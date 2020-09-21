Moody's confirms the Baa3 long-term issuer rating of Avolon Holdings, concluding review; outlook is negative

New York, September 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has confirmed the Baa3 backed long-term issuer rating of Avolon Holdings Limited (Avolon) as well as the Baa3 backed long-term senior unsecured ratings of subsidiaries Avolon Holdings Funding Limited and Park Aerospace Holdings Limited. The rating outlook is negative. This concludes Moody's review of Avolon's ratings initiated on 1 June 2020 to evaluate the impact of the global downturn in air travel on the company's credit profile.

The disruption in air travel globally is related to the coronavirus pandemic, which Moody's regards as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Avolon Holdings Limited

....Backed LT Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency), Confirmed at Baa3

..Issuer: Avolon Holdings Funding Limited

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Confirmed at Baa3

..Issuer: Avolon TLB Borrower 1 (US) LLC

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at Baa2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at Baa2

..Issuer: Park Aerospace Holdings Limited

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Confirmed at Baa3

Remaining on Review for Downgrade

..Issuer: Global Aircraft Leasing Co., Ltd.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Currently Ba2, Remaining On Review for Downgrade

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Avolon Holdings Funding Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Avolon Holdings Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Avolon TLB Borrower 1 (US) LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Park Aerospace Holdings Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's has confirmed Avolon's Baa3 long-term backed issuer rating based on the company's strong liquidity and capital management, relatively young commercial aircraft fleet, and established competitive position as one of the largest aircraft leasing companies globally, which supports Moody's expectations that the company will demonstrate strong operating performance as the aviation sector recovers from the current downturn. Avolon's lead indirect shareholder is HNA Group (HNA) through its majority interest in Bohai Leasing Co. Ltd. (Bohai). HNA's airline operations represent Avolon's largest customer exposure and both HNA and Bohai have experienced significant financial challenges that have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. But Avolon's governance and financial stability were strengthened by ORIX Corporation's (A3) 30% investment in Avolon in November 2018. Avolon's credit challenges include its higher business concentration with HNA's airlines, the financial weakness of its largest shareholder Bohai, and the heightened operating and financial risks stemming from the severe disruption in the aviation sector including negative effects on leased aircraft demand, earnings and cash flow, and capital position.

Avolon had a strong liquidity position as the coronavirus-led downturn in the aviation sector commenced earlier this year. The company has extended its liquidity runway in recent months primarily by canceling significant aircraft purchase orders, primarily for Boeing's 737MAX, and deferring other orders. Since the beginning of the downturn, Avolon has reduced or rescheduled aircraft purchase commitments totaling $7.9 billion, representing a 52% decline in original capital expenditure requirements between 2020 and 2023. The company has also repurchased $639 million of debt with various maturities through 2024. Moody's estimates that Avolon's sources of liquidity, including cash, committed borrowing availability and cash flow (Moody's stressed) will be sufficient to cover more than 220% of the company's next 12-months debt repayment and aircraft acquisition requirements.

Avolon's debt maturities are modest through 2021, reducing the firm's refinancing burden during the downturn, but maturities step up materially in 2022 as approximately $3.6 billion of unsecured and secured debt comes due. The company borrowed the full availability of its $3.152 billion unsecured revolving credit facility in the first quarter and consequently maintains most of its liquidity in the form of cash, though at 30 June 2020 it also had nearly $1 billion of warehouse availability to finance new aircraft; the company's unsecured revolving credit facility matures in 2024. Moody's estimates that Avolon has approximately $11 billion of unpledged aircraft at book value as a source of secondary liquidity. Moody's expects that Avolon will continue to emphasize liquidity strength above its normal target during the downturn.

A credit challenge for Avolon and other aircraft leasing companies is navigating the unprecedented decline in the aviation sector that has accompanied the global coronavirus pandemic. Moody's expects that air passenger demand will recover strongly toward 2019 levels during 2023, but during the interim weak airline performance will result in higher lease defaults and lower leased aircraft utilization and lease rates, negatively affecting lessors' rental revenues, earnings and cash flows through 2022. As a result of these challenges, Moody's has lowered its assessment of aircraft lessors' operating environment to Ba1 from Baa2 to reflect lower expected industry stability.

Lessors have accommodated airlines by agreeing to short-term deferrals of a portion of lease payments in exchange for repayment with interest on an agreed schedule. As of 30 June 2020, Avolon had agreed with airline customers to temporarily defer aircraft rents of about $352 million (including booked and future agreements), which represented about 14% of the company's 2019 lease revenues. Moody's expects that many weakened airlines will press for extensions of existing rent deferral agreements and repayment schedules, extending the temporary weakening of Avolon's operating cash flow. Revenue declines associated with defaulted leases and the increased difficulty of redeploying aircraft into alternate lease arrangements given the weak demand environment will further weaken operating cash flows until leased aircraft demand strengthens as air travel volumes recover.

Avolon's fleet composition is a credit strength, as it includes fewer older, out-of-production aircraft that are likely to suffer significantly lower demand during the sector downturn. Avolon's $22.5 billion fleet of 547 aircraft at 30 June 2020 had an average age of 5.2 years, lower than the rated peer median of 6.3 years and an average remaining lease term of 6.8 years, in line with the peer median. About 44% of Avolon's fleet were wide-body aircraft at 30 June 2020 measured by net book value, but over 70% of these are younger than five years in age by Moody's estimate. Avolon's lease maturities during the downturn are a smaller proportion of its fleet than most peers and are focused on popular narrow body models. As a result, Moody's believes that Avolon has less aircraft remarketing risk during distressed sector conditions, even considering expected revenue deterioration from lease defaults, which helps to moderate downside risks to the company's revenues, cash flow and earnings.

Moody's expects that leasing will remain an important source of aircraft acquisition capital for the airline industry and that recovery will provide new leasing opportunities that will help to revive Avolon's cash flows and earnings. Avolon's strong fleet composition and competitive strength underscore Moody's expectation that the company will be able to generate operating results that are commensurate with its current ratings as the recovery gathers strength.

Avolon has a strong capital cushion, with a ratio of debt to tangible net worth (including Moody's adjustments and net cash balances) was 2.4x at 30 June 2020. Notably, the company's capital measure reflects its portfolio impairment assessment conducted in Q2 this year and which resulted in impairment expense of $205 million and accelerated depreciation of $109 million, or about 0.6% of total assets. Moody's expects that Avolon has adequate cushion to absorb further deterioration in aircraft values that could result in additional impairment charges, given its favorable fleet age and mix, and the good distribution of its lease maturities.

Avolon's negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations of a more extended and weaker recovery in air travel that results in higher risks to earnings, cash flow, liquidity and capital positions.

The Ba2 long-term senior unsecured rating of Global Aircraft Leasing Co., Ltd. (GALC), which holds Bohai's ownership interests in Avolon, remains on review for downgrade to further evaluate the effect of the weakened creditworthiness of Bohai on GALC's financial profile.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's rating action reflect the negative effects on Avolon of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality, profitability, capital and liquidity it has triggered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is unlikely given the negative outlook, but Avolon's ratings could be upgraded if: 1) the company generates consistently stronger and more stable profitability and cash flow ratios compared to peers, 2) the company continues to demonstrate effective liquidity management during the aviation sector disruption as well as post-recovery, 3) fleet residual value risks and composition are well managed including through the downturn, 4) the company's debt-to-tangible net worth leverage ratio declines to less than 3.0x, and 5) the financial profiles of HNA and Bohai Leasing stabilize.

Avolon's ratings could be downgraded if: 1) liquidity in relation to expenditures and debt maturities (one-year horizon) declines to less than 150%, 2) revenues weaken and costs increase to the extent that the company will be unable to generate materially positive profits and operating cash flow by the end of 2023; 3) debt-to-equity leverage increases more than Moody's expects due to high impairment charges; 4) the company's competitive positioning otherwise weakens.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mark L. Wasden

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Ana Arsov

MD - Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

