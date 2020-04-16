Moody's confirms the CTL rating of Times Square Hotel Trust

Approximately $79.8 million of securities affected

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has confirmed the rating on one class in Times Square Hotel Trust 8.528% Mortgage and Lease Amortizing Certificates as follows:

Cl. A, Confirmed at Baa1; previously on Mar 27, 2020 Downgraded to Baa1 and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating was confirmed based on Moody's recent confirmation of the senior unsecured rating of Marriott International, Inc. ("Marriott") at Baa3. The transaction's rating is based on the support of the long term triple net lease guaranteed by Marriott with an additional consideration given to the value of the real estate collateral relative to the outstanding loan balance. The loan has amortized over 53% since securitization.

Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the USA economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of commercial real estate. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

This concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March 27, 2020.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:

The ratings of Credit Tenant Lease (CTL) deals are primarily based on the senior unsecured debt rating (or the corporate family rating) of the tenants leasing the real estate collateral supporting the bonds. Other factors that are also considered are Moody's dark value of the collateral (value based on the property being vacant or dark), which is used to determine a recovery rate upon a loan's default and the rating of the residual insurance provider, if applicable. Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include an upgrade in the rating of the corporate tenant or significant loan paydowns or amortization which results in a lower loan to dark value ratio. Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include a downgrade in the rating of the corporate tenant.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Credit Tenant Lease and Comparable Lease Financings" published in November 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

The transaction is secured by the flagship W Hotel located in Times Square in New York City. The hotel contains 509 rooms, 22,000 square feet (SF) of meeting and dining space and 13,000 SF of retail space. The property is subject to a triple net lease guaranteed by Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, LLC, which was acquired by Marriott in September 2016. As of the April 2, 2020 payment date, the outstanding balance is $79.8 million compared to $169.0 at securitization, the loan balance is $156,734 per key compared to $331,871 per key at securitization. The lease payments are sufficient to fully amortize the loan during the lease term.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

