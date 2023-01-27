Moody's confirms the City of Bellville's (TX) A2 issuer and GOLT ratings; outlook positive

New York, January 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the City of Bellville, TX's A2 issuer rating. The issuer rating reflects the city's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Concurrently, Moody's confirmed the city's A2 general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating. The outlook has been revised to positive from ratings under review. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city has about $2.7 million in outstanding debt as of September 30, 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 issuer rating reflects below median resident income, a growing full value per capita, sound finances that are dominated by an electric utility activities, and moderate leverage that could grow in the future.

The city's economy is limited, but growing with significant residential development and business activity. The city is located within the greater Houston MSA whose growth has just slightly trailed the nation, but the growth rate in Austin county has been significantly faster than the rest of the MSA, exceeding the US. Resident incomes are lower than similarly rated cities and counties at around 78%. The full value per capita of $79,332 is in line with its peers though ongoing residential construction is driving steady improvement.

The city's prudent financial management is resulting in growing reserves, though they remain nominally limited in governmental funds. Fiscal 2022 unaudited financials indicate a small surplus in the governmental funds and a $772 thousand surplus in the business-type activities funds that will increase reserves to 37.8% of estimated fiscal 2022 revenue. The fiscal 2023 budget also plans for a small surplus. Business type activities dominate Bellville's operations, comprising nearly 80% of revenue and holding about three quarters of total liquidity. In addition, all bonded debt currently outstanding was issued for utility projects. The city's utility fund accounts for water, sewer, gas, recycling and most significantly electric. The city purchases power from the Lower Colorado River Authority (A2 stable) and fully passes on costs to its customers.

The city's current leverage is moderate (152% of revenue) though may increase because the city's capital asset deprecation ratio is growing. The city is planning to issue $5 million debt in fiscal 2023 to finance a new police building. The issuance will not materially increase the leverage ratio because it will be offset by revenue growth. The city participates in the Texas Municipal Retirement System (TMRS) and has met or exceeded our tread water indicator over the past 4 years. Adjusted fixed costs as of fiscal 2021 were a low 5.6% of revenue and will increase marginally to 6.3% of budgeted fiscal 2023 revenue when including the planned near-term borrowing. The city's capital asset ratio (accumulated deprecation / gross depreciable assets) has grown to 63% in fiscal 2021 from 44%. That ratio indicates that investments in capital is lagging depreciation, increasing the likelihood that the city will need to issue debt or draw down capital to invest in capital, especially given increasing demands on infrastructure from growth.

The A2 rating on the city's GOLT debt is the same as the issuer rating, reflecting the city's adequate taxing headroom of approximately 744% which offsets the lack of full faith and credit pledge and inability of the city council to override the statutory limitations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects positive trends in the local economy that could support improvement in resident income and wealth, coupled with positive trends in finances. If the city is able to continue those positive trends while investing in city infrastructure without materially increasing leverage, it could result in upward rating movement.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continuation of favorable economic conditions leading to increased full value per capita and resident incomes

- Demonstrated ability to reinvest in capital assets while keeping leverage and fixed costs steady or declining - Significant increase in financial reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of operating deficits that result in a materially weakened financial profile

- Material deterioration of economic growth - Significant increase in leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The outstanding GOLT bonds are payable from the levy and collection of a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, within the limits prescribed by law, upon all taxable property located within the city.

PROFILE

The City of Bellville is located in Austin County in southeastern Texas, approximately 50 miles northwest of Houston. The city has a population of approximately 4,228 as of 2020. The largest industry sectors that drive the local economy are wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing, and finance and insurance.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

