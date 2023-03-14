Moody's confirms the City of Columbus, OH's Aaa GOULT, Aaa GOLT, Aa2 annual appropriation; affirms VMIG 1 rating & assigns Aaa issuer rating; outlook stable

New York, March 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the Aaa rating on the City of Columbus, OH's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds, the Aaa rating on the General Obligation Limited Tax bonds and the Aa2 rating on annual appropriation bonds. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the VMIG 1 on the city's Series 2006-1 bonds and has assigned a Aaa issuer rating to the city. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022, in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city has about $1.7 billion in debt outstanding. The outlook has been revised to stable from ratings under review.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects a robust regional economy that is outperforming the largest metropolitan areas in the Midwest and compares favorably to national growth trends, supported by the region's economic diversity and scale. The city's economy benefits from the presence of the Ohio (Aa1 positive) state capital and The Ohio State University (Aa1 stable) and from consistently favorable demographic trends with strong population growth and a relatively young population compared to an aging state and nation.

The city's financial operations, about three-quarters of which are funded from governmental revenue, will remain strong because of proactive budget management and an established history of resiliency during downturns. While the resident incomes are lower than comparably rated cities, Columbus benefits from a sizeable income tax base that extends well beyond city boundaries. The city's income tax revenue has proved resilient during prior economic downturns and has a more than 20-year trend of solid growth. The city's primary credit challenge will remain its elevated leverage and associated fixed costs, though the city benefits from a descending debt service schedule which provides some offsetting flexibility.

The Aaa rating on the GOULT bonds is at the same level as the city's Aaa issuer rating because the city has pledged its full faith, credit, and taxing power for repayment of the bonds. The bonds are backed by the city's authority to levy a dedicated ad valorem tax against all taxable property in the city without limitation as to rate or amount.

The Aaa rating on the GOLT bonds is at the same level as the city's Aaa issuer rating because the city has pledged its full faith and credit and its authority to levy ad valorem property taxes under the statutory 10-mill limitation.

The Aa2 rating on the city's lease-appropriation debt reflects the contingent nature of the pledge because the payments are subject to annual appropriation and the rating further reflects the less essential nature of the financed facilities (downtown redevelopment projects).

The VMIG 1 rating on the city's Series 2006-1 bonds is based on the city's Aaa issuer rating, the city's strong internal liquidity and the remarketing provisions of the city code that enable the city to purchase any tendered bonds that are not remarketed. The city has never had a failed remarketing.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the city's economic, financial, and governance strengths will continue to mitigate challenges inherent in its elevated leverage and fixed costs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakening of the regional economy that drives prolonged declines in employment, resident incomes, or full value per capita

- A materially weakened financial profile - Increased leverage or fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds are backed by its full faith and credit pledge and authority to levy unlimited ad valorem property taxes. While the city's GOULT debt is backed by an unlimited ad valorem property tax pledge, in practice the city uses income tax receipts to pay debt service. Income tax revenue has provided ample debt service coverage for decades. The city maintains significant flexibility to raise property tax revenue for GOULT debt service but does not expect to do so because of the sufficient revenue available for debt service from income taxes.

The city's general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds are backed by its full faith and credit pledge and authority to levy ad valorem property taxes under the statutory 10-mill limitation.

The annual appropriation bonds associated with the RiverSouth Authority are backed by rental payments from the City of Columbus to the authority, which are subject to annual appropriation. The term of the lease coincides with the final maturity of the bonds. The city has been annually appropriating lease payments in its budget and making such payments since the RiverSouth Authority first issued bonds in 2004. City officials have expressed an intent to continue to make lease payments through the life of the bonds. Payments from the city are assigned directly to the trustee and are made a minimum of ten days prior to debt service due dates. While there is no pledged asset, the authority does have the right to re-let a portion of the land, but only to another governmental entity.

The city's 2006-I bonds are general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds backed by its full faith and credit pledge and authority to levy unlimited ad valorem property taxes. The city expects to pay debt service on the bonds from net revenues produced by the operation of the city's sanitary sewerage system.

PROFILE

The City of Columbus is located on the bank of the Scioto River in Franklin County (Aaa stable) in central Ohio. The City of Columbus is the state capital of Ohio and has about 900,000 residents. In addition to providing basic municipal services, the city provides water and sanitary sewer services for the Columbus metro area and electric and storm sewer service to city residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

