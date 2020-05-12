Moody's confirms the Baa2(sf) rating on the Series A PTCs issued by Ramnos IFMR Capital 2017

Singapore, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the Baa2(sf) rating on the Series
A PTCs issued by Ramnos IFMR Capital 2017.
This rating action concludes the review of the Series A PTCs that were
placed on review for downgrade on 24 December, 2019 due to the risk
of payment default upon the bankruptcy of the sponsor. Please refer
to this rating action on 24 December, 2019 for more information:
https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-places-PTCs-from-four-Indian-ABS-sponsors-on-review--PR_415523.
The Series A PTCs are backed by a static pool of commercial vehicle loans
originated by Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd. (Hinduja) in India.
The complete list of affected rating is as follows:
Issuer: Ramnos IFMR Capital 2017
....Series A PTCs, Confirmed at Baa2
(sf); previously on Dec 24, 2019 Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review
for Possible Downgrade
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action is prompted by the change in the ownership of the cash
collateral used as first loss credit facility, which provides credit
enhancement and liquidity to the PTCs.
The cash collateral has been moved to a bank account in the name of the
securitization trust. The trustee will be able to draw on it in
a timely manner when the securitization trust account is insufficiently
funded to cover the required payments on the PTCs.
Prior to the change in cash collateral ownership, the bank account
holding the cash collateral was in the name of the sponsor. Even
though the cash collateral was held in trust for the benefit of the trustee
and the lien over the bank account was in favor of the trustee,
in the event of a bankruptcy of the sponsor, the ability of the
trustee to draw on the cash collateral in a timely fashion could have
been hindered by the administrator's verification process to ensure the
cash collateral belongs to the transaction trustee.
Moody's rating confirmation action has also taken into consideration the
increased likelihood of a deterioration in the performance of the underlying
asset pool and the high level of credit enhancement available to the PTCs.
The PTCs have 95% cash credit enhancement available which will
cover over 12 months of interest payments due on the PTCs assuming no
loan collections over the period.
Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on
the Indian economy as well as the effects that the announced government
measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on
the performance of the commercial vehicle loans.
The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe
and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual.
However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in
the event that the pandemic is not contained, and lockdowns have
to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty
around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's
Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS"
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111163.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:
Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the rating include a significant
reduction in the operational risk arising from an improvement in Moody's
assessment of the credit profile of the servicer.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating include a significant
increase in the operational risk arising from a deterioration in Moody's
assessment of the credit profile of the servicer, and a decrease
in credit enhancement available to the PTCs.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's either did not receive or take into account one or more
third-party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying
assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)")
in this credit rating action.
The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced
solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's
uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's
believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's
does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used
by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty,
express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness,
completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rated entity has not informed Moody's whether the issuer is
publicly disclosing all relevant information about the product.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Surbhi Khandelwal
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Marie Lam
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077