakened liquidity over the next 12 months, along with significant uncertainty as to trajectory of parking demand -- which we expect will be at least 30% lower than experienced in the third quarter 2019 -- and risk that a resurgence of the virus, or health concerns among employees and students, could adversely affect parking sales over the next 12-18 months. A sustained period of materially depressed activity at the main campus would result in continued cash deficits, further pressuring liquidity and weakening resilience to demand declines.

The Baa2 rating reflects long-term fundamental strengths, supported by the project's exclusive right to collect parking fees and to operate all parking system facilities at the main campus of EMU for a term of 35 years, along with a strong market position due to 1) limited competition and 2) demand that is underpinned by a relatively large group of 14,930 full-time equivalent (FTE) students -- a large majority of which are commuters -- and 1,600 faculty and staff in 2019. The concession agreement entails low operational risk, limited capital intensity and provides for scheduled fee increases in each year of the term, which will drive higher revenue over time and support comfortable expected senior debt service coverage ratios, owing in part to the fairly substantial contribution of $26 million from the equity-like surplus notes (senior debt/capitalization was 55% at closing). The project has performed well since operations began in late-April 2018, with growing revenue and income and good profitability (EBITDA margins over 55%) in spite of headwinds from lower student and staff counts, and the concession continues to provide long-term value for the surplus note owner to the extent social activity and enrollment demand ultimately starts to normalize, as we anticipate.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects continued uncertainty regarding the level of on-campus activity and associated demand for parking in the Fall and Winter 2021 semesters, along with the risk that in-person instruction could again be suspended if the virus returns or more stringent health protocols are required. While the project has sufficient immediate liquidity and can break even with revenue at roughly 50% of historical levels, a materially lower level of demand will further narrow financial metrics and flexibility for the project.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

What could change the rating up:

Upward rating pressure is unlikely in the near future but could result from a strong and sustained recovery in parking demand that restores financial metrics and liquidity to 2019 levels

What could change the rating down:

• It appears likely that on-campus activity will be suspended, or parking sales will be below 50% of historical levels for Fall and Winter 2021 semesters

• Expectation that liquidity will be significantly depleted

Profile:

In January 2018, Eastern Michigan University, MI (EMU) entered into a concession agreement with Preston Hollow Capital, LLC (PHC), concerning the operation, maintenance and improvement of the EMU parking system. Pursuant to an assignment and assumption agreement, PHC has assigned its right, title and interest in and to the concession agreement to Provident Group - EMU Properties LLC ("Provident"), a single-member special purpose entity incorporated in Arizona.

Provident Group - EMU Properties LLC is owned by a sole member, Provident Resources Group Inc., a Georgia 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that is exempt from federal income tax. In exchange for an upfront payment of $55 million, which was paid in April 2018, the concession agreement grants Provident the exclusive and irrevocable right to collect parking fees and to operate and maintain the parking system for a term of 35 years.

The parking system consists primarily of surface lots located within a relatively compact, 1.5 square mile area at the main campus of EMU in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Provident has retained LAZ Parking Midwest, LLC, as operator pursuant to an operations and maintenance agreement and LAZ Parking Realty Investors, LLC, as asset manager pursuant to an asset management agreement.

