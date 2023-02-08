Moody's confirms the Town of Gilbert, AZ's improvement bonds at Aa1; outlook is stable

New York, February 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the Aa1 ratings on the Town of Gilbert, AZ's Improvement District 19 improvement bonds and Improvement District 20 improvement bonds. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The town has about $200 million in debt outstanding, including about $2.9 million improvement bonds affected by this rating action. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 ratings on the town's Improvement District 19 and Improvement District 20 improvement district bonds is one notch lower than the town's Aaa issuer rating. While debt service for the bonds is backed by special assessments collected on properties within the improvement districts, additional security is provided by statutory requirements for the town to foreclose on properties with delinquent assessments and, if there is no purchaser for the property, to appropriate from the general fund a sufficient amount to pay debt service. The rating notch reflects a weakness in timing in the mechanics of this process when there are assessment delinquencies prior to the sale of property or if there is a failed sale.

RATING OUTLOOK

The improvement district bonds carry the town's stable outlook, which reflects our expectation of continued growth in the local economy that will support robust reserves and liquidity. Although the town is highly dependent upon economically sensitive sales tax revenue, it is very well positioned financially and has a strong management team.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Downgrade of the town's issuer rating

-Failure to appropriate general funds to payment of debt service on the improvement bonds

-Inability to foreclose on delinquent properties

LEGAL SECURITY

The security for the improvement bonds is a pledge of assessment revenue on properties located in Improvement District 19 and 20. The assessments pledged for payments of the bonds are secured by a lien against the land of the benefited property owners in the respective improvement districts.

PROFILE

Located in the southeastern portion of Maricopa County (Aaa stable), the Town of Gilbert covers nearly 73 square miles and serves an estimated population of approximately 273,000. The town operates under a council-manager form of government, with six council members and a mayor. The town council appoints a town manager that administers the town's functions, which include police and fire protection, municipal court, development services, utilities, parks and recreation, and others.

Improvement District 19 was formed in 2002 to fund water and sewer improvements that would support residential development. The 1,296 acre district originally contained 32 parcels in long-term agricultural use by nine owners, a group of whom obtained entitlements for development. Today the parcels are mostly subdivided containing residential development and most assessments have been prepaid.

Improvement District 20 was formed in 2009 to fund improvements to support a mixed use development, including medical and professional services I support of the adjacent Gilbert Mercy Hospital. The 111 acre district originally contained 47 assessed parcels with 20 owners, but is largely developed and most assessments have been prepaid.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

