Moody's confirms the City of Splendora's (TX) Issuer and GOLT at Baa3; outlook stable

New York, February 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the outstanding issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings for the City of Splendora, TX at Baa3. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city has approximately $5.6 million in outstanding debt as of September 30, 2021. The outlook has been revised to stable from ratings under review.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 issuer rating reflects its elevated reliance on economically-sensitive revenues, especially fines and fees, to support its growing public safety expenditures. While operations across its governmental and business-type activities are stable, the risk of future budget imbalance is heightened because of this reliance. The rating also reflects the city's limited economy with some growth prospects given its location in the greater Houston (Aa3 stable) region, along with a manageable but growing debt burden as the city looks to address capital needs across its water system. Governance is a key driver, reflecting the city's efforts to limit the overall property tax burden placed on its residents, thereby exposing the city to added risk of budgetary pressures from shocks to more economically sensitive revenues and has increased the city's dependence on its police force as a key revenue generating center for the general fund.

The city's GDP fluctuates significantly from year-to-year owing to the area's links to the energy sector. As a result, the region's five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in real GDP was -1.5% below that of US over 2016-2021. Top taxpayer concentration is manageable at 15.3% and reflects industrial manufacturing employers, an oil and gas pipeline and equipment leasing firms, along with some retail operations. Resident income is about 89.6% of the nation, which is above the median for Baa3 rated cities across the US.

The financial position of the city will remain adequate driven by healthy surplus revenue in the city's main enterprise operations that help fund government-wide expenditures, somewhat offsetting the volatility of the general government's main revenue source of fines and fees. Across all governmental funds and business-type activities, the city closed fiscal 2021 with an available fund balance and net current assets of $1.6 million, equal to a satisfactory 25.9% of total revenue. Beginning in 2016, spurred by the hire of a new police chief, the city began significant investments in staffing and capital assets within the police department, driving a 145% increase in public safety expenditures from 2015 to 2018. Revenue produced by law enforcement in the form of municipal court fines has increased by over 350% since 2015, becoming the general fund's single largest revenue source at $889,000 (35% of revenue) in fiscal 2021. The general fund is also heavily reliant on economically sensitive sales tax revenues. In fiscal 2021, sales tax collections accounted for an elevated 27% of general fund revenues while the more stable property taxes made up only 19% of revenues. Sales tax collections have remained very strong despite the economic headwinds provided by the ongoing health pandemic.

Similar to the governmental activities, the city's business-type activity fund is expected to remain healthy as well. Splendora's enterprise fund consists of operations from its water, sewer and gas operations. In fiscal 2021, the city's enterprise fund reported roughly $3.8 million in gross operating revenue, with an unrestricted liquidity position of 44.8% of total business type activity revenue. The utility fund provides support to the general government by making annual transfers to the general fund and supporting outstanding debt. Utility system financial performance is generally satisfactory, with debt service coverage ranging between 0.95x and 1.20x over the last 5 years.

The leverage burden is expected to increase with additional utility coming online to fund a new water well and storage tank. The city ended fiscal 2021 with nearly $3.4 million in governmental debt and $2.2 million in enterprise and component unit debt outstanding, equal to 88.3% of revenues. The total leverage burden, including debt, unfunded pension and OPEB liabilities and other long-term liabilities for governmental and enterprise funds is 110.9% of fiscal 2021 revenues, with it fairly evenly split between governmental (40%) and enterprise (60%) activities. The city expects to issue new bonds for its water system in an amount not to exceed $9.8 million, but it is also exploring water/sewer rate increases to help fund the new issuance.

The Baa3 rating on the city's GOLT bonds is at the same level as the issuer rating, reflecting the city's ample taxing headroom which offsets the limitation under the property tax caps.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the city will continue to rely on its current budget practices but reserves will remain at current levels due to continued strong performance of sales tax revenues over the near term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Reduced reliance on economically sensitive revenues

- Increased available reserves and liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material reduction in reserves/liquidity

- Significant leverage and/or fixed costs increases

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's GOLT debt is supported by a pledge of an annual ad valorem tax, within the limits prescribed by law, levied against all taxable property within the city and from a subordinate lien on and pledge of net revenues from the operations of the city's water and sewer systems.

PROFILE

Splendora is located roughly 35 miles northeast of the city of Houston (Aa3 stable) within Montgomery County (Aaa stable). The city serves a primarily residential base with a population of approximately 1,900.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Genevieve Nolan

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael Wertz

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

