Moody's confirms the Baa3 long-term issuer rating of Avolon Holdings, concluding review; outlook is negative

New York, September 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
confirmed the Baa3 backed long-term issuer rating of Avolon Holdings
Limited (Avolon) as well as the Baa3 backed long-term senior unsecured
ratings of subsidiaries Avolon Holdings Funding Limited and Park Aerospace
Holdings Limited. The rating outlook is negative. This concludes
Moody's review of Avolon's ratings initiated on 1 June 2020
to evaluate the impact of the global downturn in air travel on the company's
credit profile.
The disruption in air travel globally is related to the coronavirus pandemic,
which Moody's regards as a social risk under its environmental,
social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Avolon Holdings Limited
....Backed LT Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency),
Confirmed at Baa3
..Issuer: Avolon Holdings Funding Limited
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Confirmed at Baa3
..Issuer: Avolon TLB Borrower 1 (US) LLC
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Confirmed at Baa2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Confirmed at Baa2
..Issuer: Park Aerospace Holdings Limited
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Confirmed at Baa3
Remaining on Review for Downgrade
..Issuer: Global Aircraft Leasing Co.,
Ltd.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Currently Ba2, Remaining On Review for
Downgrade
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Avolon Holdings Funding Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Avolon Holdings Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Avolon TLB Borrower 1 (US) LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Park Aerospace Holdings Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's has confirmed Avolon's Baa3 long-term backed issuer
rating based on the company's strong liquidity and capital management,
relatively young commercial aircraft fleet, and established competitive
position as one of the largest aircraft leasing companies globally,
which supports Moody's expectations that the company will demonstrate
strong operating performance as the aviation sector recovers from the
current downturn. Avolon's lead indirect shareholder is HNA Group
(HNA) through its majority interest in Bohai Leasing Co. Ltd.
(Bohai). HNA's airline operations represent Avolon's largest
customer exposure and both HNA and Bohai have experienced significant
financial challenges that have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
But Avolon's governance and financial stability were strengthened by ORIX
Corporation's (A3) 30% investment in Avolon in November 2018.
Avolon's credit challenges include its higher business concentration
with HNA's airlines, the financial weakness of its largest
shareholder Bohai, and the heightened operating and financial risks
stemming from the severe disruption in the aviation sector including negative
effects on leased aircraft demand, earnings and cash flow,
and capital position.
Avolon had a strong liquidity position as the coronavirus-led downturn
in the aviation sector commenced earlier this year. The company
has extended its liquidity runway in recent months primarily by canceling
significant aircraft purchase orders, primarily for Boeing's
737MAX, and deferring other orders. Since the beginning of
the downturn, Avolon has reduced or rescheduled aircraft purchase
commitments totaling $7.9 billion, representing a
52% decline in original capital expenditure requirements between
2020 and 2023. The company has also repurchased $639 million
of debt with various maturities through 2024. Moody's estimates
that Avolon's sources of liquidity, including cash, committed
borrowing availability and cash flow (Moody's stressed) will be
sufficient to cover more than 220% of the company's next 12-months
debt repayment and aircraft acquisition requirements.
Avolon's debt maturities are modest through 2021, reducing
the firm's refinancing burden during the downturn, but maturities
step up materially in 2022 as approximately $3.6 billion
of unsecured and secured debt comes due. The company borrowed the
full availability of its $3.152 billion unsecured revolving
credit facility in the first quarter and consequently maintains most of
its liquidity in the form of cash, though at 30 June 2020 it also
had nearly $1 billion of warehouse availability to finance new
aircraft; the company's unsecured revolving credit facility
matures in 2024. Moody's estimates that Avolon has approximately
$11 billion of unpledged aircraft at book value as a source of
secondary liquidity. Moody's expects that Avolon will continue
to emphasize liquidity strength above its normal target during the downturn.
A credit challenge for Avolon and other aircraft leasing companies is
navigating the unprecedented decline in the aviation sector that has accompanied
the global coronavirus pandemic. Moody's expects that air passenger
demand will recover strongly toward 2019 levels during 2023, but
during the interim weak airline performance will result in higher lease
defaults and lower leased aircraft utilization and lease rates,
negatively affecting lessors' rental revenues, earnings and cash
flows through 2022. As a result of these challenges, Moody's
has lowered its assessment of aircraft lessors' operating environment
to Ba1 from Baa2 to reflect lower expected industry stability.
Lessors have accommodated airlines by agreeing to short-term deferrals
of a portion of lease payments in exchange for repayment with interest
on an agreed schedule. As of 30 June 2020, Avolon had agreed
with airline customers to temporarily defer aircraft rents of about $352
million (including booked and future agreements), which represented
about 14% of the company's 2019 lease revenues. Moody's
expects that many weakened airlines will press for extensions of existing
rent deferral agreements and repayment schedules, extending the
temporary weakening of Avolon's operating cash flow. Revenue
declines associated with defaulted leases and the increased difficulty
of redeploying aircraft into alternate lease arrangements given the weak
demand environment will further weaken operating cash flows until leased
aircraft demand strengthens as air travel volumes recover.
Avolon's fleet composition is a credit strength, as it includes
fewer older, out-of-production aircraft that are likely
to suffer significantly lower demand during the sector downturn.
Avolon's $22.5 billion fleet of 547 aircraft at 30
June 2020 had an average age of 5.2 years, lower than the
rated peer median of 6.3 years and an average remaining lease term
of 6.8 years, in line with the peer median. About
44% of Avolon's fleet were wide-body aircraft at 30
June 2020 measured by net book value, but over 70% of these
are younger than five years in age by Moody's estimate. Avolon's
lease maturities during the downturn are a smaller proportion of its fleet
than most peers and are focused on popular narrow body models.
As a result, Moody's believes that Avolon has less aircraft
remarketing risk during distressed sector conditions, even considering
expected revenue deterioration from lease defaults, which helps
to moderate downside risks to the company's revenues, cash
flow and earnings.
Moody's expects that leasing will remain an important source of aircraft
acquisition capital for the airline industry and that recovery will provide
new leasing opportunities that will help to revive Avolon's cash
flows and earnings. Avolon's strong fleet composition and
competitive strength underscore Moody's expectation that the company
will be able to generate operating results that are commensurate with
its current ratings as the recovery gathers strength.
Avolon has a strong capital cushion, with a ratio of debt to tangible
net worth (including Moody's adjustments and net cash balances)
was 2.4x at 30 June 2020. Notably, the company's
capital measure reflects its portfolio impairment assessment conducted
in Q2 this year and which resulted in impairment expense of $205
million and accelerated depreciation of $109 million, or
about 0.6% of total assets. Moody's expects
that Avolon has adequate cushion to absorb further deterioration in aircraft
values that could result in additional impairment charges, given
its favorable fleet age and mix, and the good distribution of its
lease maturities.
Avolon's negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations of a more
extended and weaker recovery in air travel that results in higher risks
to earnings, cash flow, liquidity and capital positions.
The Ba2 long-term senior unsecured rating of Global Aircraft Leasing
Co., Ltd. (GALC), which holds Bohai's ownership
interests in Avolon, remains on review for downgrade to further
evaluate the effect of the weakened creditworthiness of Bohai on GALC's
financial profile.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's rating action reflect the negative effects
on Avolon of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration
in credit quality, profitability, capital and liquidity it
has triggered.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A rating upgrade is unlikely given the negative outlook, but Avolon's
ratings could be upgraded if: 1) the company generates consistently
stronger and more stable profitability and cash flow ratios compared to
peers, 2) the company continues to demonstrate effective liquidity
management during the aviation sector disruption as well as post-recovery,
3) fleet residual value risks and composition are well managed including
through the downturn, 4) the company's debt-to-tangible
net worth leverage ratio declines to less than 3.0x, and
5) the financial profiles of HNA and Bohai Leasing stabilize.
Avolon's ratings could be downgraded if: 1) liquidity in relation
to expenditures and debt maturities (one-year horizon) declines
to less than 150%, 2) revenues weaken and costs increase
to the extent that the company will be unable to generate materially positive
profits and operating cash flow by the end of 2023; 3) debt-to-equity
leverage increases more than Moody's expects due to high impairment charges;
4) the company's competitive positioning otherwise weakens.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
