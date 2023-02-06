Moody's confirms the Town of East Hartford's (CT) Aa3 GO rating and assigns Aa3 issuer rating

New York, February 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 issuer rating to the Town of East Hartford, CT. Concurrently, Moody's confirmed the town's Aa3 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The town has about $46.4 million in outstanding debt as of June 30th, 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating incorporates the town's moderate resident income and solid full value per capita. The rating also captures the economic position of the Hartford MSA, in which the town is a neighbor to the City of Hartford (Ba2 positive). The town's economy has been boosted by a strong housing market as home prices grew, in significant part, because of an influx of people into the area amid the pandemic. This has helped to boost the grand list to more than $3.5 billion as of October 2021 for fiscal year 2023. Consequently, the town will gain increased revenues, while reducing the tax rate. East Hartford's resident income is only 89% of the US median, a mark that is fairly low for Connecticut, which has the highest resident income in the nation. Nonetheless, the full value per capita of $105,000 is solid and likely to remain stable. The town also benefits from a robust level of development in a burgeoning manufacturing sector; the town will remain the home to Raytheon Technologies for at least 15 more years. Raytheon, over the last five years, has made multiple investments to expand its East Hartford operations. The town also contains Renstschler Field, where in January a private developer closed on a $160 million project in a logistics center that the town expects will create about 2,000 new jobs.

The rating also reflects the town's financial position, which includes below average but stable reserves and liquidity. Operating balance will likely continue given the town's effective management and strong financial practices. This includes conservative budgeting and mandatory application of surpluses to pay down unfunded OPEB liabilities. The town also benefits from the flexibility to raise revenues through taxation though its use of this lever has been minimal as evidenced by its tax rate, which is among the bottom third of the state. The receipt of one-time federal dollars for education and ARPA have materially and temporarily boosted cash and reserves in fiscal 2022. However, we anticipate that net of these effects, the town will continue to maintain no less than 10% unassigned reserves and balanced operations before transfers for OPEB.

The town's long-term liabilities (including debt, pensions, OPEB and other long term liabilities) are a manageable 230% of operating revenue and result in a moderate 10% annual fixed cost burden. We anticipate that the town's long-term liability ratio and fixed costs will remain in line with current credit quality despite the expected issuance of approximately $20-$28 million in bonds over the next two years. However, the town adheres to a well established practice of maintaining 100% ten year payout.

The Aa3 on the GO bonds is the same as the issuer rating, which reflects the GOULT bonds being full faith and credit obligations of the town.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not generally assign outlooks to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material increase of resident wealth

- Sustained growth of available fund balance and liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Structurally imbalanced operations resulting in erosion of reserves - Material increase in debt leading to a loss of financial flexibility - Significant deterioration of the town's resident wealth and economy

LEGAL SECURITY

The town's general obligation bonds are backed by East Hartford's pledge of its full faith and credit to the payment of principal of and interest on the bonds when due.

PROFILE

The Town of East Hartford is located in Hartford County in central Connecticut, bounded on the west by the Connecticut River, directly adjacent to Hartford to the west. The town has a population of approxinately 50,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

