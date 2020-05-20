Moody's confirms the Port Authority of Guam's Baa2 senior port revenue bonds rating, outlook negative

New York, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the Baa2 rating assigned to the Port Authority of Guam's senior port revenue bonds. The outlook is negative. This concludes the rating review that was initiated on March 30, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of the Baa2 rating follows Moody's rating action on the Government of Guam's general obligation bonds rating which was confirmed at Ba1 with a negative outlook on May 19, 2020.

The Port Authority of Guam operates fairly independently from the government. However, Moody's expects that the Port Authority of Guam would not be able to disconnect itself if a prolonged decline in tourism activity as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions would cause financial stress at the government level and a reduction in economic activity. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The Port Authority of Guam's Baa2 rating is supported by its position as Guam's sole commercial port handling around 90% of the territory's imported cargo, including a significant portion of military cargo. Leverage is relatively low. Cargo volumes have been consistent with Moody's previous expectations and largely stable in March and April despite coronavirus restrictions. Overall, the port authority is confident it will still achieve an indenture debt service coverage ratio of above 2.0x in fiscal 2020 (ending September 30, 2020) which compares to 2.3x in fiscal 2019.

The credit profile is constrained by the small scale of the port authority's operations ($55 million operating revenue in fiscal year 2019) and high customer concentration. Other credit considerations include the authority's exposure to weather-related events including typhoons; the linkages to the credit quality of the Government of Guam including a high net pension liability relative to the scale of the port authority's operations; a high fixed cost base as an operator port which reduces flexibility to adjust its cost structure in a downturn; and a good track record of the Public Utilities Commission of Guam (PUC) to adjust tariffs.

The port authority's liquidity position is strong. Total cash and investments as of March 31, 2020 were around $111 million, of which $49 million is reserved for construction projects and around $2.0 million is for the debt service reserve. The rest of the funds are for operations, crane acquisitions reserves, facility maintenance, crane related operations, operations reserves and other funds that are required in the bond indenture. The port authority has sufficient cash to fund its operating expenses, debt service and capex even if revenues drop materially for the rest of fiscal 2020 (ending September 30, 2020).

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative rating outlook reflects Moody's assessment of the linkage between the port authority and the financial health and stability of the Government of Guam. The port authority operates fairly independently from the government. Moody's expects that the authority would not be able to disconnect itself if a prolonged decline in tourism activity would cause financial stress at the government level (Ba1 negative) and a reduction in economic activity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained volume growth that supports Moody's net revenue DSCR above 2.0x

- Diversification of the port authority's customer base that would reduce concentration risk

- Visibility that the capital program will be completed on time and on budget and capital equipment is maintained in a state of good repair

- Days cash on hand maintained above 500 days on a sustained basis

- Improvement in the government's financial position and liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Erosion of the government's financial position and liquidity or deteriorating local economic conditions that would negatively impact the authority's financial flexibility

- Loss of a material customer

- Moody's net revenue DSCR below 1.5x

- Liquidity levels falling to around 225 days cash on hand on a sustained basis

LEGAL SECURITY

The authority issued $71.445 million in 2018 Series port revenue bonds. The bonds are fully amortizing, have a debt service reserve funded at maximum annual debt service, and a final maturity of July 1, 2048. Maximum annual debt service is around $6.5 million and average annual debt service is around $4.1 million over the life of the debt. Bondholders benefit from a rate covenant of net revenues at 1.25x debt service. Other reserve requirements include an O&M reserve fund and a renewal and replacement reserve fund.

PROFILE

The Port Authority of Guam operates the Jose D. Leon Guerrero Commercial Port of Guam, the only commercial port in Guam, and has administrative jurisdiction over the Government of Guam's land, infrastructure and facilities on Cabras Island, where the Port is located.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Ports Methodology published in June 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1161994. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

