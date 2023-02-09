Moody's confirms the Town of Ridgefield's (CT) Aaa GO rating and assigns Aaa issuer rating

New York, February 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa issuer rating to the Town of Ridgefield, CT. Concurrently, Moody's confirmed the town's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) ratings to Aaa. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The town has about $61 million in outstanding debt as of June 30, 2022. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating incorporates the town's strong economic profile, which is highlighted by an exceptionally strong median household income that is a robust 217% of the national median and is among the strongest in state. The depth of resident wealth is also illustrated by its full value per capita of $339,000, which is also among the highest in Connecticut. Though it is included in the Bridgeport metropolitan statistical area, we recognize that Ridgefield's economy is distinct from the broader MSA and is characterized by very low unemployment, tourism, and a high number of well educated professionals who commute to New York City. The town is also undergoing some new development with approximately 100 new condo units expected to be completed in 2024 and generate up to $2 million in new revenue. We expect that the town's economic profile will remain a solid credit strength.

The rating is also driven by the town's stable but very narrow available fund balance and liquidity. As of the fiscal 2022 audit, the town's available fund balance is approximately 4x lower than the median for Connecticut Aaa rated towns. Liquidity is similarly lagging as it is 14% or 3x lower than state Aaa medians. Each of these metrics is well below the national median for Aaa cities. Despite lower than typical reserves, management has ably managed the budget having produced regularly positive operations and consistent operating ratios. Ridgefield also benefits from strong revenue raising ability against a well sized tax base from which, property taxes comprise the largest, and stable, source of revenue.

Ridgefield's cash and reserves dipped to particularly low levels in fiscal 2021 and 2022 as a result of capital spending. We anticipate that significantly reduced capital spending and state reimbursements will result in a solid increase to cash and reserves in fiscal 2023. The town also reports being on pace to produce a healthy operating surplus of about $1.6 million in fiscal 2023. A failure to realize the projected improvements to cash and reserves would be a material credit weakness as it would signal an extended period of significantly below average operating ratios. Favorably, Ridgefield's management typically sets conservative revenue forecasts and will likely capture expenditure savings from budgeted but vacant positions.

The town's credit profile benefits from very modest long term liabilities that are only 74% of revenues and are among the lowest figures in the state; so too is the town's fixed cost ratio, which is only 4.9% of revenues. The town's five year capital plan includes about $99.6 million in projects, including $50 million for a new facility to house police and fire. While management expects to finance these projects through bond issuances, the timing and funding of these projects is subject to receipt of grants and other funding sources and market conditions. We anticipate that Ridgefield's low leverage and fixed costs will remain credit positives.

The Aaa on the GO bonds is the same as the issuer rating, which reflects the GOULT bonds being full faith and credit obligations of the town.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not generally assign outlooks to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-N/A

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Appropriation resulting in deterioration of reserves or liquidity

-Significant increase in leverage

-Sustained weakening of resident incomes

LEGAL SECURITY

The outstanding bonds are backed by the town's unlimited tax general obligation pledge.

PROFILE

The Town of Ridgefield encompasses 35 square miles in southwestern Connecticut (Aa3 stable) approximately 50 miles northeast of New York City (Aa2 stable). Ridgefield is primarily residential and as of 2020 had a population of approximately 25,000.

