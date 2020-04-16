Moody's confirms the CTL rating of Times Square Hotel Trust

Approximately $79.8 million of securities affected
New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
confirmed the rating on one class in Times Square Hotel Trust 8.528%
Mortgage and Lease Amortizing Certificates as follows:
Cl. A, Confirmed at Baa1; previously on Mar 27,
2020 Downgraded to Baa1 and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating was confirmed based on Moody's recent confirmation of the senior
unsecured rating of Marriott International, Inc. ("Marriott")
at Baa3. The transaction's rating is based on the support of the
long term triple net lease guaranteed by Marriott with an additional consideration
given to the value of the real estate collateral relative to the outstanding
loan balance. The loan has amortized over 53% since securitization.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the USA economy as well as the effects
that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus,
will have on the performance of commercial real estate. We regard
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult
to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
This concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March 27, 2020.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:
The ratings of Credit Tenant Lease (CTL) deals are primarily based on
the senior unsecured debt rating (or the corporate family rating) of the
tenants leasing the real estate collateral supporting the bonds.
Other factors that are also considered are Moody's dark value of the collateral
(value based on the property being vacant or dark), which is used
to determine a recovery rate upon a loan's default and the rating of the
residual insurance provider, if applicable. Factors that
may cause an upgrade of the ratings include an upgrade in the rating of
the corporate tenant or significant loan paydowns or amortization which
results in a lower loan to dark value ratio. Factors that may cause
a downgrade of the ratings include a downgrade in the rating of the corporate
tenant.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to
Rating Credit Tenant Lease and Comparable Lease Financings" published
in November 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111168.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
The transaction is secured by the flagship W Hotel located in Times Square
in New York City. The hotel contains 509 rooms, 22,000
square feet (SF) of meeting and dining space and 13,000 SF of retail
space. The property is subject to a triple net lease guaranteed
by Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, LLC, which was acquired
by Marriott in September 2016. As of the April 2, 2020 payment
date, the outstanding balance is $79.8 million compared
to $169.0 at securitization, the loan balance is $156,734
per key compared to $331,871 per key at securitization.
The lease payments are sufficient to fully amortize the loan during the
lease term.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Dariusz Surmacz
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Romina Padhi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
